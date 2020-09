Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Fundamental Elements Remain Upbeat

GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/38gTDn8ejP https://t.co/kHRebedaM8

#Gold prices may turn higher ahead of the upcoming #FOMC rate decision, despite plateauing inflation expectations and a lack of progress in Congressional stimulus talks. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/MpuSndZfxz https://t.co/ZVXjDhB2jD

It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/u5hZgR0rUL

Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/lAFyv1gM0P https://t.co/BIZsOvtf71

The Japanese #Yen is eyeing a chart pattern against the US #Dollar as it could extend gains against the British #Pound. What is also in store for $EURJPY and $CADJPY in the week ahead? Get your #currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/HSPHe9sDOh https://t.co/W6k0hziJl0

The $GBPUSD is in for another interesting week as #Brexit intensifies; in a precarious position technically. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/pA1LeIIxYK https://t.co/xUxmMsFubk

There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here:https://t.co/7kPzAoNoLG https://t.co/6Nhw2Jfl1t

It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/3uv4MBlHJ0

The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/bRoPmSd49p