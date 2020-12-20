Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
2020-12-19 22:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?
2020-12-18 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-19 13:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
2020-12-18 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-16 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price 1Q 2021 Technical Forecast: The Correction May Be Over Soon
2020-12-19 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot
2020-12-20 01:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-19 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen 1Q 2021 Forecast: Key Trend Breaks Hint at Sustained Losses
2020-12-19 04:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Natural Gas prices rose as colder temperatures looked likely across the southwest U.S. over the next two weeks. Near-term technical cues appear bullish but follow-through may be limited. Get your natural gas market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/cI2onxWKBs https://t.co/gRTkM0NjXz
  • The cyclically-sensitive New Zealand Dollar looks set to extend its climb higher against its major counterparts. Key levels to watch for NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, and GBP/NZD. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/BSqvy17lKk https://t.co/9VJgFPeHBJ
  • What is the ascending triangle and how can you trade it? Find out here: https://t.co/SyL29k7QK5 https://t.co/yINPCDiq5d
  • What is NFP and how can you trade it? Find out: https://t.co/XJWS04IF9j https://t.co/pTLaWzgcUT
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/mnSs50Arew
  • What are the Market cycles? How are currencies impacted in these cycles? How can these cycles impact forex trading patterns? Find out here: https://t.co/ckr2fUOWqW https://t.co/a0LyOjUCor
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out: https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/l42z6Mcvld
  • Volatility in forex trading is a measure of the frequency and extent of changes in a currency's value. More volatility means more trading risk, but also more opportunity for traders as the price moves are larger. Learn more about volatility here: https://t.co/M04SelwdDE https://t.co/36ZyP7nepW
  • Top trading lesson: My top trading lesson for 2020 is to remember why you entered the position in the first place. Listen to your analysis and stay true to your trading style and typical timeframe - @PeterHanksFX https://t.co/Zui2R1Cioh https://t.co/QHscfazanZ
  • We are looking at two weeks of broken liquidity with unresolved risks like Brexit talks and stimulus impasse and speculators pushing full risk saturation. While $TSLA and $BTCUSD are top watch, $GBPJPY is perhaps better suited to conditions. My video: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/12/19/Nasdaq-100-Tesla-and-Bitcoin-Carry-Hopes-while-GBPUSD-GBPJPY-Suit-Conditions.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/qVw2yvCOFk
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot

Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot

2020-12-20 01:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Coming Soon! Download the NEW 1st Quarter Forecast Live on Monday on our Free Trading Guides Page!

  • GBP/USD Outlook – Less Uncertainty and a Soft USD Backdrop.
  • EUR/GBP Outlook – Modest GBP Upside Against EUR on a Trade Deal.
Advertisement

There is a long-standing argument among market analysts - which is more important, technical, or fundamental analysis? This argument can go on for a long time but in the case of Sterling over the past few months, fundamentals – Brexit and Covid-19 – have been the main drivers of price action. What lies ahead?

Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex Trading

One of the most liquid trading pairs, GBP/USD is closing the final quarter of the year on the front foot with gains of over 4%. EU-UK trade negotiations are going down to the wire with an outcome not known at the time of this analysis, though, the expectation is that a thin deal will be announced. That said, in such a scenario, reduced political headwinds in the short run for GBP/USD, alongside a softer USD environment may well further initial gains towards 1.3700. However, as optimism rises that a deal can be reached, there is always the risk of a “buy the rumour, sell the fact” response (this same dichotomous response played out after the 2019 General Election).

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Build your trading confidence heading into 2021
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Monthly Chart

GBPUSD chart
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -10% -4%
Weekly -2% 22% 11%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Do you want to discover what kind of Forex Trader you are? Take the interactive DNA FX Quiz

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
2020-12-19 22:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-19 13:00:00
Australian Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast Upbeat as RBA Rejects Negative OCR
Australian Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast Upbeat as RBA Rejects Negative OCR
2020-12-19 07:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-19 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed