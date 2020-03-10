US Dollar Outlook Mired as FX Volatility Returns with Vengeance

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-10 19:30:00
Euro May Turn Lower vs US Dollar as Markets Digest Fed Outlook
2020-03-10 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-10 19:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Providing Refuge Amid Market Mayhem
2020-03-10 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-10 19:30:00
S&P 500, VIX, USDJPY, Gold Follow the Progression of Fear Towards Panic
2020-03-10 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coronavirus Breakout Stalls at 1700
2020-03-10 15:30:00
Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low
2020-03-10 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Closes at Session High as Stocks Spike 5%, Yields Surge
2020-03-10 21:02:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Airlines, Banks and Shale at Risk
2020-03-10 18:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Westpac Consumer Confidence (MAR) due at 23:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-10
  • Looks like they finally included #Brazil! https://t.co/6HIThN5kIh
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaSAtq https://t.co/vsVx5aTp2T
  • I know it’s not funny but... https://t.co/bjYspg8dkr
  • UK Health Minister tests positive for coronavirus. His Iranian counterpart also tested positive for #COVID19
  • US Dollar Outlook Mired as FX Volatility Returns with Vengeance "Currency volatility, or FX volatility, seems to have returned with vengeance and speaks to systemic uncertainty, or risk, that looms over the US Dollar and most liquid financial market." https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/03/10/us-dollar-outlook-mired-as-fx-volatility-returns-with-vengeance.html
  • US Dollar Outlook Mired as FX Volatility Returns with Vengeance -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/03/10/us-dollar-outlook-mired-as-fx-volatility-returns-with-vengeance.html $VIX $USD $DXY #Forex #Trading https://t.co/JoKCC5I2Y2
  • RBA's Debelle: - Haven't seen signs of stress in Australian markets - Unconventional policy would look at price over quantity (BBG)
  • RBA Debelle: -We have the capacity to support market liquidity if needed and have plotted scenarios where unconventional policy is reached (BBG) #AUD
  • RBA Deputy Guy Debelle - China appears to have economic rebound as a priority - Monetary policy still works (BBG) #Coronavirus
US Dollar Outlook Mired as FX Volatility Returns with Vengeance

US Dollar Outlook Mired as FX Volatility Returns with Vengeance

2020-03-10 22:40:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR FORECAST: USD PRICE ACTION CATCHES RELIEF BOUNCE AMID EXTREMELY ELEVATED MARKET VOLATILITY

  • The US Dollar caught bid on Tuesday and climbed roughly 1.5% measured via the DXY Index as Treasury yields recovered from an unparalleled plunge over recent trading sessions
  • Currency volatility, or FX volatility, seems to have returned with vengeance and speaks to systemic uncertainty and risk that looms over the arguably most liquid financial market
  • USD price outlook remains contrasted by positive undercurrents like widespread risk aversion and adverse headwinds like aggressive FOMC rate cut expectations

USD price action and the broader US Dollar Index (DYX) staged a recover attempt throughout Tuesday’s session. The Greenback gained roughly 1.5% on balance to reverse nearly half of its downside over the past three trading days, which was accompanied by a recovery in the S&P 500 Index as stocks spiked 5% and yields surged.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Learn about the Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Despite an apparent improvement in risk appetite over the last 24-hours, the VIX Index, or fear-gauge, continues to trade at extremely high levels. The VIX Index, which reflects expected volatility on the S&P 500 over the next 30-days, is perched comfortably above the 45.00 mark.

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -4% 2%
Weekly 1% -15% -7%
Find out how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Readings on the VIX Index have not been this high since the sovereign debt crisis back in August 2011, which highlights underlying uncertainty that hangs over the US stock market. With the VIX Index trading around multi-year highs as investors react to estimated economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and crude oil price war, other benchmarks of expected market activity have skyrocketed in a similar fashion.

FX VOLATILITY SKYROCKETS ALONGSIDE VIX INDEX AS CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS RATTLE MARKETS

Volatility Index Price Chart VIX Currency Volatility

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Specifically, currency volatility, quantified by FXVIX, which is a custom index that aggregates 30-day implied volatility readings on the Euro, British Pound and Japanese Yen, has followed the VIX Index higher and remains elevated.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Enhance your market knowledge with this Forex Trading Guide
Get My Guide

A high degree of currency volatility is typically associated with periods of risk-aversion, pessimistic trader sentiment and movements into safe-haven currencies such as the US Dollar given its vast liquidity and posturing as the world’s reserve currency.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (NOVEMBER 2015 TO MARCH 2020)

US Dollar Index Price Chart FX Volatility

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

A generally strong positive relationship can be observed when looking at a weekly chart of the DXY Index overlaid with FXVIX since 2015. That said, the broader US Dollar Index is down more than 3.5% from its recent peak printed earlier this year as the coronavirus begins to infect America and US business activity.

Read More – Yen, Euro, Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash & China Data

Rekindled recession risk at home has prompted the Federal Reserve to respond to downside risks faced by the US economy by capitulating to lofty FOMC rate cut bets, which has largely pressured USD price action lower. In fact, the Fed delivered an emergency 0.5% interest rate cut just last week, its first intermeeting rate cut since the global financial crisis and collapse of Lehman Brothers, which sent the US Dollar spiraling to multi-week lows.

DXY INDEX – US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (OCTOBER 2018 TO MARCH 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Meanwhile, moves in the DXY Index continue to increase in magnitude, which also underscores FX volatility rising from extreme lows. This is indicated by the US Dollar Index’s 5-day average true range (ATR), a popular barometer used to measure realized currency volatility, which has spiked to its highest reading since January 2017. On that note, USD price action and the broader US Dollar Index has potential to extend its latest rebound as risk-aversion and high degrees of volatility linger over the broader market.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NFP Preview: US Dollar, Fed Rate Cuts Hinge on Jobs Data Due
NFP Preview: US Dollar, Fed Rate Cuts Hinge on Jobs Data Due
2020-03-06 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast Post-Fed Rate Cut: AUD/USD & USD/CAD Eyed
US Dollar Forecast Post-Fed Rate Cut: AUD/USD & USD/CAD Eyed
2020-03-03 23:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Drifts Lower on Fed Rate Cut Bets
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Drifts Lower on Fed Rate Cut Bets
2020-02-25 23:35:00
USD Forecast: US Dollar Drops on Fed Cuts, Consumer Confidence Eyed
USD Forecast: US Dollar Drops on Fed Cuts, Consumer Confidence Eyed
2020-02-24 23:22:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.