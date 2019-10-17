We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, GBPUSD, EURUSD & USDCAD Charts
2019-10-17 09:30:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: Sterling (GBP) Spikes as Brexit Deal Agreed - What Next?
2019-10-17 10:48:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Brexit Deal is Done
2019-10-17 09:36:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Uptrend at Risk, Japanese Yen May Gain as Stocks Sink
2019-10-16 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Up as Brexit Deal Hopes Fizzle After DUP Rejection
2019-10-17 05:00:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Range Breakout Imminent- GLD Outlook
2019-10-16 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Set For Breakout After US Inventories Data
2019-10-17 10:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Builds, Can Sellers Push Through?
2019-10-16 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.91% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.60% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.57% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/c1BtKPFm0n
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (OCT 5) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1670k Previous: 1684k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-17
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (OCT 12) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 215k Previous: 210k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-17
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook (OCT) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 7.1 Previous: 12 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-17
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Housing Starts (MoM) (SEP) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -3.2% Previous: 12.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-17
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Building Permits (MoM) (SEP) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -5.8% Previous: 7.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-17
  • RT @FT: The Boris Johnson Brexit deal dissected https://t.co/YamWqcfO6y
  • DUP Official confirms that they will vote against the Brexit deal $GBP
  • RT @PaulBrandITV: NEW: DUP’s official statement says they will not back the deal for 3 reasons: 🚢 Creates border in Irish Sea 💰 VAT 🗳 Con…
  • Germany lowers growth forecast for 2020 to 1% from 1.5% $EUR
Brexit Latest: Sterling (GBP) Spikes as Brexit Deal Agreed - What Next?

Brexit Latest: Sterling (GBP) Spikes as Brexit Deal Agreed - What Next?

2019-10-17 10:48:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Brexit Deal Announced - All Eyes Now on UK Lawmakers

  • Brexit deal news sends Sterling pairs soaring.
  • Will the UK lawmakers ratify the deal on Saturday?

Brand New Q4 2019 GBP and USD Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

Sterling (GBP) Hits a Fresh Five-Month High as Brexit Deal is Agreed

The UK and EU have announced a new Brexit deal - effectively taking a no-deal outcome off the table - sending Sterling soaring against a wide range of currencies. GBPUSD touched 1.2990, its highest level since May 13 before news that the DUP will not vote for the deal saw the pair drift back down to the 1.2900 area. The UK Parliament is expected to vote on the deal on Saturday, but the latest commentary is that this may be delayed unless PM Johnson is confident that he can get the deal passed. The DUP continue to oppose the deal and without their votes, and those of some Labour rebels, it will be difficult for PM Johnson to get this deal voted through. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that the deal is worse than Theresa May's and that he wants a second referendum on this new deal.

On the charts GBPUSD burst through resistance at 1.2838 – 61.8% Fibonacci retracement – with the next target at 1.3177, the May 3 lower high. Above here, a full retracement of the March 13 – September 2 sell-off at 1.3382. While fears that the deal may not be voted through, or even on, Sterling will remain volatile. The ATR indicator is at its highest level in seven months, while the CCI indicator highlights that GBPUSD is heavily overbought.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (January - October 17, 2019)

Brexit Latest: Sterling (GBP) Spikes as Brexit Deal Agreed - What Next?

IG Client Sentimentshows that retail traders are 57% net-long GBP/USD, giving us a bearish contrarian bias. However daily and weekly changes give us a bullish bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling and Brexit – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Brexit Deal is Done
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Brexit Deal is Done
2019-10-17 09:36:00
Brexit Hits a Stumbling Block; GBP/USD Slips But Remains Underpinned
Brexit Hits a Stumbling Block; GBP/USD Slips But Remains Underpinned
2019-10-17 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Will AUD/JPY Retreat From Resistance?
Australian Dollar Outlook: Will AUD/JPY Retreat From Resistance?
2019-10-17 03:30:00
AUD/USD Breakout Higher in Focus as Australian Unemployment Drops
AUD/USD Breakout Higher in Focus as Australian Unemployment Drops
2019-10-17 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.