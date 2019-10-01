We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Eyes Eurozone CPI and US ISM Data Amid Trade War Tensions
2019-10-01 06:00:00
EURUSD Hits New Lows Amid Trade Wars, Gold Trips Reversal Pattern
2019-10-01 01:43:00
GBP/USD
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-09-30 13:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Price - Brexit Drivers and a FTSE 'Golden Cross' - Webinar
2019-09-30 11:34:00
USD/JPY
News
Asia Stocks Mixed on China Data, Weak Business Confidence HIts NZD
2019-09-30 04:49:00
British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion
2019-09-29 23:00:00
Gold
News
EURUSD Hits New Lows Amid Trade Wars, Gold Trips Reversal Pattern
2019-10-01 01:43:00
Gold Price Foreacst: XAUUSD Grasps for Support Near 2-Month Low
2019-09-30 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil Prices Face Renewed Risk of Bear Market as OPEC Sees Waning Demand
2019-10-01 00:30:00
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
Australian Dollar Whipsaws as RBA Cuts Rate, APAC Stocks Hold Up

Australian Dollar Whipsaws as RBA Cuts Rate, APAC Stocks Hold Up

2019-10-01 04:17:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Australian Interest Rate Decision, Asia Pacific Stocks Talking Points:

  • Australia’s Official Cash Rate is now 0.,75%, a new record low
  • The RBA’s accompanying statement cautioned again that rates could remain low for some time
  • Asian stocks were broadly higher as China celebrated 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Australian Dollar spiked upward then retreated after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its key Official Cash Rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a new record low of 0.75%.

The move was widely expected and, although of course lower interest rates shouldn’t support a currency, the RBA was no more dovish than usual in its accompanying statement, leaving the further rate cut expected by the market next year very much in the balance.

The central bank stuck with its assessment that it is reasonable to expect an extended period low interest rates, and that a ‘gentle turning point’ appears to have been reached in the economy. It also said that inflation pressures remain subdued, with consumer price rises likely to be below 2% this year and slightly above it next.

The central bank did say that it was ready to add more stimulus if needed. All up this looks like a situation in which the RBA is certainly dovish on interest rates, but probably less so than the market. That likely accounts for the Aussie Dollar’s initial gains.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

AUD/USD had been hit earlier by weakness in domestic building approvals. They slumped by 21.5% in august, after at 28.2% slide in July.

More broadly Asia Pacific stocks found support Monday, probably thanks to events in the US. The S&P 500 may have only enjoyed modest gains in the year’s third quarter, but it has also managed its best year-to-date gains for more than twenty years and kept the longest bull run in history on track.

Apple suppliers also made gains around the region, thanks to the California-based tech titan’s Monday gains on a price-target upgrade from JP Morgan. Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed as the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China was marked with a vast parade in Beijing.

There was some regional gloom around, too. The Bank of Japan’s Tankan survey for the third quarter found sentiment at large manufacturers at its lowest level since June 2013. Even so it wasn’t quite as bad as markets expected, but confidence has weakened for three straight quarters.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

