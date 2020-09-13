Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Fundamental Elements Remain Upbeat

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Set Fair to Reach Highest Levels Since Spring 2018
2020-09-12 23:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, DXY – Dollar Charts for Next Week
2020-09-11 12:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Oil Price Approaches June Low Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-09-12 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equities Forecast: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Setups
2020-09-11 15:30:00
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 lower Post ECB Disappointment
2020-09-11 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: FOMC Rate Decision May Ignite XAU/USD Uptrend
2020-09-12 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout to Offer Guidance as Range Coils
2020-09-11 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD in for Another Bumpy Week
2020-09-12 19:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum
2020-09-11 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-09-12 13:00:00
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/38gTDn8ejP https://t.co/kHRebedaM8
  • #Gold prices may turn higher ahead of the upcoming #FOMC rate decision, despite plateauing inflation expectations and a lack of progress in Congressional stimulus talks. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/MpuSndZfxz https://t.co/ZVXjDhB2jD
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/u5hZgR0rUL
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/lAFyv1gM0P https://t.co/BIZsOvtf71
  • The Japanese #Yen is eyeing a chart pattern against the US #Dollar as it could extend gains against the British #Pound. What is also in store for $EURJPY and $CADJPY in the week ahead? Get your #currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/HSPHe9sDOh https://t.co/W6k0hziJl0
  • The $GBPUSD is in for another interesting week as #Brexit intensifies; in a precarious position technically. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/pA1LeIIxYK https://t.co/xUxmMsFubk
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here:https://t.co/7kPzAoNoLG https://t.co/6Nhw2Jfl1t
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/3uv4MBlHJ0
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/bRoPmSd49p
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out:https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/ybxFFLMrtK
Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Fundamental Elements Remain Upbeat

Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Fundamental Elements Remain Upbeat

2020-09-13 13:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:
NDX 100

Chart created with TradingView

NASDAQ 100 FUNDAMENTAL OUTLOOK:

  • Recent selloff may prove to be another “healthy correction” in the mid-term bull run
  • A calm bond market and falling volatility (VIX) suggests lack of systemic risks
  • US presidential election, US-China spat, and rising US Dollar are among the key risks

Nasdaq 100 Index Outlook:

US stock markets entered a technical correction in early September, as investors were increasingly wary about the tech-driven rally. The Nasdaq 100 index was among the worst-performing US indices this month, falling over 9% from its all-time high. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6% and 5% respectively during the same period. Information technology was the worst-performing sector this month, dragged by mega companies such as Tesla, Apple, and Alphabet.

Despite the ongoing spat between US and China over technology companies and intellectual property, tensions are unlikely to escalate into a major market event before the US Presidential election in November. A calm bond market, a falling volatility (VIX), and a non-event gold market suggest a lack of evidence for systemic risk, at least for now.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 16
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 2 of the DailyFX Summit discussing indices
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 2, Indices
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Besides, an improving fundamental picture isunderpinningthetrajectory of the global recovery. A ‘V-shaped’ recovery in ISM manufacturing PMI readings showed a solid rise in demand of goods in the United State, alongside a broader rebound in global PMIs. The August US ISM PMI reading surged to 56.0, a level not seen since November 2018 (chart below). A PMI print above 50.0 indicates expansion whereas below suggests contraction.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI Rebounds Sharply

US ISM PMI

Source: Bloomberg, Dailyfx

The US job market is recovering too, despite a second viral wave. Weekly jobless claims data released by the U.S. Department of Labor shows they have registered below the closely-watched 1 million mark for two weeks in a row (chart below). The unemployment rate fell for a fourth consecutive month to 8.4% in August, beating market expectations of 9.8%.

An improving macro picture has led to a rebound in the US Dollar index, which weighed on the US stock markets recently. But a dovish-biased Fed and ultra-low interest rate in the foreseeable future will help to cushion the downside.

US weekly jobless claims (in millions)

Weekly US Jobless claims

Source: Bloomberg, Dailyfx

While the Nasdaq 100 has retraced more than 9% from its recent peak, its valuation still appears to be prohibitively high from a historic perspective (chart below). Trading at over 36 times price-to-earnings (P/E), the valuation of technology shares still dwarfs all other sectors, especially energy, real estate and financials. The recent pullback has narrowed the gap between mega tech and the cyclical sectors, but it may still not be enough. Sectoral rotation is a healthy mechanism in the stock market, and it may carry on as business activity gradually returns to pre-Covid levels.

Nasdaq 100 Index vs. P/E ratio

Nasdaq 100 index vs pe ratio

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Week Ahead: FOMC Tailwinds Could Lead to Volatile Trading
USD/MXN Week Ahead: FOMC Tailwinds Could Lead to Volatile Trading
2020-09-13 07:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Set Fair to Reach Highest Levels Since Spring 2018
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Set Fair to Reach Highest Levels Since Spring 2018
2020-09-12 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: FOMC Rate Decision May Ignite XAU/USD Uptrend
Gold Price Outlook: FOMC Rate Decision May Ignite XAU/USD Uptrend
2020-09-12 16:00:00
US Dollar Weekly Forecast: ECB Avoiding a Currency War, Eyes on Fed's New Mandate
US Dollar Weekly Forecast: ECB Avoiding a Currency War, Eyes on Fed's New Mandate
2020-09-12 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100