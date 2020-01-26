We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Weekly Forecasts: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Analysis
2020-01-25 06:00:00
S&P 500 Tumble Threatens Quiet Bull Channel, Fed and 4Q GDP Top Event Risk
2020-01-25 03:43:00
British Pound May Yet Fall on Brexit, BoE and Fed Are Risks
2020-01-26 05:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Chart Coiling Towards a Breakout
2020-01-25 23:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2020-01-24 16:15:00
US Dollar Tests Fibonacci Resistance at Fresh Six-Week-Highs
2020-01-24 15:37:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Remains Precarious - GLD Levels
2020-01-24 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Prices Coil - Is Another Breakout Brewing?
2020-01-24 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle Even if Coronavirus Fears Abate
2020-01-25 09:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open
2020-01-24 14:40:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
British Pound May Yet Fall on Brexit, BoE and Fed Are Risks

2020-01-26 05:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
GBPUSD 2-hr Price Chart

British Pound Fundamental Forecast -Bearish

  • British Pound rose as rosy UK data cooled BoE easing speculation
  • GBP/USD may focus to the downside ahead if the central bank cuts
  • Fed may boost US Dollar if it commits to unwinding repo operations

British Pound, Brexit, Bank of England -Recap

The British Pound spent most of last week focusing on fundamental developments impacting monetary policy expectations rather than on sentiment and Brexit. As widely anticipated, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commanding Conservative majority saw his EU withdrawal bill pass swiftly through Parliament. That was no surprise, but what did catch traders’ attention was a series of uplifting local economic data.

A rosy jobs report and the highest business confidence since April 2014 poured cold water on near-term Bank of England (BoE) rate cut expectations. By the end of Thursday, the British Pound was outperforming against its major counterparts such as the US Dollar, Euro and Australian Dollar. This momentum may be at risk in the week ahead.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the Pound in the first quarter?
Get My Guide

British Pound Outlook – Bank of England, Federal Reserve, UK to Withdraw from EU

The UK is expected to leave the European Union on January 31 after the EU Parliament votes on Johnson’s Brexit deal come Wednesday. That is widely priced in and is unlikely to draw much volatility in Sterling. In the medium-term, the Pound could be at risk to selling pressure if the two sides fail to reach a trade agreement by year-end. Mr Johnson has made it clear that he wants it completed before 2021.

In the near-term, all eyes will be on the Bank of England rate decision on Thursday. Futures markets are pricing in a roughly 60% chance a 25-bp reduction in the benchmark lending rate. This will also be Governor Mark Carney’s last meeting before Andrew Bailey takes the helm. If the former reduces interest rates down to 0.50% from 0.75%, GBP/USD will likely refocus to the downside, and vice versa.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn about trading currencies such as GBP
Get My Guide

Another key event risk for the British Pound lurks across the Atlantic Ocean. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will be holding its monetary policy announcement. Regarding interest rates, the Fed is expected to leave them unchanged. What the markets will likely be focusing on, especially the US Dollar, is how the central bank is going to proceed with its repo operations.

These have brought extra liquidity into financial markets after a credit crunch temporarily pushed interest rates above target in September. This caused the central bank’s balance sheet to swell much like what was the result of quantitative easing after the 2008 financial crisis. About half of the Fed’s unwinding efforts from late 2017 to August 2019 have been reversed, helping to fuel gains on Wall Street.

The Fed has signaled that come February, the size of term operations will be reduced to $30b from $35b. Details beyond that are lacking. If the central bank outlines a path towards a continuation of unwinding these operations, we may see the S&P 500 aim lower in “risk-off” trade. That may boost the appeal of the haven-linked US Dollar, sending it higher against the British Pound.

On the chart below, I have a comparison of a majors-based British Pound index against an equivalent for the US Dollar. The index is composed of an average of GBP’s performance against the most-liquid currencies. These include the Euro, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar and US Dollar. Broad gains in the Greenback, especially as it holds a relative yield advantage, will likely weigh against average prices in Sterling.

Majors-Based British Pound Index – Daily Chart

British Pound May Yet Fall on Brexit, BoE and Fed Are Risks

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

