Dollar 2020 Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Technical Charts
2019-12-30 15:06:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-30 07:30:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-30 07:30:00
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-27 04:00:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-30 07:30:00
US Dollar and Japanese Yen Outlook: False Upside Breakouts?
2019-12-30 04:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Support Central Banks Plus a Big Election Keep Focus on Long Gold
2019-12-30 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Risk of Upside Breakout Despite Resistance Holding
2019-12-30 13:05:00
Gold Prices Inch Up as US Iraq-Syria Strikes Bring Risk Appetite Down
2019-12-30 06:00:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-12-30 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Support Central Banks Plus a Big Election Keep Focus on Long Gold

2019-12-30 20:00:00

2019-12-30 20:00:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

For next year, the long side of Gold remains interesting. Gold prices put in a strong showing in 2019, coming in stark contrast to trends of recent years past. After topping out in September of 2011, Gold prices spent much of the next seven years in varying forms of sell-off, watching prices fall all the way from a 2011 high above 1900 to a 2015 just below the 1050 level. After that low was set in 2015 prices pushed up to find range resistance in the 1350-1380 area; a zone that had held the highs over a couple of different tests, including through the 2018 open. Buyers were finally able to break-above in June of 2019 and the bullish breakout never looked back, running all the way up to a fresh six-year-high at 1557. This keeps the door open for further topside potential, especially as topics like FOMC policy and trade tensions look to remain in the headlines leading up to next year's election, both items which can further contribute to the topside of Gold prices.

For next year, the long side of Gold remains interesting. Gold prices put in a strong showing in 2019, coming in stark contrast to trends of recent years past. After topping out in September of 2011, Gold prices spent much of the next seven years in varying forms of sell-off, watching prices fall all the way from a 2011 high above 1900 to a 2015 just below the 1050 level. After that low was set in 2015 prices pushed up to find range resistance in the 1350-1380 area; a zone that had held the highs over a couple of different tests, including through the 2018 open. Buyers were finally able to break-above in June of 2019 and the bullish breakout never looked back, running all the way up to a fresh six-year-high at 1557. This keeps the door open for further topside potential, especially as topics like FOMC policy and trade tensions look to remain in the headlines leading up to next year's election, both items which can further contribute to the topside of Gold prices.

Gold Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Top Trading Opportunities for 2020
Get My Guide

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

