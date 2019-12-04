US Dollar Outlook Fixated on Trade, Jobs Report & Fed Decision

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-12-04 13:33:00
EUR/USD Forecast - Setting Up a Range Break Ahead of US ISM Data Release
2019-12-04 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Breakout: GBP/USD Drives Above 1.3000, Six-Month-Highs
2019-12-04 17:10:00
GBP/USD Spikes, AUD/USD Dips on GDP, US Dollar Selling Resumes - US Market Open
2019-12-04 14:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Pattern-break, Support in Focus
2019-12-04 16:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-12-04 13:33:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Constrained by Downtrend, US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-04 18:48:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price and NOK Outlook Bearish on OPEC, Trade Wars
2019-12-04 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDJPY looks to be resuming a 13-month descent. Initial support lines up below the 107.00 figure but current trend dynamics hit at scope to probe below the 103.00 mark. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/nsWT3CPGJ1 https://t.co/hldYVEeu2h
  • #CLP, #BRL and the #COP are expected to be the most active Emerging Markets currencies vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 16.85, 10.98 and 10.71 respectively
  • $NZDCAD $NZDUSD $NZDJPY $AUDNZD https://t.co/fnBcbX1taF
  • The recording to yesterday's session on IGCS where I talked about the outlook for $AUDUSD, $NZDUSD, $USDJPY and #Gold prices is now available on YouTube. Check out the video here - https://t.co/qsyrNCR14W
  • #AUDNZD plunges after the RBNZ announces banks have to raise their capital buffers. The pair finally broke below 1.0484. Next target is at 1.0351. Looks like all it needed was the right catalyst. https://t.co/bl2FlMzrro
  • #RBNZ: -Small banks must raise tier-1 capital to 16% of Risk-Weighted Assets -Total capital to rise to 18% for big banks, 16% for small - Total capital to rise from minimum 10.5% currently -BBG #NZD
  • Heads up: #RBNZ Announces Bank Capital Review Decisions at 23:00 GMT (15 min) #NZD
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2823 S2: 1.2876 S1: 1.2908 R1: 1.2961 R2: 1.2982 R3: 1.3035 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • With Wednesday's wick in $EURUSD, that seems to confirm the descending trend line from June. A turn lower here once again places the focus on key support (1.0981 - 1.1002) https://t.co/mreaI1SNjS
  • RT @LiveSquawk: UK PM Johnson Pledges £200 Tax Cut For Millions Within Weeks Of Tories Being Elected – Telegraph https://t.co/qIJRie5rIM
US Dollar Outlook Fixated on Trade, Jobs Report & Fed Decision

US Dollar Outlook Fixated on Trade, Jobs Report & Fed Decision

2019-12-04 22:25:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR HINGES ON TRADE WAR RHETORIC, NFP DATA & FOMC GUIDANCE

  • US Dollar outlook turns to upcoming economic data like consumer sentiment and nonfarm payrolls ahead of next week’s FOMC rate decision
  • USD price action continues to oscillate around the latest trade war headlines and broader appetite for risk
  • Enhance your market knowledge with our free Forecasts & Trading Guides available for download

US Dollar bears are puffing their chests this week after pushing the Greenback roughly 1% lower to kickoff the final month of the year. The most recent string of downside in USD price action and the broader DXY US Dollar Index can be explained primarily by counterpart strength and the market’s reaction to a disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI report.

Yet, a similar response was not given to a worse-than-expected ISM Services PMI datapoint released early this morning as a critical technical level provided the US Dollar with a bit of buoyancy. After edging lower for the last 4 trading sessions, the US Dollar Index is now hovering around a major area of confluent support provided by the 200-day simple moving average as well as the positively sloped trendline connecting the Greenback’s June 25 and November 01 intraday swing lows.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (MAY 28, 2019 TO DECEMBER 04, 2019)

US Dollar Index Price Chart Outlook

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Negative divergence illustrated on the MACD indicator is a constructive development for USD price bears, but the aforementioned areas of technical support – in addition to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the DXY Index’s trading range since late June – could keep the US Dollar afloat.

That said, high-impact US economic data due Friday (detailed on the DailyFX Economic Calendar) could provide forex traders with the necessary fundamental motivation to sustain a break below – or rebound above – the critical technical level underpinned by the US Dollar’s 200-DMA. Most notable will be the release of nonfarm payrolls and consumer sentiment data slated for 13:30 GMT and 15:00 GMT respectively.

US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (1-WEEK)

US Dollar Price Outlook USD Implied Volatility Trading Ranges Chart

Ultimately, the monthly US jobs report and consumer sentiment figures stand to weigh on FOMC interest rate cut expectations currently priced in by markets and thus the general direction of USD price action. With the October Fed meeting minutes underscoring the central bank’s shift from dovish to neutral, however, a big miss on either the nonfarm payrolls or consumer sentiment reports (not to mention a breakdown in US-China trade talks) could cause the Fed to reevaluate its firming position.

On that note, the FOMC will provide an update to its quarterly economic forecasts, which has serious potential to stir volatility in the US Dollar. According overnight swaps data, the implied probability that the Fed cuts its policy interest rate by its June 2020 monetary policy update was just clocked at 50.1% - a mere coin toss.

Currency volatility could be resuscitating from record low levels judging by the recent uptick in EUR/USD 1-week implied volatility to 4.40%, which is above its 20-day average reading of 3.90%. Aside from economic data steering spot EUR/USD prices, it will be increasingly paramount to keep close tabs on the brewing EU-US trade war. Correspondingly, a violent return of volatility that sparks a liquidity crunch could provide a positive tailwind to the US Dollar given its posturing as a safe-haven currency.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Higher Yields Required for Further DXY Index Gains
US Dollar Forecast: Higher Yields Required for Further DXY Index Gains
2019-12-02 17:30:00
US Dollar Climbs on GDP, Durable Goods & Jobs Data; Spending Ahead
US Dollar Climbs on GDP, Durable Goods & Jobs Data; Spending Ahead
2019-11-27 13:58:00
US Dollar Outlook: FOMC Bets & GDP Data Eyed – Volatility Amiss?
US Dollar Outlook: FOMC Bets & GDP Data Eyed – Volatility Amiss?
2019-11-26 22:53:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-25 21:28:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.