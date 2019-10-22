Crude Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Supply Cut Hopes This December

Poll: Is this technical move by the broad equity measure, S&P 500, emerging markets and other risk assets today the beginning of a genuine 'risk on' swell?

The $ACWI all world equities index has eased up to its highest level in since Feb 1, 2018... https://t.co/v2AHy52gUE

Another way of measuring the extreme momentum of $GBPUSD up to last last week: spot relative to the 20-day moving average hit most extreme since 9/15/17 https://t.co/jtKJ043Rnv

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.03%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ydwk1q2EV3

The probability for a rate cut at this month's FOMC meeting is at 91.4% according to overnight swaps, up from 70.8% on October 11th $DXY #FED $TNX https://t.co/duKKl8kMXG