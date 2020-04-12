We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-04-12 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Worsens as Aid Talks Accentuate Divisions
2020-04-11 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Analysis Suggest Positive Momentum Remains Despite Uncertain Backdrop
2020-04-12 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Primed for Reversal with Oil
2020-04-11 23:20:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-04-12 11:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE Forecast: Is the Worst Behind Us?
2020-04-10 22:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebound May Fizzle on Coronavirus Economic Impact
2020-04-11 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Threatens Resistance Breakout
2020-04-10 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-04-12 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD
2020-04-11 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-04-12 08:00:00
USD/JPY May Rally Further As Support Holds -USD vs Japanese Yen Price Forecast
2020-04-11 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar continues to coil after a riveting month of March. Risk aversion themes remain but the Fed has opened the liquidity pump – which force will take over? Get your $DXY technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/kQaBxaFnM3 https://t.co/qWDPg24Fdd
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market’s most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here: https://t.co/Yg6ecRZZNr https://t.co/Y2TFcCpQPc
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader’s technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/FiGqTulnsA
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/bYbtOYMARE
  • Crude oil’s recent price action has trimmed some of this year’s substantial losses and the technical set-up suggests that this rally may have further to run. Get your #oil technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/6DjE55iTvh #OOTT https://t.co/QU8ELrDokC
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here: https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/J8m6a8EmyZ
  • Volatility in forex trading is a measure of the frequency and extent of changes in a currency’s value. More volatility means more trading risk, but also more opportunity for traders as the price moves are larger. Learn more about volatility here: https://t.co/M04SeleCf4 https://t.co/KZOB3zttyC
  • Natural Gas trading is popular among traders due to its volatility. How can you trade this? Find out here: https://t.co/SDFhhR5wUY https://t.co/B8UkdAAcfw
  • RT @iv_technicals: US equities vs US IG vs US HY normalized YTD 🧐 $SPX $SPY $LQD $HYG https://t.co/gKpDGUTaEo
  • Last week’s squabbling between Eurozone finance ministers on how best to mitigate the economic impact of the #coronavirus pandemic has weakened the long-term outlook for the $Euro. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/awprhE0wJ8 https://t.co/a9LeM5LLre
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-04-12 11:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:
Dow Jones Index Price Chart

Dow Jones, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • Peak in Volatility Does Not Mean Bottom in Equities
  • Dow Jones | Chinese GDP to See a Sharp Deceleration, Risk Rally to Fade?
  • FTSE 100 | Quiet Start But Risks Remain Lower
Indicies Performance Chart

Source: DailyFX

Risk Rally Persists For Now

A strong week for US equities with double-digit gains across the board. While economic data signals a severe economic shock with the latest jobless claims data confirming that 18 million jobs have been lost in 3-weeks (Figure 1). The fact that new coronavirus cases and fatalities have been leveling off slightly, alongside the additional stimulus help from the Federal Reserve has somewhat calmed investor angst for now.

Figure 1. Labour Market Deteriorates Significantly

US Weekly Jobless Claims 18 million record 3 weeks

Peak in Volatility Does Not Mean Bottom in Equities

The rebound in equities has coincided with the pullback in the VIX. However, while the VIX has pulled off its recent highs, the index is elevated nonetheless and given that downside risks remain with regard to an uptick in coronavirus cases or an extension of lockdown measures, volatility will likely persist. Alongside this, much like in the global financial crisis, the peak in the VIX did not mark the bottom for equities, therefore while the VIX may continue to pullback, so to can US equities as highlighted in Figure 2.

Figure 2. VIX Peak Does Not Coincide with Market Bottom

Vix and S&P 500

Dow Jones | Chinese GDP to See a Sharp Deceleration, Risk Rally to Fade?

As we look to next week, hard data in the form of Chinese GDP will provide an indicator as to the impact of coronavirus has had on the economy. Unsurprisingly, expectations are for a sharp deceleration. While over in Stateside, investors will begin to weigh upcoming financial reports from US companies and as my colleague, Peter Hanks states, expect an earnings season like no other. On the technical front, the resistance is situated at the 50% Fibonacci retracement, where failure to break above may see the recent risk rally begin to unwind.

Wall Street BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -22% -14% -16%
Weekly -53% 4% -18%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame

Dow Jones Weekly Chart

Source: IG Charts

FTSE 100 | Quiet Start But Risks Remain Lower

A holiday-shortened week will see the FTSE 100 get off to a relatively slow start. With little scheduled on the UK economic calendar the index will likely take its cue from the macro backdrop. UK lockdown measures are to be extended and as such, this keeps risks tilted to the downside for the index. As such, a break below 5700 opens to the doors for a move towards 5500.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Weekly Timeframe

FTSE 100 Price Chart

Source: IG Charts

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexican Peso Outlook Bearish as Virus-Led Recession Risks Swell
Mexican Peso Outlook Bearish as Virus-Led Recession Risks Swell
2020-04-12 04:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Worsens as Aid Talks Accentuate Divisions
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Worsens as Aid Talks Accentuate Divisions
2020-04-11 20:00:00
Gold Price Rebound May Fizzle on Coronavirus Economic Impact
Gold Price Rebound May Fizzle on Coronavirus Economic Impact
2020-04-11 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Looks Nervously Towards Official Jobless Count
Australian Dollar Looks Nervously Towards Official Jobless Count
2020-04-10 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.