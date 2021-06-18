British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Clears May Low Ahead of BoE

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-06-18 16:40:00
EUR/USD Faces First Oversold RSI Reading Since February 2020
2021-06-18 14:00:00
News
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Wall Street since Oct 30 when Wall Street traded near 26,509.50.
2021-06-18 16:23:00
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-18 14:20:00
News
Gold Prices May Bounce as Markets Digest Fed Policy Pivot
2021-06-18 07:03:00
Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb
2021-06-17 22:06:00
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-06-18 18:23:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-06-18 16:40:00
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
USD/JPY Fails at Resistance and Pivots Lower, but the Underlying Trend Remains Bullish
2021-06-17 21:00:00
Real Time News
  • Fed's Kashkari: Maximum employment means at the very least back to pre-COVID levels of employment
  • Fed's Kashkari: - I am opposed to rate hikes at least through 2023 - The labor market is still in a deep hole; it will take some time to get people reattached to the work force
  • Fed's Kashkari: - The Fed's interest rate dot plot has provided too-hawkish guidance in the past, I am in favor of getting rid of it - I don't believe the Delta variant of COVID will force the US to return to lockdown
  • Fed's Kashkari: - The Fed is in a decent financial position, therefore it is fine to talk about tapering monthly asset purchases - I am not seeing evidence of unanchored inflation expectations, but if that does occur then we would need to adjust
  • Fed's Kashkari: - The benefits of reducing MBS purchases first would be modest - It may take longer than September to judge progress on labor supply
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Fed funds rate should remain unchanged through 2023 - When it is time to taper, the best case scenario is to stick to the same plan as before
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Inflationary indicators have been higher than predicted, but this is expected to be temporary - Although the success against COVID is inspiring, it is still too early to declare victory
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.06% Silver: -0.11% Gold: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jXEy4TGAZL
  • GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oqggIco9Rb
  • USD/CAD breaks out of its multi-week trading range. Client sentiment data shows traders cutting back their long positions. Get your $USDCAD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/0jaBKT1c1p https://t.co/tcRug98zDc
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Clears May Low Ahead of BoE

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Clears May Low Ahead of BoE

David Song, Strategist

British Pound Talking Points

GBP/USD clears the May low (1.3801) as the Federal Reserve forecasts two rate hikes for 2023, and the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision may do little to sway the exchange rate as the central bank is widely expected to retain the current course for monetary policy.

Fundamental Forecast for British Pound: Bearish

GBP/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.3795) as Fed officials offer a less dovish forward guidance for monetary policy, and more of the same from the BoE may produce headwinds for the British Pound as the central bank appears to be in no rush to switch gears.

Following the operational decision to adjust its weekly asset purchases, it seems as though the BoE will retain the current course for monetary policy as the “Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably.

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Clears May Low Ahead of BoE

As a result, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may stick to the same script on June 24 as the BoE is slated to update the quarterly Monetary Policy Report (MPR) in August, and Governor Andrew Bailey and Co. may merely attempt to buy time as “most members of the Committee judged that the existing stance of monetary policy, which included the previously announced £150 billion increase in the target stock of purchased assets, remained appropriate.

In turn, the meeting minutes may continue to show an 8-1 split to keep the Asset Purchase Facility (AFP) at GBP 895B, with the dissenting vote pushing for a reduction in “the scale of asset purchases in the current programme from £150 billion to £100 billion,” but indication of a growing dissent within the MPC may generate a bullish reaction in the British Pound as it fuels speculation for a looming shift in BoE policy.

With that said, GBP/USD remains vulnerable after taking out the May low (1.3801) as the BoE is expected to retain the current course for monetary policy, and more of the same from Governor Bailey and Co. may do little to shore up the British Pound unless an increasing number of MPC officials show a greater willingness to taper the APF.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

