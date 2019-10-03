We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Threatens Broader Risk Aversion...Before Trade Wars Spread to US-EU
2019-10-03 01:41:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal
2019-10-03 09:44:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal
2019-10-03 09:32:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
2019-10-03 04:59:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
2019-10-03 08:02:00
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone
2019-10-03 11:00:00
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @markets: Germany’s recession risk is rising, with a sharp slowdown in services suggesting the pain from its industrial crisis is spread…
  • RT @SamRo: ISM services report coming at 10am ET. Here’s why it matters: https://t.co/By5Bf6Lh0v
  • RT @IHSMarkitPMI: 🇪🇺 Eurozone Services PMI falls to ⬇️51.6 (53.5 - Aug), a notable slowdown and the weakest reading since the start of 2019…
  • LIVE NOW: Join Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX as he talks about the most relevant information at the moment from the major central banks in the world here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The $JPY market faces a clear disconnect between domestic economic data and monetary policy. What if that were to change? Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/4Gr8tLaHvj https://t.co/I0puYqMXNJ
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX as he talks about the most relevant information at the moment from the major central banks in the world here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.23%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 73.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oEGXZTGoo4
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT as he discusses the most relevant information from the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/HyPgSrhjor https://t.co/u7v74O8sEB
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.14% Silver: 0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UyoBBH9bdw
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BpBmSCsMPN
Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone

Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone

2019-10-03 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

  • US crude oil is down over 17% since mid-September.
  • Low prints between $50.52/bbl. and $50.90/bbl. may prove supportive.

Q3 2019 Oil Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

How to Trade Oil: Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips

Crude Oil Moving Towards Bear Market Territory

US crude oil has fallen sharply since printing a multi-month high of $63.56/bbl. on September 15 this year, losing 17% in less than three weeks. According to a commonly used market metric, if the price of an asset falls 20% or more, a bear market has been entered.

How to Determine a Bull or Bear Market

The fundamentals behind the recent sell-off remain unchanged as global growth prospects diminish, and political tensions heighten. These all remain in place with the added negative of a ratcheting up of trade war tensions between the US and the EU.

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Undermined by China Slowdown, Political Moves

The daily chart below shows that the recent sharp sell-off has occurred before and may point to a price reversal zone slightly lower down. The uptrend started in early June this year also saw a sharp breakdown through trend support and took the price back down to support around $50.50/bbl. The recent uptrend, started off that low, has also seen a sharp break through trend support with the current spot price just $2/bbl. away from the prior reversal low. The CCI indicator highlights that the market is in oversold territory, while IG client sentiment – see below – shows retail heavily long oil. If history repeats itself, then oil may look to stabilize or even reverse its recent slump when it nears the $50.50-$50.90/bbl. zone, underpinned by potential ‘big figure’ support at $50/bbl. The size of the recent bear candles indicate that the market price action is volatile, and this is expected to remain the case in the near-term.

Crude Oil Price Daily Chart (January – October 3, 2019)

Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone

The IG Client Sentiment Indicator shows retail traders are 82.0% net-long US crude oil, a bearish contrarian bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Crude Oil – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal
2019-10-03 09:32:00
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
2019-10-03 08:02:00
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
2019-10-03 04:59:00
US Dollar Uptrend on SGD Reinforced by Singapore PMI Contraction
US Dollar Uptrend on SGD Reinforced by Singapore PMI Contraction
2019-10-03 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.