Fed Meeting Preview: US Dollar Hinges on Guidance from Powell

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Remains Underpinned as German ZEW Sentiment Improves in September
2020-09-15 09:32:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 High as RSI Threatens Downward Trend
2020-09-15 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Big Support Holds Ahead of FOMC
2020-09-15 17:11:00
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
2020-09-14 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Ripe for Breakout? Election Polls Show Diverging Trend
2020-09-15 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Stabilizing, Focus on Brexit
2020-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-09-15 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch
2020-09-15 11:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • - #TrumpBiden spread widening but betting averages show a narrowing margin - Asymmetric risks of volatility could grow as the debate on September 29 nears - #XAUUSD is forming a bullish continuation pattern, but will it follow through? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/09/15/Gold-Prices-Ripe-for-Breakout-Election-Polls-Show-Diverging-Trend.html https://t.co/lubbXUeJXO
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/00:00 PM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/NbZJN2Kw7H
  • Wall Street Futures little changed heading into Wednesday APAC trade: S&P 500 (+0.037%) Dow Jones (+0.032%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.083%) [delayed] -BBG
  • AUD/USD advances as the Australian Dollar catches bid owing to rosy China data. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/3PDsJ7jkI6 https://t.co/CjfJRL0Ocz
  • As the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc in the markets, demand for Gold and its Silver counterpart increased, while the Dollar struggled to stay afloat. Get your market update from @Tams707 here: https://t.co/9Cv0FS2BXS https://t.co/3PGFFxb8Bt
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.33% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/a3fkjNKD6U
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.40% Silver: 0.17% Gold: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8wd8NOlTxY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.27%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 73.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/00rvIZO3Lt
  • Trader confidence is currently positive and could well improve further this week as the US, Japanese and UK central banks all signal their willingness to stimulate their economies still further.. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/XceeXQsSNO https://t.co/0GMio3VnAB
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.00% US 500: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.02% France 40: -0.14% FTSE 100: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/t6y7WwNTGm
Fed Meeting Preview: US Dollar Hinges on Guidance from Powell

Fed Meeting Preview: US Dollar Hinges on Guidance from Powell

2020-09-15 21:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: FOMC RATE DECISION & QUARTERLY ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS TO SWAY USD PRICE ACTION

  • USD price outlook largely fixated on the Fed announcement due 16 September at 18:00 GMT
  • US Dollar might resume its bearish trend if FOMC officials like Chair Powell echo loose policy
  • DXY Index could rally if the S&P 500 VIX snaps sharply higher amid renewed risk aversion

The US Dollar will likely be front and center on FX trader radars over the next 24-hours. This is considering high-impact even risk facing USD price action due to the Federal Reserve announcement scheduled to cross market wires this Wednesday, 16 September at 18:00 GMT. Periodic Fed meetings tend to leave the US Dollar vulnerable owing to heightened potential for outsized moves. FOMC officials are expected to reveal updated economic projections (SEPs) tomorrow and Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference shortly after the press statement release.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS FROM THE JUNE 2020 FOMC MEETING

Fed Meeting Summary of Economic Projections Chart US Dollar Outlook

Chart Source: Federal Reserve

The FOMC is likely to reiterate the status quo of loose monetary policy and accommodative financial conditions, but US Dollar currency volatilitycould accelerate if guidance changes materially. In addition to the headline interest rate decision and SEPs, market participants might emphasize commentary on average inflation targeting (AIT) and yield curve control (YCC), which may weigh notably on the US Dollar as well.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (13 JUL TO 15 SEP 2020)

US Dollar Index Price Chart FOMC Decision September 2020

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Headed into the upcoming Fed decision, the US Dollar Index (DXY) appears pinned between technical support and resistance roughly around the 92.75 and 93.35 price levels, respectively. A topside breakout could bring the 01 August intraday swing high into focus whereas a breakout to the downside could entice US Dollar bears to set their sights on fresh two-year lows.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK - US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges for September 2020 Fed meeting

The S&P 500 VIX Index, or fear-gauge, has potential to serve as a bellwether for US Dollar direction due to the generally strong positive relationship held between the two anti-risk assets. Options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over the specified time frame). In other words, options-implied trading ranges of technical support and resistance outlined above are estimated to contain spot price action 68% of the time.

Keep Reading - Dow Jones Price Forecast: Big Support Holds Ahead of FOMC

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Action Focused on Fed Meeting
US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Action Focused on Fed Meeting
2020-09-14 20:00:00
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Eyes ECB Meeting as AUD/USD Recoils
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Eyes ECB Meeting as AUD/USD Recoils
2020-09-09 21:30:00
US Dollar Drives Higher Ahead of NFP Report as Volatility Spikes
US Dollar Drives Higher Ahead of NFP Report as Volatility Spikes
2020-09-03 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR