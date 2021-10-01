Equities Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Short-Term Uncertainties But Longer-Term Fortunes

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Dollar Index (DXY), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (U.S. Tech) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-01 10:56:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Supply Fears, Grim Market Mood
2021-10-01 06:05:00
Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound
2021-09-30 06:01:00
Wall Street
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-01 19:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Defends Support- XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-10-01 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Q4 Technical Forecast: Have GBP Bulls Run Out of Steam?
2021-10-01 19:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY Correction Takes Shape amid Failure to Test 2020 High
2021-10-01 15:00:00
Real Time News
  • The Canadian Dollar has been gaining in recent days as the Loonie approaches key technical levels. USD/CAD and CAD/JPY eye pivotal resistance, AUD/CAD and EUR/CAD near familiar floors. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/E8OWpfC8kT https://t.co/fYvrL3TuoT
  • The British Pound has broken lower against USD and CAD but consolidated against NZD recently. Will GBP/NZD be the next to break? Get your $GBP market update here:https://t.co/MyCtNvLlyi https://t.co/naaRiGepui
  • Throughout the third quarter, there had been somewhat of a reversal in the reflation trade as concerns over the peak in the global growth lingered, alongside the continued spread of the Delta variant. Get your Q4 equities forecast from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/uxvBnM99B0 https://t.co/gQG75CtsPr
  • Well that won't help things for China or its US relations... https://t.co/cKix6xSYbN
  • USTR is evaluating actions over China's non-compliance -BBG
  • It is interesting that the Evergrande has not exerted much influence over the market recently, yet it is still a serious Chinese and global contagion threat. Don't forget about it
  • USTR to say China not in compliance with phrase 1 trade deal -BBG
  • The S&P 500 Index traded in line with expectations for the month of September as the stock index closed 4.76% lower. Get your market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/Pa84N7iUxr https://t.co/L3jZyFEwpB
  • Rivian Automotive has filed for an IPO and is looking for listing on the Nasdaq. I like their truck and SUV. Further competition for Tesla and Lordstown Motors
  • Last week I looked at an ascending triangle in the US Dollar. That formation has since led to a bullish breakout with the Greenback pushing up to fresh yearly highs.Get your $USD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/amGYaT7Ypb https://t.co/YUl7Fsfo3O
Equities Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Short-Term Uncertainties But Longer-Term Fortunes

Equities Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Short-Term Uncertainties But Longer-Term Fortunes

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Throughout the third quarter, there had been somewhat of a reversal in the reflation trade as concerns over the peak in the global growth lingered, alongside the continued spread of the Delta variant. However, despite this, life after lockdown continues as vaccination rates across the globe pick up and while the latest concerns stemming from China have catalysed major US equities experiencing a 5% drop from ATHs for the first time since last October, the outlook for equity markets remain encouraging.

China’s So-Called Lehman Moment: At the back-end of Q3, market focus on the indebted property developer, Evergrande, had increased dramatically, with some naming it China’s Lehman moment. However, judging by the underperformance in Chinese high yield bonds vs investment-grade debt, this does not appear to be the case and instead looks more like a domestic credit event. Nonetheless, sentiment will of course play its part and you can expect spillover effects to weigh across global equity markets, but a widespread systemic risk event appears to be somewhat exaggerated. Needless to say that Q4 is shaping up to be a more volatile quarter.

Global Tapering Underway: Central Banks are turning hawkish, the Fed has announced that it is likely to taper asset purchases from November, which will see its balance sheet hovering around $8.5trillion before asset purchases come to an end by the middle of next year. Meanwhile, the Norges Bank has become the first G10 central bank to raise interest rates, with the RBNZ to follow shortly after, while the BoE has stoked up expectations that it will tighten policy sooner than what markets had previously anticipated. As such, with global central bank liquidity on the slowdown, global bond yields will be closely watched for a mini-tantrum, which in the event of one, does pose a marginal risk to equity markets to kick-off Q4.

Despite this, however, equities would only be following their typical path (Figure 1).

That being said, the path of least resistance remains higher for equity markets in the longer term. In the US, the Democrats look to pass another fiscal stimulus package and thus keeping the outlook bright. What’s more, supply chain constraints that have weighed on momentum in economic activity will moderate and therefore allow economic data to establish a firm footing once again.

S&P 500 Chart

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Euro Q4 Fundamental Forecast: More Euro Weakness Likely Lies Ahead
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Euro Q4 Fundamental Forecast: More Euro Weakness Likely Lies Ahead
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-09-26 13:00:00
S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-09-26 13:00:00
Crude Oil May Rise as Covid Case Growth Slows. WTI Eyes OPEC Outlook, Evergrande
2021-09-26 07:00:00
Crude Oil May Rise as Covid Case Growth Slows. WTI Eyes OPEC Outlook, Evergrande
2021-09-26 07:00:00
