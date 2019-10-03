Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone

RT @markets: Germany’s recession risk is rising, with a sharp slowdown in services suggesting the pain from its industrial crisis is spread…

RT @SamRo: ISM services report coming at 10am ET. Here’s why it matters: https://t.co/By5Bf6Lh0v

RT @IHSMarkitPMI: 🇪🇺 Eurozone Services PMI falls to ⬇️51.6 (53.5 - Aug), a notable slowdown and the weakest reading since the start of 2019…

LIVE NOW: Join Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX as he talks about the most relevant information at the moment from the major central banks in the world here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

The $JPY market faces a clear disconnect between domestic economic data and monetary policy. What if that were to change? Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/4Gr8tLaHvj https://t.co/I0puYqMXNJ

LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX as he talks about the most relevant information at the moment from the major central banks in the world here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.23%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 73.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oEGXZTGoo4

Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT as he discusses the most relevant information from the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/HyPgSrhjor https://t.co/u7v74O8sEB

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.14% Silver: 0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UyoBBH9bdw