US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Virus Response – USD Trade Levels

Impressive, Indonesia saw a $2.3b trade surplus (FEB) as exports unexpectedly surged 11.00% y/y (most since 2018). Goods heading to China and the #ASEAN region particularly surged. May help to curb #Rupiah declines but that could be near term. $USDIDR left behind a Shooting Star https://t.co/bRodyHZ1yd

Heads up: German ZEW survey data will be released in the upcoming European session and the preliminary estimates are not looking great: - Expectations: -30.0 - Current Situation: -30.0 A print below those figures would mark the softest reading since the Eurozone debt crisis

$DAL in talks with banks to borrow up to $4 billion $BA seeking short-term aid in talks with White House and lawmakers https://t.co/7epc92rVc5

The $NZD plummeted vs the anti-risk Japanese Yen after the RBNZ and Federal Reserve both announced aggressive rate cuts amid global financial instability. Get your NZD/JPY market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/KRCW7I1iAt https://t.co/M8EGV48T7O

Boeing seeks short-term aid in talks with White House and lawmakers $BA

With the additional steep cuts from the Fed (-100bp) and RBNZ (-0.75), here is the current standing of the major benchmark interest rates from the majors I follow: https://t.co/VQgsSsQAD1

[corr] @ZabelinDimitri, meanwhile the #DowJones may be on the verge of breaking under critical rising support from 2009 (weekly chart) - https://t.co/VuXFt7SV5H https://t.co/twDpSM5Mqo

#DAX. Don't need to say anything more. https://t.co/rqU5tie5gK

#Crypto update: $BTC -4.6% $BCH -3.8% $XRP -6.5% $LTC -8.9% $ETH -9.9%