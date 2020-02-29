We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook Hinges on Breakouts in EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD
2020-02-29 06:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend
2020-02-28 06:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Finally On the Move
2020-02-29 22:00:00
GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook
2020-02-28 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-02-28 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Holds Near Yearly High Amid Growing Bets for Fed Rate Cut
2020-02-29 19:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Reversal Risks Larger March Correction
2020-02-28 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Commodity Falls Deeper into Bear Market
2020-02-28 21:45:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-28 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Traders undeniably over complicate matters when starting out. However, more complex trading strategies are not necessarily more profitable. Keep your trading strategy simple with these four highly effective indicators: https://t.co/FDOnHdj4sQ https://t.co/ZPMlf9d34n
  • Traders should know how to confidently approach, enter and exit both Bull or Bear markets. Need some insight into it? Get it from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/TGQMBwziAL https://t.co/VFwVSDEvrF
  • Margin call = gold liquidation https://t.co/WwPI5S28N3
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/I85ugyO1ic
  • gOLd iS a saFe haVEn https://t.co/GFr5kdmDXL
  • What are the truths and lies of #forex trading regardless of your #tradingstyle here: https://t.co/8QYfzblqYd https://t.co/QQPvYjpkhC
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/vXAfj65zyp
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/rN5Q17H8dB #tradingstyle https://t.co/FmPSn7yp1E
  • While Sino-US trade jitters are temporarily abating, China-Swedish trade tensions are rising as a part of a political contagion of growing economic hostilities between nations across the world. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/F1fVoyzoz5 https://t.co/mBI6ckMVFC
  • Join @DailyFX 's chief currency strategist, @JohnKicklighter and equities analyst @PeterHanksFX at 1:45PMEST to get guidance on your strategies in the current financial markets, at @TradersExpo on March 8th. Register here today! https://t.co/q320EddR2d https://t.co/fFzBZ5wVrF
Gold Price Holds Near Yearly High Amid Growing Bets for Fed Rate Cut

Gold Price Holds Near Yearly High Amid Growing Bets for Fed Rate Cut

2020-02-29 19:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:
Spot Gold 2 hour chart

Gold Talking Points

The price of gold trades at its highest level since 2013 following the outbreak of COVID-19, and the weakening outlook for the world economy may keep the precious metal afloat as it fuels bets for monetary support.

Fundamental Forecast for Gold: Bullish

The price of gold holds near the yearly high ($1689) as the coronavirus shows no signs of slowing down, and the precious metal may continue to benefit from the current environment as the shock to the global supply chain spurs speculation for lower interest rates.

CME Fed Funds

In fact, Fed Fund futures now reflect a greater than 90% probability for a 25bp rate cut on March 18 even though the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is anticipated to show the economy adding 195K jobs in February. The threat posed by COVID-19 may force the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to alter the course for monetary policy as former Chair Janet Yellen warns that the outbreak “could throw the US into recession.”

However, recent remarks from Fed Vice Chair Richard Claridasuggest the central bank is in no rush to respond to the coronavirus as the permanent voting-member on the FOMC insists that “the current stance of monetary policy likely will remain appropriate” following the rate easing cycle in 2019.

In turn, Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may opt to alter the forward guidance when the central bank updates the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and Fed officials may utilize the interest rate dot-plot to prepare US households and businesses for a more accommodative stance by forecasting a lower trajectory for the benchmark interest rate.

With that said, speculation for lower interest rates may keep the price of gold afloat as market participantslook for an alternative to fiat-currencies.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Source: Trading View

The opening range for 2020 instilled a constructive outlook for the price of gold as the precious metal cleared the 2019 high ($1557), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushing into overbought territory during the same period.

A similar scenario materialized in February, with the price of gold marking the monthly low ($1548) during the first full week, while the RSI broke out of the bearish formation from earlier this year to push back above 70.

In turn, the monthly opening range for March is in focus, and the bullish behavior may persist as the RSI on a weekly time frame also pushes into overbought territory.

Need a close above the $1676 (78.6% expansion) region to open up the Fibonacci overlap around $1733 (78.6% retracement) to $1739 (100% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Eyes RBA and GDP But Coronavirus to Dominate
Australian Dollar Eyes RBA and GDP But Coronavirus to Dominate
2020-02-29 02:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-02-23 12:00:00
USD/MXN Outlook: Growth to Return to Mexico in 2020
USD/MXN Outlook: Growth to Return to Mexico in 2020
2020-02-23 04:00:00
Gold Forecast: Bullion Bid on Recession Risk, Inverted Yield Curve
Gold Forecast: Bullion Bid on Recession Risk, Inverted Yield Curve
2020-02-23 00:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.