USD/MXN Forecast: Bearish Case is Weakening as Peso Strength Might Become an Issue

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Hinges on Key Breakouts: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/NZD
2020-12-06 00:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-05 17:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Flag Outside of Range - Why a Breakout May Fail
2020-12-03 16:58:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week
2020-12-05 08:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-04 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Can You Trust The Rebound in XAU/USD?
2020-12-05 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-05 17:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Technical Outlook – GBP/USD, Week Ahead Could be a Defining One
2020-12-05 21:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-05 17:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-05 17:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2020-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/MXN stalls above key support as Bearish Pressure Seems to Recoil Slightly Get your $USDMXN market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/zuQfP7odHf https://t.co/cceiGesjtv
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/bnUOjssa4w
  • The Australian Dollar may dismiss escalating trade tensions with China and continue moving higher as the easing of coronavirus restrictions accelerates the nation’s economic recovery. Get your $AUD market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/8EucPC1NB5 https://t.co/tDEskODu3H
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/roqwTv3eyP
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/ghcFd5ufaD
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true. Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here: https://t.co/fYgcMxImlP https://t.co/kkekBVYvhV
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/VwIkOMpvYl
  • “The UK and EU have agreed to return to the negotiating table to try to agree a post-#Brexit trade deal. But on Friday, a joint statement said ‘significant divergences’ remained.” - BBC News #GBP
  • Multiple time frame analysis follows a top down approach when trading and allows traders to gauge the longer-term trend while spotting ideal entries on a smaller time frame chart. Learn how to incorporate multiple time frame analysis here: https://t.co/Sy3g6HGLrR https://t.co/aRfVCRZut3
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/rJznrXkcYz https://t.co/uUh18lR3yK
USD/MXN Forecast: Bearish Case is Weakening as Peso Strength Might Become an Issue

USD/MXN Forecast: Bearish Case is Weakening as Peso Strength Might Become an Issue

2020-12-06 04:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

USD/MXN Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

Advertisement

EMERGING MARKETS OUTSHINE SAFE-HAVENS

Investor’s growing demand for riskier assets has sent emerging market currencies soaring since the height of the coronavirus pandemic back in March. USD/MXN has enjoyed an influx of sellers in November, its second consecutive month of declines, and further US Dollar weakness – as is expected given the Dollar Basket (DXY) reached a two-year low this week – would mean that the Mexican Peso would have its longest uninterrupted run against the Dollar since the aftermath of the 2008 crisis.

But domestic Central Banks are unlikely to want their currencies to outrun the Dollar too far in the long-run, given the impact it can have on their local economies, meaning that currency manipulation could start to be a threat. This can be both in terms of monetary policy that acts as a depreciation of the local currency and also capital and investment controls to deter an influx of foreign capital into emerging markets.

MSCI Emerging Markets Index (Dec 2018 – Dec 2020)

USD/MXN Forecast: Bearish Case is Weakening as Peso Strength Might Become an Issue

Source: Refinitiv

MEXICAN PESO AS A CARRY TRADE

Way before the pandemic erupted, the Mexican Peso was enjoying healthy gains as it was seen as a profitable carry trade currency given its high interest rate. Fast-forward almost a year later, and USD/MXN is nearing the levels seen at the end of 2019 as risk-on sentiment has helped correct the massive surge in the currency pair when investors were seeking protection at all cost back in March. But the Mexican Peso still enjoys a healthy rate differential with the US, so it is likely that investors will seek positive returns on bonds in Emerging Countries like Mexico.

Mexico interest rate change

USD/MXN Forecast: Bearish Case is Weakening as Peso Strength Might Become an Issue

Source: Refinitiv

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

So looking ahead, there is still further room for the Mexican Peso to appreciate against the US Dollar, but investors should be wondering whether at some point Banxico is going to take action to stop an overly appreciated domestic currency. It is also true that a stronger Peso makes it cheaper to repay dollar-denominated debt, which may be a reason why Emerging Markets ride it out a little longer.

The underlying health of the economy is also an important factor, given that hiking rates seems to be far of the table at this point given the expected weakness in economic recovery. So ultimately, fundamental factors for the Mexican Peso are not as strong as they would have been a few weeks back and we could expect to see some caution creep into the markets towards the end of the year.

USD/MXN Daily chart

USD/MXN Forecast: Bearish Case is Weakening as Peso Strength Might Become an Issue

From a technical standpoint, bearish exhaustion also seems to be creeping into USD/MXN given it has been hovering just above the horizontal support line at 19.87 for almost two weeks now. The chart remains bearish but oversold conditions are clearly in place, so a possible short-term recovery towards the 76.4% Fibonacci at 20.18 cannot be ignored. If we get a sustained break below the horizontal resistance, the next area of interest could be 19.14, which has previously acted as support.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Can You Trust The Rebound in XAU/USD?
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Can You Trust The Rebound in XAU/USD?
2020-12-05 18:00:00
US Dollar Weekly Outlook: In One Word - Frail
US Dollar Weekly Outlook: In One Word - Frail
2020-12-05 12:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Consolidation Due as ECB and EU Leaders Meet
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Consolidation Due as ECB and EU Leaders Meet
2020-12-05 04:00:00
Australian Dollar May Extend Gains Despite Escalating China Trade Tensions
Australian Dollar May Extend Gains Despite Escalating China Trade Tensions
2020-12-05 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN