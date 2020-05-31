S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Rises on Trump China Presser, NFPs and Rate Decisions Ahead
2020-05-30 02:00:00
Euro Breakout or Fake-Out? EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Surge to Fresh Highs
2020-05-29 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Stalling at Resistance, Multi-Week Uptrend at Risk?
2020-05-31 00:00:00
Oil Price to Stay Afloat as US Output Falls to Lowest Level Since 2018
2020-05-29 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-05-30 03:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-29 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Face RBA, BoC, ECB, US Jobs Data and Brexit Talks
2020-05-30 12:00:00
Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Potential Persists
2020-05-30 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD May Go Along for the Ride
2020-05-30 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Next Week's EU/UK Trade Talks
2020-05-29 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Faces First Test
2020-05-30 09:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • López Obrador hopes #USMCA will help tighten trade relationships between the US and Mexico. Get your currencies market update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/bZrUKSCGaS https://t.co/MZ7UoiWWRj
  • The $AUD may suffer as relations between Australia and China deteriorate amid dwindling growth prospects. Euro traders will be closely watching progress in talks about a €500b recovery fund proposal. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/LkEFJViPWY https://t.co/sofO135ElG
  • The US Dollar could rise against #ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar as US-China tensions seem to escalate. The Indian Rupee is also looking ahead of local 1Q GDP data. Get your ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/LkEFJViPWY https://t.co/ZGFaQQ3Hr2
  • The #Euro is the big driver here for DXY as it is 57% of the index. It is rising now and trying to break above the March 27 high at 11147. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/6gt3F9LuGP https://t.co/73SaL5AeXD
  • U.S. Market Analyst at https://t.co/JsVsSmefgR, Shain Vernier covers - ✔️ Safe haven assets in volatile markets ✔️ Central banks and governments ✔️ How will commodities trade in a recession Only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast. Tune in here: https://t.co/1UmEzEbwiy https://t.co/EIC9YqfTec
  • Anybody else think that casting directors in movies are some of the most underrated people when it comes to giving a film/series credit?
  • No https://t.co/EoBltaP17k
  • Crude #oilprices may face heightened liquidation pressure as the cycle-sensitive #commodity finds itself under the pressure of resilient resistance and a vulnerable, multi-week rising channel. Get your crude #oil market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/cGPX4qcOH1 https://t.co/0U4JMJVFuf
  • The @ecb will likely boost its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program at Thursday’s meeting of its Governing Council; a move that could give the #Euro a lift. Get your currencies market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/I4PbmJNG1z https://t.co/hu6Ld1KdDB
  • $GBPUSD doesn’t have the cleanest set of technical indications, but #USD may give indications if it can break its trading range via the $DXY. Get your currencies market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/PrC9wAaXvU https://t.co/vHYHflwqR3
S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-05-31 12:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:
SPX500

S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | Escalation in US-China Tensions Raises Macro Risk
  • DAX | ECB Ready to Boost PEPP
  • FTSE 100 | Eyes on EU-UK Trade Talks
Index performance chart

Source: DailyFX

S&P 500 | Escalation in US-China Tensions Raises Macro Risk

Key technical breaks see the S&P 500 back to early March levels having pierced the 200DMA and 3000 level. This is despite the rising tensions between the US and China, particularly after China passed the Hong Kong Security Bill. Fears over the potential re-emergence of a trade war are likely misguided in the short-term, however, the rising uncertainty will likely see further upside capped. Downside support situated at 2930-50.

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 0% -3%
Weekly -2% -7% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&P 500 Chart

Source: IG Charts

DAX | ECB Ready to Boost PEPP

The beginning of the week saw the European Commission announce its recovery aid proposal, which propelled European assets higher with the DAX trading at its highest level since the beginning of March. However, with the “frugal four” already highlighting that the package should largely be in the form of loans, tough negotiations are ahead. Alongside this, the ECB is due to release its latest monetary policy decision, expectations are for the central bank to expand PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme). However, with US-China tensions persisting, risks are asymmetrically tilted to the downside, 12000 level likely to be a tough nut to crack.

Germany 30 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -14% -10%
Weekly -1% -4% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX 30 CHart

FTSE 100 | Eyes on EU-UK Trade Talks

EU-UK trade negotiations are at the forefront of investors’ minds. Although, given that both parties have shown little signals that they are willing to break away from its red-lines, the chance of a breakthrough appears minimal. Therefore, the absence of notable progress will in turn heighten no-deal Brexit risks and thus keep UK assets on the backfoot.

FTSE 100 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 30% -25% -4%
Weekly 11% -8% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE 100 Price chart

Source: IG Charts

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Outlook: Mexican President Sees Opportunity in Worsening US-China Relationship
USD/MXN Outlook: Mexican President Sees Opportunity in Worsening US-China Relationship
2020-05-31 04:00:00
Gold Prices Face RBA, BoC, ECB, US Jobs Data and Brexit Talks
Gold Prices Face RBA, BoC, ECB, US Jobs Data and Brexit Talks
2020-05-30 12:00:00
US Dollar (USD) Outlook: US-China Tensions Likely to Escalate Further
US Dollar (USD) Outlook: US-China Tensions Likely to Escalate Further
2020-05-30 06:00:00
Oil Price to Stay Afloat as US Output Falls to Lowest Level Since 2018
Oil Price to Stay Afloat as US Output Falls to Lowest Level Since 2018
2020-05-29 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Germany 30
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.