We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Forecasts: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Analysis
2020-01-25 06:00:00
S&P 500 Tumble Threatens Quiet Bull Channel, Fed and 4Q GDP Top Event Risk
2020-01-25 03:43:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2020-01-24 16:15:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open
2020-01-24 14:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2020-01-24 16:15:00
US Dollar Tests Fibonacci Resistance at Fresh Six-Week-Highs
2020-01-24 15:37:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Remains Precarious - GLD Levels
2020-01-24 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Prices Coil - Is Another Breakout Brewing?
2020-01-24 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle Even if Coronavirus Fears Abate
2020-01-25 09:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open
2020-01-24 14:40:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Indian Rupee 2020 outlook is bearish as India faces stagflation risk amid rising onion and crude oil prices. $USDINR may rise in the medium-term as the RBI defers hiking rates. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/lRrlZjAQDw https://t.co/mFv1EOYMjG
  • The $GBP may be on the cusp resuming a 12-year downtrend against the US Dollar as signs of topping emerge at pivotal chart resistance. Get oyur market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/9rM3OjWmBA https://t.co/sUWcSFruHw
  • The $NZD may be on average at risk to further losses against its major counterparts such as the US Dollar and Japanese Yen. Where to for NZD/USD and NZD/JPY from here? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OFjePKYdCb https://t.co/eo1c6QAVd8
  • $AUDJPY technical positioning hints prices may be on cusp of turning lower after a late-2019 bounce, recoupling with a dovish RBA policy outlook. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/z84Y0V0ZtH https://t.co/wcIGO1emDw
  • The Japanese Yen has faded into 2020 as market risk appetite has held up and hit demand for haven assets. $USDJPY now challenges a key medium-term downtrend, but hasn’t topped it yet.Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/4X6vgCgkB7 https://t.co/FfCkGhtHsm
  • The $USD may fall against the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone if commentary from officials at the Davos forum uplift market mood and pressure haven-linked currencies. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/SZAG0yMu3d https://t.co/cBZj5tC0Ny
  • The $NZD is inching toward support guiding gains in the fourth quarter of 2019. A break may set the stage for long-term bearish trend resumption. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/bnlx4RJ8oV https://t.co/d60YziMYnO
  • $Gld prices are poised to mark the highest weekly-close in nearly seven-years, but the bulls aren’t in the clear yet. Here are the XAU/USD levels that matter next week. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/yeTH6HwncQ https://t.co/6sIpxTSNaX
  • Video https://t.co/PZeqhLumSR
  • The $USD rose as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso fell on coronavirus fears. What is the technical outlook for USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR and USD/PHP? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/G3GmyOe4IT https://t.co/iq7ajeP6iv
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle Even if Coronavirus Fears Abate

Crude Oil Prices May Struggle Even if Coronavirus Fears Abate

2020-01-25 09:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:
Crude Oil 2-hr Price Chart

CRUDE OIL PRICE FORECAST: BEARISH

  • Crude oil prices plunge amid worries about coronavirus spread
  • Soft sentiment may limit scope for gains if outbreak risk abates
  • FOMC and BOE rate decisions, US and Eurozone GDP on tap

Crude oil price volatility has perked up in 2020. The US-based WTI benchmark hit an eight-month high and a three-month low since the turn of the calendar year. The cumulative result has amounted to the biggest three-week loss since early June.

The early surge came amid worries that escalating conflict between the US and Iran would disrupt deliveries from the Middle East. At surface level, the subsequent selloff reflects the ebbing of those concerns, coupled with concerns about slowing global growth in the event of a true coronavirus outbreak.

CRUDE OIL PRICES MAY FIND LIFELINE IF CORONAVIRUS FEARS ABATE

The fourth quarter saw a cautious recovery in economic activity and a rosier tint to incoming data flow. An early batch of January PMI data from most major economies suggested positive momentum has been largely sustained, suggesting a firmer view on energy demand might have been more supportive.

This may yet materialize if the coronavirus scare dissipates without triggering a disruption akin to the SARS outbreak in 2003. That shaved about 1 percent of China’s GDP and reduced that of the Southeast Asia region by 0.5 percent. Total losses are estimated in the USD 30-100 billion range.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

SOURING SENTIMENT MAY LIMIT SCOPE FOR CRUDE OIL PRICE GAINS

Yet markets may remain pressured even if – as the World Health Organization has thus far concluded – the latest virus does not amount to an “emergency”. Sentiment itself may have become vulnerable as scope for upside surprises is exhausted in the near term while potent risks remain.

Late-2019 successes appear priced in. Building on the ‘phase-one’ US-China trade deal seems unlikely for at least a year and failing to secure an EU/UK trade deal before 2021 may yet trigger no-deal Brexit. In addition, the US presidential election is now a likely source of anxiety as traders weigh the candidate pool.

Thus far, these issues have amounted to a non-specific sense of unease. If any of them are reconstituted as a near-term threat to growth, concerns about the impotence of whatever policy response follows might compound negativity. As much was amply telegraphed from annual Davos economic forum last week.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 27
( 03:01 GMT )
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Cross-Market Weekly Outlook
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

FOMC AND BOE RATE DECISIONS, CHINA PMI, US AND EUROZONE GDP ON TAP

To this end, the week ahead offers plenty of opportunities for data-driven speculation. Rate decisions from the Fed and the Bank of England will offer the banks’ assessment of the macroeconomic backdrop. A first look at US and Eurozone fourth-quarter GDP readings as well as Chinese PMI numbers are also eyed.

The EIA will also release its Monthly Petroleum Supply report as well as the Annual Energy Outlook, offering a view on what it thinks the supply/demand balance will look like in the near to medium term. The usual offering of weekly inventory flow statistics is also due.

How cycle-sensitive crude oil prices respond to this barrage of news-flow might prove telling. If markets appear immune to seemingly supportive outcomes, the ill effects of a more deep-seated affliction than the coronavirus may well be preparing to emerge.

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivakon Twitter

CRUDE OIL TRADING RESOURCES

OTHER FUNDAMENTAL FORECASTS:

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Heavy, Eyes CPI As Last Big Clue Before RBA
Australian Dollar Heavy, Eyes CPI As Last Big Clue Before RBA
2020-01-25 02:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-01-20 18:00:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: Searching for Stability
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: Searching for Stability
2020-01-20 14:00:00
S&P 500 Hits Record, USD Up. JPY, CAD, EUR Outlook Eye Rate Decisions
S&P 500 Hits Record, USD Up. JPY, CAD, EUR Outlook Eye Rate Decisions
2020-01-20 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.