Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Lifted Long-Term by Recovery Fund Plan
2020-05-23 20:00:00
USDMXN and USDZAR Extend Breaks While EURUSD, AUDUSD and SPX Tip Range
2020-05-22 03:30:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-23 00:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-22 20:00:00
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Gold Price Outlook Bearish on GDP Data, US-China Tension and Covid-19
2020-05-23 12:00:00
Gold Price Trend May Reverse as the Rally Loses Steam Near $1800
2020-05-22 22:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Weakness to Persist Amid Break of April Low
2020-05-23 16:00:00
FTSE 100 Drops on China Tensions, GBP/USD Breakdown - US Market Open
2020-05-22 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups
2020-05-24 12:15:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecast for the Week Ahead

2020-05-24 12:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
US S&P 500 Index

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Outlooks:

S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Forecast

Outlook: Bearish

A recent deterioration in US-China relations spilled into the stock market last week after the US Senate passed a bill that would require additional oversight for Chinese stocks listed on US exchanges. The crux of the possible legislature is a stipulation that would require Chinese companies to delist from the likes of the Nasdaq 100 or other US exchanges if certain requirements are not met in a given time period. As a result, Chinese stocks like Alibaba and Baidu fell under pressure while the FXI ETF – a basket of Chinese companies on US exchanges – also declined.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – May)

NDX stock

While the immediate reaction was somewhat measured, the buildup in tensions between the world’s two largest economies may linger and tensions have already flared in other arenas like human rights.Evidently, it seems the two economic powerhouses are once again posturing for another round of strongly worded statements and tit-for-tat actions. As it stands the US has fired the first volley, although this time it is accompanied by other G7 nations – at least in spirit – as it looks to pressure China into changing its method of operations.

A Brief History of Trade Wars.

Regardless, history would suggest China will retaliate to the announcements which could send the conflict spiraling. Either way, damage has already been dealt as investors begin to weigh the risk and reward prospects of holding Chinese stocks on US exchanges.

Thus, the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 will track this theme closely as market participants attempt to forecast the next steps. While bubbling tensions may not be enough to singlehandedly reverse the rally, a new US-China trade war amidst an ongoing pandemic could seriously undermine sentiment and, consequently, may be the most important issue to watch next week.

DAX 30 Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

By comparison, the German DAX 30 looks to have a relatively quiet week ahead. While the index will certainly track broader risk trends, foreseeable risks at the time being are in the form of scheduled data releases. German inflation, growth, consumer confidence and retail sales data are just some of the big ticket prints to look for next week, alongside a series of reports expected from other Eurozone members - all of which can be viewed on our Economic Calendar.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – May)

DAX 30 Price Forecast

That being said, even poor results from the upcoming data may not be enough to immediately reverse the tide for the DAX 30 after German and French politicians came to a surprise agreement last weekwhich boosted their respective indices. The announcement was a notable step toward unity in the single-currency Euro project and the event should provide a sense of stability in the weeks ahead.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

