USD/JPY Outlook: All Eyes on Fed Testimony as BoJ Sticks to Easing Cycle

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Fundamental Forecast: ECB Emergency meeting, Anti-frag Tool & Gas Disruptions
2022-06-18 22:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: Some Respite for EUR/USD as EU Core Inflation Remains Elevated at 3.8%
2022-06-17 09:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Sell-Off Looks Overdone, Tight Energy Market Supports Rebound
2022-06-18 06:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: Some Respite for EUR/USD as EU Core Inflation Remains Elevated at 3.8%
2022-06-17 09:31:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-06-18 10:00:00
DAX, FTSE and DOW Struggle to Recover After a Brutal Week of Losses
2022-06-17 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rangebound on Rates and Inflation Tug Of War
2022-06-17 20:00:00
Gold Prices Rise as US Dollar Falls on Economic Woes, Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-06-17 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Inflation in Focus Again as Weak Pound Continues to Hurt UK Consumers
2022-06-17 16:00:00
Swiss Franc Bolts Higher as the SNB, BoE Join the Rate Hike Party While BoJ Dances Alone
2022-06-17 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: All Eyes on Fed Testimony as BoJ Sticks to Easing Cycle
2022-06-19 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-06-17 13:05:00
More View more
USD/JPY Outlook: All Eyes on Fed Testimony as BoJ Sticks to Easing Cycle

USD/JPY Outlook: All Eyes on Fed Testimony as BoJ Sticks to Easing Cycle

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USDJPY retraces the decline following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) retains the Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE) program with Yield-Curve Control (YCC), and developments coming out of the US may influence the exchange rate over the coming days as Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify in front of Congress.

Fundamental Forecast for Japanese Yen: Bearish

USD/JPY is on the cusp of testing the yearly high (135.59) as the BoJ emphasizes that the central bank “will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary,” and it seems as though Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Co. will continue to utilize their non-standard tools in 2022 as officials expect “short- and long-term policy interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels.”

USD/JPY Outlook: All Eyes on Fed Testimony as BoJ Sticks to Easing Cycle

As a result, the diverging paths between the BoJ and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may keep USD/JPY afloat as Fed officials project a steeper path for US interest rates, and fresh remarks from Chairman Powell may generate a bullish reaction in the Dollar should the central bank head endorse a restrictive policy in front of Congress.

In turn, USD/JPY may attempt to test the October 1998 high (136.89) as the FOMC plans to implement higher interest rates throughout 2022, but it remains to be seen if Chairman Powell will continue to rule out a 100bp rate hike as the central bank tries to prevent the US economy from facing a hard landing.

With that said, the semi-annual Fed testimony may prop up USD/JPY as the BoJ remains reluctant to shift gears, and expectations for higher US interest rates may fuel the rebound from the monthly low (131.49) as the FOMC steps up its effort to combat inflation.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Fundamental Forecast: ECB Emergency meeting, Anti-frag Tool & Gas Disruptions
Euro Fundamental Forecast: ECB Emergency meeting, Anti-frag Tool & Gas Disruptions
2022-06-18 22:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Eyes Powell Testimony, Economic Data
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Eyes Powell Testimony, Economic Data
2022-06-18 14:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Sell-Off Looks Overdone, Tight Energy Market Supports Rebound
Oil Price Forecast: Sell-Off Looks Overdone, Tight Energy Market Supports Rebound
2022-06-18 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Hawkish RBA Underpins AUD for Now
Australian Dollar Outlook: Hawkish RBA Underpins AUD for Now
2022-06-18 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
USDOLLAR