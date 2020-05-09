We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, DXY – USD Charts for Next Week
2020-05-08 14:00:00
EUR/USD Tracks April Range Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2020-05-08 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Catastrophic US Labor Data Expectations
2020-05-08 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast Hinges on Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite
2020-05-09 10:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE Forecast: Upside Reward Diminishing
2020-05-09 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Forecast: Break of RSI Trendline to Offer Bullish Signal
2020-05-08 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Coiling into Flag Ahead of a Breakout? - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-05-08 15:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks and Charts
2020-05-07 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook for the Week Ahead
2020-05-08 20:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, DXY – USD Charts for Next Week
2020-05-08 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ‘Sell in May and go away’ anomaly highlights abnormally poor stock market performance during May and summer months. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/lIZAfjMJog https://t.co/gcDqjeF1lc
  • So far the #Euro is finding little life at this massive level of support. Get your $EURUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/SuJ3iiWOvk https://t.co/NMS6sSH9ga
  • $USD and #gold price action responded positively on the back of heightened safe-haven demand. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/Q2jKVJw5Ae https://t.co/FW9LoXV7Ix
  • U.S. Market Analyst at https://t.co/JsVsSmefgR, Shain Vernier covers - ✔️ Safe haven assets in volatile markets ✔️ Central banks and governments ✔️ How will commodities trade in a recession Only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast. Tune in here: https://t.co/1UmEzEbwiy https://t.co/X1ndjiy2X2
  • U.S. Market Analyst at https://t.co/JsVsSmefgR, Shain Vernier covers - ✔️ Safe haven assets in volatile markets ✔️ Central banks and governments ✔️ How will commodities trade in a recession Only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast. Tune in here: https://t.co/1UmEzEbwiy https://t.co/KIfikK6UlM
  • Traders thirst to sell the #Dow Jones has been fading as upside momentum on Wall Street has been slowing. This is as the sentiment-linked Australian Dollar could be at risk. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/bc9D02JtxY https://t.co/25AtnNS6cy
  • My weekend trading video: 'S&P 500 Brushes Off Crushing Recession Signs, Dollar Hit by Negative Rates Rumor' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/05/09/SP-500-Brushes-Off-Crushing-Recession-Signs-Dollar-Hit-by-Negative-Rates-Rumor.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9
  • #Bitcoin prices may see a pickup in volatility ahead of the 2020 halving as the #coronavirus pandemic threatens to disrupt cross-continental $BTC mining operations. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BoH24MVf4P https://t.co/X0diwthQvZ
  • RT @stlouisfed: In April, the U.S. labor force participation rate fell by 2.5 percentage points to 60.2%—the lowest rate since January 1973…
  • The Canadian Dollar reversed much of the losses it suffered at the turn of the month. Get your $USDCAD market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/2Lb0mieKNF https://t.co/hMcrT36usJ
US Dollar Forecast Hinges on Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite

US Dollar Forecast Hinges on Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite

2020-05-09 10:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Forecast: Neutral

  • US Dollar trimmed gains as Dow Jones and S&P 500 rallied last week
  • Markets seem to be looking forward to the future despite dismal data
  • Coronavirus slowing as states eye reopening, case for stimulus fading?

US Dollar Weekly Recap

The haven-linked US Dollar wrapped up a mixed week as the Greenback trimmed most of its gains into the latter half of the past 5 trading days. Sentiment notably improved on Thursday and Friday as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones pushed higher. On the chart below, you can see the close inverse relationship between the US benchmark stock index with the US Dollar. Sentiment will likely continue driving Greenback price action.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Investors seemed to cheer remarks from US and Chinese officials vowing to implement the ‘phase-one’ trade deal after fears of trade war escalation casted uncertainty into markets. Meanwhile, ebbing coronavirus cases and fatalities kept traders looking forward to a gradual reopening of state economies. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo noted that they are ‘finally ahead’ of the virus.

S&P 500 versus US Dollar

USD Road Ahead - Markets Missing the Prior Urgency and Tempo of Extraordinary Stimulus?

Thus far, dismal local economic data has been struggling to materially shift the cautiously upward momentum on Wall Street. Last week, the US unemployment rate shot higher to 14.7% as non-farm payrolls contracted a record -20.5 million. Granted, these readings were not quite as dismal as economists were estimating. Jobless claims also rose over 3.1 million in the last week of April as lockdown measures took its toll on the economy.

The markets may be hopeful for the future. Primarily, that growth should pickup on an upbeat tempo, pouring cold water on current mind-boggling data. In Australia, the RBA predicted that this year’s anticipated negative GDP print will be reversed in 2021. The Bank of England also envisioned a similar scenario as it left rates unchanged last week. These assumptions do however acknowledge the risk of a prolonged dent to growth.

Develop the discipline and objectivity you need to improve your approach to trading consistently

It is also becoming increasingly apparent that the speed and urgency of passing additional stimulus measures seems to be cooling. The slowdown in US virus case growth has also been accompanied with an ebbing expansion in the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet – see next chart below. In fact, on Friday the Fed announced that it continued to slow the pace of Treasury buying to US$7 billion per day, down from $8 billion prior.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged last week that he said he is ‘not in a rush’ for the next relief measure. The speed of the recovery on Wall Street has likewise been slowing. That could make it increasingly difficult for equity markets to set new highs absent a further material improvement in economic conditions. The risk also remains that as sates reopen, virus cases rise, opening the door to reversing lockdown easing.

With that in mind, it is a neutral call for the US Dollar fundamental outlook. Check out the newly-enhanced DailyFX economic calendar for a detailed overview of additional economic event risk ahead.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the US Dollar?
Get My Guide
 S&P500 versus fed balance sheet

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Market Looks Nervously to Corvid-Hit Jobless Numbers
Australian Dollar Market Looks Nervously to Corvid-Hit Jobless Numbers
2020-05-08 20:00:00
Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 and ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 and ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-05-04 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-03 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.