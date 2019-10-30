We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australian Dollar Finds Support As 3Q CPI Data Match Expectations

2019-10-30 00:18:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Australian Dollar, Official Consumer Price Index Data, Talking Points:

  • Inflation remains well below target in Australia
  • It hasn’t managed to get up there sustainably since 2015
  • However, the latest data came in as expected and won’t change monetary policy forecasts

The Australian Dollar gained following news that official Australian consumer price inflation figures came in as markets had expected for the third quarter.

The Consumer Price Index rose by 0.5% on the previous quarter and by 1.7% on the year. The former was a modest deceleration, the latter a small increase. The core inflation trimmed mean measure rose by 0.4% and 1.6%, respectively, again in line with consensus.

What all of that means is that inflation remains well below the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 2-3% target band, as it has for much of the time since 2015. What it also means is that the picture is developing very much as the RBA has suggested that it would, which means that there is likely to be little change to the market’s view that the record low 0.75% Official Cash Rate may have further to fall yet.

AUD/USD made gains on the release, having slid notably into it. Some in the market were clearly hoping to get ahead of what they feared might be more weakness, but that weakness never materialized.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

On its broader, daily chart the pro-risk Australian Dollar has made gains through October as the market becomes more optimistic on the chances of a US-China trade accord and, perhaps more to the point, more certain that US interest rates will head lower.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

However, the unit also remains very close to eleven-year lows against the US Dollar, and well within the long downtrend in place since late 2018. Inflation remains stubbornly low, and the RBA may well be concerned to keep the interest rate gap between it and the Federal Reserve in place, lest a strengthening Australian Dollar depress inflation further.

Given Australia’s vast consumer debt, the efficacy of further interest rate cuts must be in doubt, indeed the RBA Governor himself has said as much. However, for as long as such cuts are priced in, it is hard to see the Australian Dollar recovering meaningfully.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

