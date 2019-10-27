Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, DXY
2019-10-27 07:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails at Resistance- Reversal?
2019-10-26 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, DXY
2019-10-27 07:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook Under Pressure From Brexit and Parliament
2019-10-27 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rate Cuts Due from the Fed and BOJ, BOC Cut Odds Plummet - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-25 16:30:00
Yen Rose After Draghi, Pence, Amazon Earnings. NZD/USD May Reverse
2019-10-24 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision and Forward Guidance
2019-10-26 19:00:00
Gold Prices Must Break Key Chart Barrier to Resume Uptrend
2019-10-25 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower?
2019-10-27 01:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Bearish on OPEC Output, Fed, US-China Trade
2019-10-26 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are the top differences between #WTI and #Brent? learn how to trade crude oil better here: https://t.co/gbFAOWPEbQ #OOTT https://t.co/mUD0AB1MeQ
  • $GBPUSD is flagging going into the weekend and may struggle to recover as the shambles otherwise known as #Brexit continues to weigh on the British Pound. Get your $GBP market update from @nickcxawley here: https://t.co/vMOCDY3P5P https://t.co/P1fOeU7SqQ
  • Philip Shaw, Chief Economist at @Investec walks us through his views on the continuing #Brexit saga. What are the latest implications on the $GBP and Euro? Find out on Global Markets Decoded #podcast here: https://t.co/x0JW5M7L8U https://t.co/WYXRHDaP25
  • #DidYouKnow a shooting star formation is a bearish reversal pattern that consists of just one candle. How to trade shooting star candle stick? Find out: https://t.co/lY2wsk0ROg https://t.co/t0KuhXyaYG
  • Can you trade with the joy of missing out (#JOMO)? Find out how you can turn your #FOMOintrading to JOMO here: https://t.co/G5H26NXZQe https://t.co/oiB1ia3MTM
  • (Technical Outlook) Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower? #CrudeOil #Oil #TechnicalAnalysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/10/27/Crude-Oil-Price-Week-Ahead-Technical-Analysis-Hints-Turn-Lower.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/hcubhAwdoj
  • As the #Brexit saga continues, so too does the complexity of the terminology surrounding the UK’s stated mission to leave the EU. Find out what are the key terms you should be aware of here: https://t.co/bTQWkfnj12 https://t.co/aNEoijEkdo
  • Uncertainty about #Brexit will continue to pull the British Pound in all directions and the uncertainty from the EU-UK divorce may pressure the Swedish krona and Norwegian Krone in the week ahead. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/zew13uwntu https://t.co/IKFzkFwSB1
  • The Dow Jones and #Nasdaq 100 tick ever closer to all-time highs, while the #DAX 30 will look to pierce nearby resistance. Elsewhere, the #FTSE 100 will look to reclaim its 200-day moving average. Get your equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/3V4jNxdki5 https://t.co/HmYNiqrBgF
  • RT @stlouisfed: Initial claims for unemployment insurance decrease in the latest reporting week to 212,000, a 2.75% decline from one year a…
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead

2019-10-27 10:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

DJI 2-Hour Chart

Equity Analysis and News

  • Dow Jones | Corporate Earnings, NFP and Federal Reserve to Drive the Index
  • FTSE 100 | Election Risks Rising While Brexit Deal Optimism Fades

Percent Change in Various Indices

Source: Thomson Reuters, DailyFX

Dow Jones | Corporate Earnings, NFP and Federal Reserve to Drive the Index

The Dow Jones has been among the underperforming assets throughout the week amid a raft of softer than expected earnings reports for index heavyweights, Boeing and Caterpillar. As we look towards next week, earnings will kick into high gear for US indices with the likes of Apple, Facebook, Google and Pfizer to announce their Q3 results.

Aside from company earnings, there will be plenty of key US data for market participants to digest. On Friday, we will see the US jobs report in which consensus is for a reading of 90k. The labour market is seemingly slowing down with the YTD average jobs gain of 168k from 223k in 2018. Elsewhere, preliminary Q3 GDP from both the Euro area and the US are due, while the Federal Reserve are expected to cut interest rates by another 25bps, however, given that this is largely priced in, the focus will center around Powell’s rhetoric as to whether another rate cut will take place in December.

US NFP Chart

FTSE 100 | Election Risks Rising While Brexit Deal Optimism Fades

FTSE 100 posted its largest weekly gain in 9-monthsas the Pound pulled back from its recent high amid the ongoing Brexit uncertainty. The EU have agreed to extend the Brexit deadline; however, they will wait for developments in UK parliament before announcing the length of time (decision expected on Monday or Tuesday). Meanwhile, UK PM Johnson has continued to face challenges in regard to his call for a general election on December 12th.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (May 2019 – Sep 2019)

Daily FTSE 100 Price Chart

RESOURCES FOR FOREX & CFD TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook Under Pressure From Brexit and Parliament
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook Under Pressure From Brexit and Parliament
2019-10-27 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision and Forward Guidance
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision and Forward Guidance
2019-10-26 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Bearish on OPEC Output, Fed, US-China Trade
Crude Oil Price Outlook Bearish on OPEC Output, Fed, US-China Trade
2019-10-26 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Market Will Be Fed Focused, But Watch Aussie CPI
Australian Dollar Market Will Be Fed Focused, But Watch Aussie CPI
2019-10-26 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Wall Street
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.