Day Trading with Bollinger Bands®

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-27 12:34:00
EURUSD, Gold, Nasdaq 100, Charts for Next Week
2019-09-27 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-27 12:34:00
GBP/USD, AUD/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currencies Next Week
2019-09-27 09:35:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 19:52:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, Gold, Nasdaq 100, Charts for Next Week
2019-09-27 12:00:00
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 19:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2019-09-27 05:00:00
Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Chokepoint
2019-09-26 14:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The technical set-up for $EURUSD remains negative with the daily chart dominated by lower highs and lower lows, while the pair opened below the recent double-low support at 1.0926. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/ZDLU6x5kug https://t.co/cZPInQ5pqq
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.78% US 500: 0.29% France 40: 0.27% Wall Street: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LY9Rsp3G9K
  • RT @economics: Two emerging markets are ready for the next global recession (via @AndrianovaAnna) https://t.co/s6TrBAaOep
  • Details on this morning’s data dump out of the US Consumer income, spending and inflation via @BEA_News: https://t.co/CtUBzF7v1k Durable Goods Orders via @uscensusbureau: https://t.co/94w2GkoPMj
  • RT @CNBCi: Oil drops after Iran's president said US offered to remove all sanctions in exchange for talks https://t.co/YOWZhKq0qu
  • RT @IGSquawk: Energy update: Oil - US Crude 5501 -2.43% Oil - Brent Crude 6025 -2.59% Natural Gas 2420 -1.06% Heating Oil 19182 -1.…
  • RT @MKTWeconomics: Orders for U.S. durable goods - cars, computers, planes, trains etc - get a boost from Pentagon in August. But business…
  • RT @TradersTextbook: Brilliant video by @RayDalio HOW THE ECONOMIC MACHINE WORKS. Our feeling? Well when Ray Dalio, the founder of the wo…
  • Hook says Iran's claim of sanction being removed is baseless, adds that US government is committed to zero oil exports from Iranian regime #OOTT
  • ECB's Lane says decision was not a unanimous policy move but a re-calibration $eur
Day Trading with Bollinger Bands®

Day Trading with Bollinger Bands®

2019-09-27 11:55:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Share:

Bollinger Band® day trading is a less popular way to utilize the Bollinger Band® indicator, however, some intraday traders do use the Bollinger Band® within their strategies. Day trading with Bollinger Bands®will lay the foundation for a Bollinger Band® scalping technique to trade consolidating forex markets during the Asian trading session.

This article explores:

  • Why trade with Bollinger Bands®?
  • How to use Bollinger Bands® in intraday trading
  • Advantages and limitations of day trading with Bollinger Bands®

This article assumes the reader has a basic understanding of Bollinger Bands®. If you’d like a refresher, read our guide to Bollinger Bands® in forex trading.

Why trade with Bollinger Bands®?

Trading with Bollinger Bands® allows traders to opt for different methods of trading the financial markets. These methods include day trading, trend trading, breakout trading as well as combining the Bollinger Band® indicator with other technical indicators. The adaptability of the Bollinger Band® makes it a popular tool used by traders from novice to expert.

The Bollinger Band® indicator was developed by John Bollinger in the 1980s. Bollinger Bands® focus on price volatility which can be implemented in all financial market trading.

How to use Bollinger Bands® in Intraday Trading

Bollinger Bands® scalping example using EUR/GBP

The below EUR/GBP five-minute chart shows an intraday Bollinger Band® scalping system used during periods of relatively low volatility (narrow bands). Use the standard 20 period, 2 standard deviation setting for this system. This period is taken from 18:00 – 06:00 GMT daily.

Periods of consolidation tend to repeat themselves during this time aligning the time of day with the strengths of the strategy. In this system the lower and upper Bollinger Bands® serves as levels of support and resistance respectively.

Day trading Bollinger Bands with EUR/GBP

The support band identifies buying opportunities while the resistance band recognizes sell signals as marked on the chart. These areas can also be used as closing levels dependent on the direction of the trade. This simple strategy gives another useful method as to how the Bollinger Band® can be used under different circumstances.

Advantages and Limitations of Day Trading with Bollinger Bands®

Advantages

Limitations

Easy to use strategy that can be used by novice traders

Day trading with Bollinger Bands® only works in low volatile markets

No need for any other subsidiary indicators

Relatively low risk-reward ratios

Further reading on Bollinger Bands®

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How to Apply the Bollinger Bandwidth Strategy
How to Apply the Bollinger Bandwidth Strategy
2019-09-19 12:58:00
Double Bollinger Band Strategy to Trade Forex
Double Bollinger Band Strategy to Trade Forex
2019-09-18 16:01:00
How to Trade with Long Wick Candles
How to Trade with Long Wick Candles
2019-09-17 13:53:00
What Type of Forex Trader Are You?
What Type of Forex Trader Are You?
2019-09-16 10:46:00
Education Resources
Forex Education Home Beginner Intermediate Advanced Expert
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.