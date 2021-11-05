GBP/USD Rate Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of UK GDP Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-05 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-05 14:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
US Dollar Soars on Higher Yields and Bank of England No-Go. Where to for USD?
2021-11-05 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2021-11-05 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-05 15:00:00
USD, Gold, US Rates Show Tepid Reaction to Strong US Nonfarm Payrolls
2021-11-05 12:57:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of UK GDP Report
2021-11-05 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-05 14:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-05 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-11-05 14:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 86.62%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NRfF8FvAsW
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.37% US 500: 0.26% France 40: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.04% FTSE 100: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zPuU0o1NXY
  • The US 10-year Treasury yield continues to retreat after the Fed pulled the trigger on the taper. The chart looks like a clean head-and-shoulders 'neckline' break. Meanwhile Dollar retreats from range resistance and implied 2022 hikes down to 40bp from peak of 58 week ago https://t.co/sr2H5R0uBY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 86.69%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ni1wxZSRQi
  • Is $MS still calling for fire and ice? asking for a friend $SPX $NDX
  • October #NFPs beat expectations for the first time in three months, but that did little for Fed rate expectations or the Dollar. The Nasdaq 100 though spun the data into a 10th session's charge. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses Friday trade! https://t.co/5M3EPrxj6p
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.23% Gold: 1.20% Silver: 1.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1MwyaR38iK
  • TOM LEE: S&P 500 COULD HIT 5,000 IN EARLY 2022 $SPX @fundstrat
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/EUwlp6TWTx
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.73% Wall Street: 0.58% US 500: 0.51% FTSE 100: 0.16% Germany 30: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/adjcrC3fQk
GBP/USD Rate Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of UK GDP Report

GBP/USD Rate Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of UK GDP Report

David Song, Strategist

British Pound Talking Points

The update to the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may produce headwinds for the British Poundas the Bank of England (BoE) expects economic activity in the third quarter of 2021 to expand “at a slower pace than projected in the August Report.”

Fundamental Forecast for British Pound: Bearish

GBP/USD is on the verge of testing the yearly low (1.3509) as the BoE keeps the benchmark interest rate at the record low of 0.10% in November, and it seems as though the central bank will retain the current course for monetary policy as “growth is somewhat restrained by disruption in supply chains.”

GBP/USD Rate Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of UK GDP Report

As a result, fresh data prints coming out of the UK may keep GBP/USD under pressure as “GDP was expected to grow by around 1.5% in 2021 Q3 and by 1% in Q4 in the November Report projections,” and it seems as though the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will stick to the sidelines at its next interest rate decision on December 16 as “GDP was expected to remain below its pre-Covid level until 2022 Q1.

However, a better-than-expected GDP print may fuel a growing dissent within the BoE as “the Committee had judged that some modest tightening of monetary policy over the forecast period was likely to be necessary to meet the 2% inflation target sustainably in the medium term.” In turn, it remains to be seen if Governor Andrew Bailey and Co. will adjust the forward guidance at its last meeting for 2021 as one member “judged that it would be appropriate to remove some of the monetary stimulus to asset prices by terminating the existing asset purchase programme at this meeting, ahead of any subsequent increase in Bank Rate.

Until then, the reaction to the BoE’s November rate decision casts a bearish outlook for GBP/USD as the exchange rate approaches the yearly low (1.3509), and the British Pound may depreciate against its US counterpart throughout the remainder of the year as the Federal Reserve starts to scale back monetary support.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?
2021-11-01 11:30:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Hawkish Central Banks a Hurdle
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Hawkish Central Banks a Hurdle
2021-10-31 16:00:00
US Stock Rally Braces for Fed to Gradually Taper QE Program
US Stock Rally Braces for Fed to Gradually Taper QE Program
2021-10-31 12:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally More Likely After Traders Ignore Dovish Lagarde
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally More Likely After Traders Ignore Dovish Lagarde
2021-10-31 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish