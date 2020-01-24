We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Risks to Resurface Amid Weekend Italian Election
2020-01-24 09:10:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-01-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Strong UK PMIs Support Positive GBP/USD Outlook
2020-01-24 10:30:00
EUR/USD Breaks Down, Oil Tests Key Support as Risk-Off Hints Appear
2020-01-23 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Fall as Markets Cheer PMI Data, Backdrop Still Tense
2020-01-24 08:00:00
EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDNZD Absorb ECB, Risk Trends, Key Data
2020-01-24 01:34:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Ease, WHO Avoids Naming Coronavirus Global Emergency
2020-01-24 07:11:00
Gold Eyes Shooting Higher As Support Holds - XAU/USD Technical Outlook
2020-01-23 10:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Analysis: Crude Price (CL/USD) Seeks Support as Coronavirus Spreads
2020-01-24 09:26:00
Gold Prices Ease, WHO Avoids Naming Coronavirus Global Emergency
2020-01-24 07:11:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/msclIsNZoG
  • BoJ Governor Kuroda says he has not seen any financial bubbles so far......... About that 👇 https://t.co/8hrzQPa28l
  • The Indian Rupee 2020 outlook is bearish as India faces stagflation risk amid rising onion and crude oil prices. $USDINR may rise in the medium-term as the RBI defers hiking rates. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/lRrlZjjfLY https://t.co/nShTRUpxu6
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.19% France 40: 1.15% US 500: 0.20% Wall Street: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DNuy11iRcX
  • ECB's Lagarde says inflation upward move is really minor $EUR
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • RT @IGTV: #BankofEngland ready to cut rates? Strong #PMI data may steer it away from a rate cut as @JMcQueenFX from @DailyFX tells @JeremyN…
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR WEF: Lagarde, Zhu, Mnuchin, Scholz, Georgieva, Kuroda, Javid due at 10:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-24
  • OPEC is continuing to discuss production cut extension to the end of the year, according to Tass
  • ECB's Knot says inflation target needs to be clarified, adds that current concept is not easy to communicate $EUR
Yen May Fall as Markets Cheer PMI Data, Backdrop Still Tense

Yen May Fall as Markets Cheer PMI Data, Backdrop Still Tense

2020-01-24 08:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

PMI, JAPANESE YEN, AUD, DAVOS FORUM, ECB – TALKING POINTS:

  • Upbeat roundup of January PMI surveys may boost overall risk appetite
  • Yen down as CAD and NZD tick higher. More of the same may be ahead
  • Tense macro backdrop may undermine follow-through for risk-on moves

A flood of back-to-back PMI surveys from across major economies is likely to be in focus for financial markets in the final hours of the trading week. Japan started things off with an impressive showing, reporting that manufacturing- and service-sector activity growth surged to a four-month high in January.

From here, improvements of various scale are expected in analogous figures from the Eurozone, the UK and the US. That might offer a lift to investors’ mood, offsetting a bit of the recent gloom amid concerns that an outbreak of coronavirus will derail economic momentum.

In fact, a bit of pre-positioning seems to be underway already. The anti-risk Japanese Yen is facing selling pressure while cycle-sensitive alternatives like the Australian and New Zealand Dollars are broadly higher. Meanwhile, European shares have opened strong and S&P 500 futures are inching upward.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

More of the same is likely if the trend toward outperformance on global economic news-flow carries on (blue line on the chart below). That growth is near a three-year low (orange line), where it fell in large part thanks to the US-China trade war, might even perversely hearten in that it delays monetary tightening.

PMI data showing global growth is rising from a 3-year low as economic data flow improves

And yet, follow-through may be tepid. A flurry of comments from bigwigs gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week flagged worries about the dual risk posed by fiscal disfunction and central bank impotence whenever the next downturn invariably arrives.

Against this backdrop, the ECB embarked on a comprehensive review of its mandate even as its President Christine Lagarde re-committed to long-lasting QE and negative rates. That seemed to drive home the point that policymakers are desperately short of ammo were a crisis to develop.

In this sense, the tepid pace of growth is problematic in that it would not take too much stress to bring recession into view. This makes assorted risks like the US presidential election, the lingering threat of a no-deal Brexit, violent escalation in the Middle East, and now the coronavirus, appear relatively scarier.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 27
( 03:01 GMT )
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Cross-Market Weekly Outlook
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Markets are forward-looking. There typically comes a time shortly before a downturn where the supply of immediately positive news has been priced in and scope for upside surprises has been thus diminished. This makes prices asymmetrically more responsive to negative versus positive developments.

Dovish central banks’ efforts to drive down borrowing costs have made owning liquidity – i.e. cash – decidedly cheap in this environment. This might curtail conviction in risk-taking and trigger swift waves of divestment at the slightest sign of trouble.

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie Breakdown Propels USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie Breakdown Propels USD/CAD
2020-01-23 14:00:00
Euro May Fall as the ECB Stays Cautious Despite Economic Upturn
Euro May Fall as the ECB Stays Cautious Despite Economic Upturn
2020-01-23 08:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Tests Support, ECB on Deck
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Tests Support, ECB on Deck
2020-01-22 13:30:00
Euro Under Dark Clouds as Trump Threatens Auto Tariffs
Euro Under Dark Clouds as Trump Threatens Auto Tariffs
2020-01-22 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
AUD/USD
Bearish
NZD/USD
Bearish
US 500
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.