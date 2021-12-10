News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-12-09 19:30:00
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store
2021-12-10 15:00:00
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
2021-12-09 05:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
USD Dips, Gold Picks Up on 40yr High Inflation Having Matched Estimates
2021-12-10 14:15:00
Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Vulnerable if US Inflation Runs Hot
2021-12-10 09:00:00
GBP Forecast: GBP/USD in the Eye of the FOMC/BOE Volatility Storm
2021-12-10 16:00:00
UK GDP Prints Slightly Below Expectations In a Quarter Likely to be Affected by Omicron
2021-12-10 07:35:00
Dollar Ready for a Breakout on CPI and China’s Troubles Bubbling to the Surface
2021-12-10 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
GBP Forecast: GBP/USD in the Eye of the FOMC/BOE Volatility Storm

Justin McQueen, Strategist

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Political Instability Adds to GBP Weakness
  • BoE Rate Rise Unlikely

Another week, another fresh 2021 low for GBP/USD. A stark contrast to the once-popular vaccine trade that propelled the Pound to multi-year highs in Q1. However, in light of an unwind in BoE tightening bets, stemming from renewed social distancing measures and a rise in political instability risks amid this weeks headlines surrounding the UK Government, the Pound finds itself languishing around the 1.32 handle.

While market pricing for a rate rise next week has slipped, OIS markets do still price in a 42% chance of a 15bps rate rise, as well as near four hikes for next, which will be hard for the BoE to match. Therefore, risks remain tilted to the downside for the Pound and eyes will be firmly fixed on the 200WMA at 1.3155. That being said, with the FOMC also scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision, it will be important for traders to remain agile and not get married to a trade. I remain bearish on the Pound, however, I do think we are getting close to peak bearishness, given the lack of appetite for markets to keep Cable on a 1.31 handle and with net shorts in the currency at multi-year highs, there is fuel for a reversal.

MONEY MARKETS SEE A 42% CHANCE OF A BOE RATE RISE NEXT WEEK

Source: Refinitiv

GBP TECHS

As I have mentioned previous, the target for bears is the 200WMA, with a close below opening up the doors for a move sub-1.31. A reassessment of this view, however, would be a break above 1.3335-40.

GBPUSD Chart: Weekly Time Frame

GBP Forecast: GBP/USD in the Eye of the FOMC/BOE Volatility Storm

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

The Need to Know Complete Guide on Trading the Pound (GBP)

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

