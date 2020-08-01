0

Dollar Threatens Reversal Awaiting Stimulus, Nasdaq Leaves FOMO Rally Unclear
2020-08-01 04:11:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Marks Week Six- Rally at Risk
2020-07-31 22:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand
2020-08-01 01:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-31 14:30:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-30 16:30:00
Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Consolidating Near Record Highs
2020-08-01 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Has Bullion Hit Resistance?
2020-07-31 16:00:00
Dollar Threatens Reversal Awaiting Stimulus, Nasdaq Leaves FOMO Rally Unclear
2020-08-01 04:11:00
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-07-31 11:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Can USD/JPY Get Out of Its Own Way?
2020-08-01 12:00:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 20:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Consolidating Near Record Highs

Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Consolidating Near Record Highs

2020-08-01 16:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Gold Price Chart

Source: IG Charts

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold consolidates just below this week’s record high.
  • 10-year US real yields near -1.00%.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Updated Q3 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold printed a fresh new all-time high earlier this week before backing off a fraction as US real yields fell further into negative territory. The latest 10-year data shows US real yields are nearly -1.0%, down from +0.6% in mid-March as the Fed continues to pump US dollars into the system. Gold and US real yields have a strong negative correlation and this continues to hold. US real yields are UST yields less inflation.

Political uncertainty also remains a key driver of gold’s multi-month rally and this is likely to remain the case all the way up to the US Presidential Elections in November, unless President Trump delays them as he suggested in a tweet on Thursday. While this is exceedingly unlikely, it adds another layer of uncertainty to what is already expected to be a very volatile US election period. In addition, and of more immediate concern, the US-China relationship continues to breakdown further and this, along with fears of a full-blown bubble developing in the US stock markets, will underpin any sell-off in gold.

The daily chart shows the gold market became extremely stretched at the end of last week with the CCI indicator showing the market in extreme overbought territory. This set-up is now beginning to ease and while gold remains above $1,906/oz. – last Friday’s high and Monday and Tuesday’s low prints – the outlook remains positive.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – July 31, 2020)

Gold Daily Price Chart
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

