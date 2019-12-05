US Dollar Volatility Due to Rise with Jobs Data & Fed on Deck

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drop Eyes Support as the Euro and British Pound Rise
2019-12-06 00:00:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups Across the US Dollar
2019-12-05 19:48:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drop Eyes Support as the Euro and British Pound Rise
2019-12-06 00:00:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups Across the US Dollar
2019-12-05 19:48:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups Across the US Dollar
2019-12-05 19:48:00
Global Rate Cut Cycle Looks Finished for Now - Central Bank Watch
2019-12-05 19:25:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price: Key Chart Levels in Focus - XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2019-12-05 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains As Market Looks To OPEC, Aramco IPO
2019-12-05 07:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Rips into Resistance – WTI Trade Levels
2019-12-05 18:00:00
AUD/USD Down Under, Crude Oil Prices Choppy on OPEC - US Market Open
2019-12-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Euro area stocks may be preparing to break the four-month uptrend built around hopes for a US-China trade deal and an orderly #Brexit outcome. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/ujlCJiXLvh https://t.co/tgq1jyblnN
  • 💵 US Dollar Set for Volatility with NFP Data & Fed Meeting on Deck (via @DailyFX) ➡️ Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2019/12/05/us-dollar-volatility-due-to-rise-with-jobs-data-fed-on-deck.html $USD $DXY #Forex #Trading #FOMC #Jobs https://t.co/cdeBn1fvvt
  • The US Dollar eyes its worst week since October as the Euro and British Pound rose. Treasury bills saw their lowest yield since 2018, likely reflecting US-China trade deal skepticism - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/12/06/US-Dollar-Drop-Eyes-Support-as-the-Euro-and-British-Pound-Rise.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Glqk2x99ml
  • Japanese Yen edging higher early into Asia's Friday trading session #USDJpy #AUDJPy #NZDJPY #EURJPY https://t.co/kiQa2fji2X
  • Ahead of the #UKelection next week, take the time to read up on how politics impacts markets - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/07/04/How-to-Trade-the-Impact-of-Politics-on-Global-Financial-Markets.html
  • Most major central banks won’t meet again until mid-January or early-February. For those with meetings remaining in 2020, no rate moves are expected. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/5cVZK98H7H https://t.co/femYKxszVV
  • $USD $CAD $MXN https://t.co/p3bP1d58In
  • #USDCHF pivot points (daily) – S3: 0.9823, S2: 0.9851, S1: 0.9862, R1: 0.9889, R2: 0.9906, R3: 0.9934 - https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Despite hollow assurance from Washington officials that talks are going “well”, markets appear to not be convinced as the potency of these remarks to elicit hope has waned.
  • This "we're really close" kind of repetition from officials feels like hearing from that one friend who is "just five minutes" who actually hasn't even gotten up and showered yet to leave the house. https://t.co/KjORhSzAR9
US Dollar Volatility Due to Rise with Jobs Data & Fed on Deck

US Dollar Volatility Due to Rise with Jobs Data & Fed on Deck

2019-12-05 23:58:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR SET FOR VOLATILITY WITH NFP REPORT & FOMC DECISION DUE

  • The US Dollar has succumbed to an influx of risk appetite driven by hopes for a partial US-China trade deal, but another robust nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report could send the Greenback higher
  • USD price action has swooned so far this month and pushed the DXY Index below its 200-DMA with the US Dollar edging lower over the last five consecutive trading sessions
  • Read more on why traders should Expect US Jobs Data to Spark Volatility

Currency volatility continues to show signs of trickling its way back into the forex market. Expected USD price action remains bogged down, however, as measures of volatility begin to churn higher from record low levels.

Suppressed readings of US Dollar implied volatility, which have generally mirrored the flood of investor risk appetite in response to US-China trade deal optimism, can partly explain recent downside in USD prices and broader DXY Index.

This is largely due to the inherent relationship between volatility and perceived risk/uncertainty, but the recent drift lower in the US Dollar and currency volatility could be on the cusp of reversing its trend – likely a welcomed development for USD bulls.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (JUNE 18, 2019 TO DECEMBER 05, 2019)

US Dollar Price Chart DXY Index Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

That said, there is an abundance of fundamental catalysts that lurk on the horizon with potential of sending volatility spiking. Two of the biggest immediate threats include Friday’s release of monthly US jobs data at 13:30 GMT and next Wednesday’s FOMC rate review slated to cross the wires at 19:00 GMT.

These are, of course, in addition to lingering risk that surrounds the US-China trade war as negotiators scramble to finalize the text for a supposed phase-one trade agreement before the December 15 tariff tranche deadline. The DXY Index nevertheless hovers around a critical technical support level, which, if breached, could trigger an aggressive acceleration in US Dollar selling pressure.

This confluent support zone is underpinned by the US Dollar’s 200-day simple moving average and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its June 25 intraday low to October 01 swing high. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is currently probing trendline support extended through the monthly lows printed in June and November. While there is still potential to bleed lower, the US Dollar might see a rebound soon considering as the RSI continues to edge deeper into “oversold territory” while the DXY Index rides its bottom Bollinger Band.

CHART OF MONTHLY CHANGE IN NONFARM PAYROLLS (NFP) – US JOBS REPORT

Chart of Monthly Change in US Nonfarm Payrolls - Historical Jobs Data

Another robust data print on the monthly change in nonfarm payrolls could reiterate the shift in monetary policy guidance by the Federal Reserve from dovish to neutral communicated at the central bank’s last interest rate decision.

The relatively less-dovish position was further detailed in the October Fed meeting minutes, but Fed Chair Powell and other FOMC officials have also noted that they could pivot back to an accommodative stance if the US economy fails to progress in-line with current outlook.

Correspondingly, the upcoming NFP report due for release this Friday could carry a great deal of weight seeing that the Fed – whose governing mandate includes the promotion of maximum employment – will provide an update to its quarterly economic forecasts (SEPs) next week.

CHART OF US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

US Dollar Price Chart Implied Volatility Trading Ranges Ahead of November 2019 Jobs Report

Alas, USD volatility could be set climb with US Dollar Outlook fixated predominantly on trade, jobs and the Fed. The market consensus estimate for the November NFP report is listed at +183K according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. This compares to the prior month’s reading of +128K and year-to-date average monthly change of +167K and the 2018 average of +225K. Read more: How to Trade the Top 10 Most Volatile Currency Pairs.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Major Topping Potential in Play? Key Levels for DXY Index
US Dollar Forecast: Major Topping Potential in Play? Key Levels for DXY Index
2019-12-05 17:30:00
US Dollar Outlook Fixated on Trade, Jobs Report & Fed Decision
US Dollar Outlook Fixated on Trade, Jobs Report & Fed Decision
2019-12-04 22:25:00
US Dollar Forecast: Higher Yields Required for Further DXY Index Gains
US Dollar Forecast: Higher Yields Required for Further DXY Index Gains
2019-12-02 17:30:00
US Dollar Climbs on GDP, Durable Goods & Jobs Data; Spending Ahead
US Dollar Climbs on GDP, Durable Goods & Jobs Data; Spending Ahead
2019-11-27 13:58:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.