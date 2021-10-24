News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Outlook: USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Key Levels
2021-10-24 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Meeting Will Aim to Keep EUR/USD Stable, All Settings Unchanged
2021-10-24 00:00:00
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Price at Risk of a Brief and Moderate Pullback
2021-10-23 12:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-23 00:00:00
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-23 00:00:00
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), ECB & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-22 15:00:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Gold, Oil and SPX
2021-10-22 19:05:00
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), ECB & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-22 15:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Technical Setup: GBP/USD Tests Channel Resistance
2021-10-23 20:00:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Inflation Expectations and New Covid Cases; Poor Retail Data
2021-10-22 16:00:00
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Key Levels
2021-10-24 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Snaps Back - Can Yen Bulls Drive It?
2021-10-23 03:00:00
S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Justin McQueen, Strategist
Please add a description for the image.

S&P 500, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

S&P 500 | Back to Record Highs

A return to all-time highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones and thus sticking with the seasonal trend that we highlighted in our Q4 fundamental equity forecast. However, the backdrop of elevated inflation persisting longer than previously expected, does still remain a concern and it is how global central banks react to that, which will give us an idea as to whether there is some jitters from current levels. A reminder that the next two weeks will see major central bank rate decisions. As we look ahead to the upcoming week, big tech will be the focal point as earnings from Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft will be announced.

S&P 500 Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&amp;P 500 &amp; FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Source: Refinitiv

FTSE 100 | Struggling to Maintain Range Break

Despite the FTSE 100 making a topside break of its 4-month range, the index looks to be struggling to maintain a foothold above the 7200 handle. A rapid repricing of BoE rate hike expectations thanks to recent hawkish commentary. However, with markets looking for the most aggressive tightening cycle in the post-GFC era, the risk geared towards disappointing those expectations, which in turn places UK banks at risk of underperforming in the months ahead. At the same time, political uncertainty is picking up once again as the EU and UK lock horns over post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland. The EU is reportedly weighing a decision to terminate the post-Brexit trade deal if a the UK pulls out of commitments over Northern Ireland, a decision I see as unlikely, but nonetheless, this will not help risk sentiment.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&amp;P 500 &amp; FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Source: Refinitiv

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

