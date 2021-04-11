Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Tumble Continues Despite Banxico's Message of Caution

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted to the Downside in Week Ahead
2021-04-11 00:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-04-10 22:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 15:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
2021-04-09 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
2021-04-08 13:00:00
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold Prices Preparing for a Break Out?
2021-04-10 20:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Double Bottom Reversal May Bolster XAU/USD Sentiment
2021-04-09 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Fundamentals Remain Positive Despite Sterling Drifting Lower
2021-04-09 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook - Support Under Pressure as US Dollar Firms
2021-04-09 10:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY at a Big Spot for Directional Themes
2021-04-10 04:00:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-09 09:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/bpKdIqGxsn
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/jmcAIW4w5k
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/M9isuvnzqF
  • The British Pound is giving back some of its multi-month gains with some pairs testing notable support despite a positive fundamental backdrop. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/6Ct5R0H41F https://t.co/c4rXmMjMrv
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/4dhCP5pnxM
  • Gold is facing the neckline of a Double Bottom Pattern after bouncing off a confirmed longer-term trendline. Is a bullish reversal in order? Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/kLXZewWBMd https://t.co/w1Nu0z569m
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/8G8mUX4so6 https://t.co/Gn41XsGktg
  • Rollover is the interest paid or earned for holding a currency spot position overnight. Learn how to earn rollover interest on your open positions here: https://t.co/SRsG8CxjEn https://t.co/2AR1qgx0tz
  • The New Zealand Dollar is in a tricky spot. On one hand, rising stocks can propel NZD. On the other, a dovish RBNZ ahead could cool bond yields as the government tackles soaring housing costs. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/5rjm2gr3EL https://t.co/aLwhWHMPqz
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/obH0RFLKhC
Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Tumble Continues Despite Banxico's Message of Caution

Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Tumble Continues Despite Banxico's Message of Caution

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

USD/MXN Forecast: Bearish

Advertisement

USD/MXN has seen its price decline for a third consecutive week and is now just shy from the 20 pesos mark for the first time since February 16th. The pair was able to break below the 76.4% Fibonacci support level (20.18) as figures released on Thursday saw Mexican inflation continue to overshoot the 3% target send by Mexico’s Central Bank (Banxico).

The 4.67% year-on-year reading is showing that consumer prices are growing faster than expected, which in turn signals possible economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. A breakdown of the data shows that the rise was mostly led by higher energy prices, although travel and tourism prices also rose due to the Easter holiday. The rest of the economic data released this past week was also heading in the right direction.

Economic Data for Mexico (5th – 9th April)

Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Tumble Continues Despite Banxico's Message of Caution

Source: Refinitiv

But Banxico’s meeting minutes released on Thursday evening offered a note of caution, stating that the recent pause in the easing cycle – the bank left rates unchanged at 4% in March – is not the end of the road and the bank will be looking for any signs that the cycle should resume. The minutes underpinned that domestic economic activity decelerated in January and February, with most members attributing this to a spike in the pandemic, the implementation of new mobility restrictions, and supply disruptions of certain products.

USD/MXN Levels

The descending trendline from the highs seen last month is still the dominant theme at the moment so I expect USD/MXN to continue drifting lower in the next few sessions - that is always in absence of a catalyst. The US Dollar weakness over the last few days looks set to continue if the Dollar basket is able to break below 9200, so this could aid the Mexican Peso bulls in getting the pair below the 20 pesos mark, and more importantly the 19.87 horizontal resistance line.

USD/MXN Daily chart

Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Tumble Continues Despite Banxico's Message of Caution

Fibonacci Confluence on FX Pairs

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted to the Downside in Week Ahead
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted to the Downside in Week Ahead
2021-04-11 00:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-04-10 22:20:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold Prices Preparing for a Break Out?
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold Prices Preparing for a Break Out?
2021-04-10 20:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: The Fight Between RBNZ Policy Bets and Wall Street
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: The Fight Between RBNZ Policy Bets and Wall Street
2021-04-10 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN