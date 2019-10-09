US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Trade Talks, CPI on Deck

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Pauses at Downtrend Support
2019-10-09 20:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
GBP/USD
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
US Dollar Gains Limited Ahead of FOMC Minutes - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-10-09 14:20:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Gyrates as FOMC Minutes Underscore Divided Fed
2019-10-09 18:11:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
Gold
News
US Dollar Gyrates as FOMC Minutes Underscore Divided Fed
2019-10-09 18:11:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil Price Technical Outlook: Crude Oil Key Support is Back in Play
2019-10-09 18:34:00
Crude Oil Price Building a Familiar Trading Pattern
2019-10-09 10:12:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
Breaking news

S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 futures extend decline in morning Thursday trade after reports crossed the wires from the South China Morning Post that the United States and China made no progress in deputy-level trade talks.

Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP RICS House Price Balance (SEP) due at 23:01 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -7.0% Previous: -4.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-09
  • Heads up: Britain’s RICS House Price Balance (SEP) is due at 23:01 GMT (15 min) Est: -7.0% Previous: -4.0% #GBP
  • Risk aversion really kicking in during Thursday morning trade as reports crossed the wires from #SCMP that US & China failed to make progress on deputy-level trade talks and that China's team are planning to leave a day earlier than expected #SP500 #Nikkei225 #AUDUSD #tradewars https://t.co/YOhM1lu41z
  • China’s Trade Team plans to leave the US a day earlier than expected. -BBG quoting SCMP #AUDUSD #USDJPY
  • The $USD may rise if US-China trade talks falter, ignite risk aversion. Ahead, the Singapore Dollar may fall on the MAS. The Indian Rupee could weaken on industrial production. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/wlnlqkrRdM https://t.co/acug05w8GL
  • The pro-risk #AUD and #NZD fall vs their major peers. Anti-risk #JPY cautiously higher. #SP500 futures aim lower after reports that US, China made no progress at deputy level trade talks #tradewar
  • RT @LiveSquawk: US And China Make No Progress On Key Trade Issues In Two Days Of Deputy-Level Talks – SCMP Sources https://t.co/4JMxS3gp3S
  • (CORR) China and US fail to make any progress on deputy-level trade talks -BBG quoting SCMP #AUDUSD #USDJPY
  • The #SP500 (futures) nicely rebounded on rising channel support from the end of last year. Reversing losses since its descent from late August would entail clearing near-term falling resistance which would open the door for a retest of July highs https://t.co/wi7yvpyGVI
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2026 S2: 1.2133 S1: 1.2179 R1: 1.2287 R2: 1.2348 R3: 1.2456 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Trade Talks, CPI on Deck

2019-10-09 21:35:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR REMAINS IN FOCUS AHEAD OF US-CHINA TRADE TALKS & CPI INFLATION DATA

  • The US Dollar edged slightly higher on Wednesday as the greenback awaits a fundamental catalyst to spark its next major move
  • USD price action stands to react sharply to US-China trade talk headlines and the release of consumer price index (CPI) data expected during Thursday’s trading session
  • Download our free 4Q-2019 Forecasts & Trading Guidesfor comprehensive fundamental and technical insight on the US Dollar

The US Dollar finished roughly flat on Wednesday as the world’s reserve currency fluctuated broadly in response to the latest US-China trade war headlines and details published by the Federal Reserve from its September monetary policy update. Trade talks between Washington and Beijing are set to resume Thursday, but both parties have already begun to lay the framework for upcoming negotiations.

It appears that Sino-American trade tensions are back on the rise following recent reports that the White House announced plans to blacklist 28 Chinese companies, which caused China to lower expectations for negotiations scheduled this week. Aside from potential developments out of the US-China trade war, US inflation data will be released at 12:30 GMT Thursday, which stand to be the two dominating catalysts that drive US Dollar price action during tomorrow’s trading session.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (APRIL 12, 2019 TO OCTOBER 09, 2019)

US Dollar Index Price Chart Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

In light of the outstanding uncertainties surrounding upcoming trade war headlines and high-impact economic data expected to cross the wires, US Dollar forex traders lack the conviction needed to steer the greenback’s next direction. Judging by the DXY Index, the US Dollar is gravitating around its mid-point trading range etched out so far this month.

Respectively, the October 1 intraday high and October 3 intraday low seem to serve as nearside technical levels of resistance and support, which I have regularly commented on in the daily publishing of this US Dollar price volatility report.

US CONSUMER PRICE INDEX EXPECTED TO RISE CLOSER TO FED INFLATION TARGET

US Inflation Historical Core CPI and Core PCE Chart

It is important to note that the September FOMC minutes just published on Wednesday detailed sluggish inflation and elevated risks to the central bank’s economic outlook were the overarching factors that swayed the Fed to cut interest rates by 25-basis points for the second time this year.

Although the Fed prefers to track US inflation via core PCE, the metric tends to move in tandem with core CPI readings, which was recently clocked at this business cycle’s high of 2.4%. If inflation pressure continues to build, it could very well deter the Fed from cutting interest rates further.

US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges Chart

As one might expect, overnight implied volatility across major USD pairs jumped ahead of Thursday’s CPI report in light of elevated uncertainty typically brought about by high-impact economic data releases. USD/SEK is expected to be the most active G10 currency pair during Thursday’s trading session with an overnight implied volatility reading of 10.0%, which ranks in the top 92nd percentile of measures taken over the last 12-months.

Likewise, with US-China trade talks set to resume for the 13th round of negotiations, USD/CNH overnight implied volatility remains elevated. USD/JPY and USD/CHF could also experience heightened spot price action Thursday – particularly surrounding the release of US inflation data.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

