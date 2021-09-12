News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Positive for Week Ahead, EUR/GBP Too
2021-09-12 07:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 27, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-09-10 13:25:00
Oil Weekly Forecast: The Impact of Ida, OPEC Supply Boost and China’s Oil Reserves Auction
2021-09-11 04:00:00
Oil Weekly Forecast: The Impact of Ida, OPEC Supply Boost and China’s Oil Reserves Auction
2021-09-11 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-09-11 12:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Near-Term Bias is Bearish, but Technical Confirmation is Needed
2021-09-10 20:00:00
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CHF Charts for the Week Ahead
2021-09-12 04:00:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
2021-09-09 18:01:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Positive for Week Ahead, EUR/GBP Too

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
EUR/USD Chart

Euro Price, News and Analysis

  • As I predicted here last week, there were few crumbs for the hawks on the European Central Bank’s policymaking Governing Council at last week’s meeting and EUR/USD was consequently little changed while there was even a sizable slide in EUR/GBP.
  • Nonetheless, a tightening of Eurozone monetary policy is edging closer and that means any stronger than expected activity or inflation figures are more likely to boost the Euro than weaker than predicted data are to weaken it.

Euro price heading higher

With September’s meeting of the ECB’s Governing Council now behind us, Euro traders’ attention will turn increasingly to the next meeting on October 28 and, more importantly, the meeting on December 16. That’s because the December meeting in particular is now “live” in the sense that it could end with a tapering of the central bank’s support for the Eurozone economy.

As I wrote here, EUR/GBP is well placed to rally in the week ahead, with 0.86 an obvious target if Wednesday’s UK inflation data come in weaker than predicted. However, EUR/USD could also firm as the year progresses, with any stronger than forecast activity or inflation data reinforcing the view that tighter Eurozone monetary policy is on the way and any weaker than predicted numbers brushed aside as aberrations.

As the two-hour chart below shows, EUR/USD has been rising since August 20 and there is little in the way now of a further advance to around 1.19, which is not only a “round number” but also marks the highs reached a week ago – assuming, of course, that there is no sudden move into the safe-haven US Dollar should risk sentiment sour.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (August 19 – September 10, 2021)

Please add a description for the image.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Like to know more about EUR/USD and why to trade it? Check out this article here

The problem for this week is that there are actually very few data points for the Euro to react to; just Eurozone industrial production for July Wednesday, trade for August Thursday and final inflation for August Friday.

Nonetheless, now the ECB has revised up its target for inflation in 2022 and “recalibrated” its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, the most likely direction for the Euro is upwards, particularly if the ECB’s hawks continue to press for action sooner rather than later.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

