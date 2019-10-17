US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Will China GDP Spark Havens?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Soars Through Resistance- Breakout Targets
2019-10-17 20:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
USD/CHF Price Outlook Bearish as US Dollar Selloff Gains Pace
2019-10-17 17:17:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
Gold Prices Remain Subdued in Bull Flag as USD Drops Through Support
2019-10-17 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Set For Breakout After US Inventories Data
2019-10-17 10:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Builds, Can Sellers Push Through?
2019-10-16 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2341 S2: 1.2563 S1: 1.2691 R1: 1.2912 R2: 1.3006 R3: 1.3228 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.98% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.88% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.71% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.48% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.46% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/B56pqVP4Pp
  • On balance, effects of NIRP has been positive - ECB's Knott $EUR
  • Fed's Williams: Rates are low and FOMC does not have much room to cut, but adds that the Fed has adequate tools to confront downturn alone if needed $USD $TNX $ES_F
  • Hawkish take from Governor Lowe, should boost $AUDUSD https://t.co/EcnNnmLKDl
  • RBA's Lowe: Does not agree RBA has a lot of work to hit inflation goal $AUD
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.86% Oil - US Crude: 0.33% Gold: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4BRUSLhc49
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 108.14 S2: 108.43 S1: 108.58 R1: 108.86 R2: 109 R3: 109.28 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • RBA's Lowe: Negative rates are extraordinarily unlikely in Australia $AUDUSD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.16%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cSksrVhNeA
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Will China GDP Spark Havens?

US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Will China GDP Spark Havens?

2019-10-17 20:34:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR INDEX TESTING CRITICAL TECHNICAL SUPPORT LEVEL AS SELLOFF ACCELERATES

  • The US Dollar selloff is showing no signs of subsiding, but upcoming high-impact economic data releases like China GDP due Friday could create demand for safe haven currencies
  • USD price action looks to test key technical support levels with potential to springboard the greenback higher and keep the broader DXY Index afloat
  • Enhance your market knowledge with our free Forecasts & Trading Guides available for download

The US Dollar selloff continues to gain pace and has pushed the DXY Index well below the 98.00 price level. Yet US Dollar downside over the last two to three weeks is owed primarily to significant gains in EURUSD and GBPUSD driven by Brexit optimism.

Nevertheless, greenback weakness has begun to accelerate and spillover to other major US Dollar currency pairs like USDCHF and AUDUSD. As such, the US Dollar’s longstanding bullish trend could be in serious jeopardy if the DXY Index fails to quickly rebound off nearby technical support.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (JULY 17, 2017 TO OCTOBER 17, 2019)

US Dollar Index Price Chart Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Yesterday I drew attention to the US Dollar’s apparent rising wedge pattern etched out over the last two years. The DXY Index now seems to be probing its bullish support line extended from the series of higher lows recorded early last year and June 2019 higher swing low, which is illustrated on the weekly chart above.

This area of confluent support is also underpinned by its 20-SMA. If the US Dollar fails to catch bid at this major technical level, however, the 50-week simple moving average in addition to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the DXY Index’s trading range since 2018 around the 97.00 handle could potentially keep USD price action afloat.

US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

US Dollar Price Volatility and Implied Trading Ranges Chart

Though the world’s reserve currency faces little event risk scheduled for Friday’s trading session according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the US Dollar may very well be impacted indirectly by the release of 3Q China GDP and industrial production data – particularly if the closely watched economic reports disappoint. A worse-than-expected China GDP report stands to echo the latest World Economic Outlook from the IMF which detailed another downward revision to its estimates for 2019 Chinese GDP growth.

Additional evidence of slowing global GDP growth potentially revealed in Friday’s release of China GDP data at 2:00 GMT not only stands to spark volatility but could also serve as a principal catalyst that sparks a rebound in the US Dollar and safe-havens alike. Conversely, a solid 3Q GDP print from China will likely propel the latest stretch of risk appetite and stands to exacerbate recent US Dollar weakness.

US DOLLAR RISK REVERSALS (OVERNIGHT)

US Dollar Price Risk Reversal Skew Readings Chart

Overnight US Dollar risk reversals point to forex options traders’ bearish bias on balance headed into Friday’s trading session. A risk reversal reading above zero indicates that the demand for call option volatility (upside protection) exceeds that of put option volatility (downside protection). For additional insight on market positioning and bullish or bearish biases, traders can turn to the IG Client Sentiment data, which is updated in real-time and covers several currency pairs, commodities, and equity indices.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Volatility Report: DXY Index Breaches 98.00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: DXY Index Breaches 98.00
2019-10-16 21:04:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Retail Sales & FOMC in Focus
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Retail Sales & FOMC in Focus
2019-10-15 21:47:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: IMF GDP Outlook & Fed Cut Odds
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: IMF GDP Outlook & Fed Cut Odds
2019-10-14 21:46:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Retail Sales Eyed Post-Trade Talks
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Retail Sales Eyed Post-Trade Talks
2019-10-11 21:46:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.