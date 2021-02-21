News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Week Ahead Outlook Poor, EUR/GBP Tumbling
2021-02-21 01:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Reversal Takes Shape Ahead of February Low
2021-02-20 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Vulnerable at Multi-year Resistance
2021-02-20 16:00:00
Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues
2021-02-19 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-19 14:25:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-02-19 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Versus Real Yields: Are Inflation Bets Fully Priced Into XAU/USD?
2021-02-20 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Death Cross Emerges as November Low Gives Out
2021-02-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Weekly Forecasts
2021-02-20 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – A Support Break Sets Up More Selling
2021-02-19 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
2021-02-19 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/rQuA1fm6UQ
  • Sterling is finishing the week in strong fashion, breaking above 1.4000 against the US dollar and hitting a fresh near one-year low against the Euro. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/wnYjMadN2w https://t.co/0RB4k5XeFl
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/G58J1dg6y3 https://t.co/u7sWBaUisN
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/1mnOXUuBpt https://t.co/ZcSdstwzxj
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/LyWGSWyDwr
  • Are you new to trading? Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising different forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Get a refresher on technical analysis or begin building your knowledge here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/MYE5Isb2wA
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/Ys2Sg5Wlys
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/2oHm0Fyklj
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/FKB8tCOLd1
  • It was a week of strength for the Aussie, as AUD set fresh highs against all of the US Dollar, the Japanese Yen and the Euro. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/4kA5GCdi39 https://t.co/RgM0VwyC7w
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Week Ahead Outlook Poor, EUR/GBP Tumbling

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Week Ahead Outlook Poor, EUR/GBP Tumbling

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Bearish

  • Rising US Treasury bond yields on hopes of a strong rebound in the US economy after the slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, along with fears of rising inflation, will likely support the US Dollar in coming days and weaken EUR/USD accordingly.
  • Meanwhile, the success of the UK vaccination program compared with the slow rollout of vaccines in the EU, as well as rising UK Gilt yields, could well lead to further losses in EUR/GBP even after the steep falls of recent weeks.
Advertisement

Euro price weakness to persist

The continuing prospect of a substantial pandemic relief package in the US, along with the relative success of the country’s vaccination program, have combined to raise hopes that the US will lead the global economy out of the slump caused by the spread of Covid-19 but also to increase fears of a jump in inflation. Those fears have raised the yields on US Treasury bonds and notes, strengthening the US Dollar against most other currencies and, with few signs yet that the climb in USD is coming to an end, the consequent weakness in EUR/USD so far this year looks set to persist in the week ahead.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (October 6, 2020 – February 18, 2021)

eurusd chart

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our Q1Euro forecast
Get My Guide

Meanwhile, there is also no sign yet that EUR/GBP will pull out of this year’s dive. Like the US, the UK economy is expected to rebound strongly thanks to a successful vaccination program and loose fiscal policy. Also like the US, UK Gilt yields are rising and inflation is expected to climb. As a result, EUR/GBP’s steep losses will likely continue.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (October 26, 2020 – February 18, 2021)

eurgbp chart

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR/GBP MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 5% 1%
Weekly 5% -8% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In fact, the Euro looks weak all round, as shown by the chart below of the Euro against the currencies of all the Eurozone’s major trading partners, and will likely lose more ground against them unless the EU can persuade investors that it is getting its vaccination program on track – particularly as opposition mounts to the AstraZeneca version in several EU countries.

Euro Nominal Effective Exchange RateChart, Daily Timeframe (November 17, 2020 – February 18, 2021)

euro rate chart

Source: ECB (You can click on it for a larger image)

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 23
( 10:02 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Week ahead: Business and Consumer Confidence

Another point for traders to be aware of is that over the past few days economic data releases have become important again, with the US retail sales and UK inflation figures both moving the markets. In the week ahead there are few official releases from the Eurozone but plenty of confidence figures that need to be monitored closely if trading the Euro.

The standout release is Monday’s Ifo index of German business confidence in February, which is followed Wednesday by French business confidence figures. Both German and French consumer confidence data are released Thursday, as are a batch of confidence numbers for the Eurozone as a whole. Clearly, signs that sentiment is improving in the Eurozone would help the Euro while any indication that confidence is flagging would damage it.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Versus Real Yields: Are Inflation Bets Fully Priced Into XAU/USD?
Gold Versus Real Yields: Are Inflation Bets Fully Priced Into XAU/USD?
2021-02-20 19:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-14 19:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
2021-02-14 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
EUR/GBP
Mixed