News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking: ECB to Slow PEPP Purchase Pace, EUR/USD and Bund Yields Muted
2021-09-09 12:00:00
Euro Setup: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Ahead of ECB
2021-09-09 09:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Drop as China Releases National Reserves
2021-09-09 13:10:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Trading at Resistance, Make or Break?
2021-09-09 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-08 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of July High to Trade Back Below 200-Day SMA
2021-09-09 14:00:00
Gold Prices Erase Two-Week Rise in a Day on Fed Outlook Rethink
2021-09-09 06:02:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downturn to Persist
2021-09-09 08:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
2021-09-08 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
2021-09-08 09:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • BoC's Macklem: - When it becomes necessary to decrease monetary stimulus, the first step will be to boost interest rates - Intensity of recovery and evolution of inflation will determine when we enter the "reinvestment" phase
  • BoC's Macklem: - Higher-than-expected inflation is due to supply disruptions that have increased prices for autos and commodities - Economic recovery remains turbulent, but the BoC expects the economy to improve in 2H 2021
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 BoC Gov Macklem Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-09
  • The ECB announced that they will slow the pace of PEPP purchases from the current EUR 80bln/month with the change being called a “moderately” slower pace. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/FG4UvyIvRF https://t.co/MORbM3joxV
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Blow-off to Offer Reset- #Loonie Levels - https://t.co/4Ex7Kp1uNL https://t.co/ANWVKogZgg
  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told her G7 counterparts that Congress is progressing on its effort to strengthen international tax laws - Reuters
  • Here we have the German-US 10-year yield spread overlaid with $EURUSD. Interestingly, the past few months correlation to the currency pair has been stronger with the Germany yield alone https://t.co/aYovkH0V7w
  • The $DAX is in good position to close back in the green after the sharp gap to the downside on the open https://t.co/XjMuFo1dKe
  • When is a taper not a taper? The ECB found a way to distinguish for the market with the 'mere' slower purchases by the PEPP as inflation sits at a decade high. Nevertheless, market reads it as more dovish than expected. $EURGBP https://t.co/ndcW4IJgYT
  • Lots of volatility in the oil market today. $WTI and $Brent prices turn positive after falling by $1 a barrel earlier in the morning #OOTT
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of July High to Trade Back Below 200-Day SMA

Gold Price Reverses Ahead of July High to Trade Back Below 200-Day SMA

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold continues to bounce back from a fresh monthly low ($1783) as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from the start of the week, but the failed attempt to clear the July high ($1834) undermines the recent recovery in bullion as it slips back below the 200-Day SMA ($1809).

Advertisement

Gold Price Reverses Ahead of July High to Trade Back Below 200-Day SMA

The broader outlook for the price of gold remains tilted to the downside as the 200-Day SMA ($1809) continues to reflect a negative slope, and the precious metal may face headwinds ahead of the next Federal Reserve interest rate decision on September 22 as the central bank prepares to scale back monetary support.

Recent remarks from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who votes on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in 2022, suggests the central bank will switch gears over the coming months as “the big picture is that the taper will get going this year and will end sometime by the first half of next year.

Image of Federal Reserve interest rate dot plot

Source: FOMC

As a result, speculation for a further shift in Fed policy may continue to drag on the price of gold as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. forecast two rate hikes for 2023, and it remains to be seen if Fed officials will implement material changes to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) as the minutes from the July meeting revealed that “some participants noted that there were upside risks to inflation associated with concerns that supply disruptions and labor shortages might linger for longer than currently anticipated.”

In turn, the fresh forecasts from Fed officials may drag on the price of gold if the Chairman Powell and Co. show a greater willingness to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later, but more of the same from the central bank may heighten the appeal of gold as the FOMC carries out an outcome-based approach for monetary policy.

With that said, the price of gold may consolidate ahead of the FOMC rate decision on tap for later this month amid the failed attempt to clear the July high ($1834), and the rebound from the August low ($1682) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in market behavior as the precious metal struggles to hold above the 200-Day SMA ($1809).

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the negative slope in the 200-Day SMA($1809) indicates that the broader trend for bullion remains tilted to the downside, with a ‘death cross’ formation taking shape in August as theRelative Strength Index (RSI) pushed into oversold territory.
  • However, lack of momentum to test the March low ($1677) generated a textbook buy signal in the RSI as the oscillator climbed back above 30, with the move above the $1786 (38.2% expansion) region pushing the price of gold above the 200-Day SMA ($1809).
  • Nevertheless, the rebound from the August low ($1682) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in market behavior amid the failed attempt to clear the July high ($1834), with a close below the $1786 (38.2% expansion) region opening up the Fibonacci overlap around $1743 (23.6% expansion) to $1763 (50% retracement).
  • Next area of interest comes in around $1690 (61.8% retracement) to $1695 (61.8% expansion), with a break of the August low ($1682) bring the March low ($1677) on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Extends Decline to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
EUR/USD Extends Decline to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2021-09-08 19:00:00
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
2021-09-08 15:30:00
NZD/USD Rally Spurs Test of 200-Day SMA Ahead of US NFP Report
NZD/USD Rally Spurs Test of 200-Day SMA Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-09-02 20:00:00
AUD/USD Breaks Out of Descending Channel to Trade Above 50-Day SMA
AUD/USD Breaks Out of Descending Channel to Trade Above 50-Day SMA
2021-09-02 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed