EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-03 16:06:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-02 19:03:00
Oil - US Crude
News
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold & More: Macro Technical Outlook
2021-12-03 14:00:00
Crude Oil Overview: OPEC+ Agrees on Output Increase, Oil’s Sharp sell-off Analyzed
2021-12-03 10:30:00
Wall Street
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-12-03 06:00:00
Dow Attempts Recovery, Nasdaq 100 Still in Reversal Pattern with NFPs and Seasonality at Play
2021-12-03 03:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Big Level of ‘Hidden’ Support
2021-12-03 21:00:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold & More: Macro Technical Outlook
2021-12-03 14:00:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP Forecast: Omicron Adds Uncertainty to BoE Rate Rise
2021-12-03 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-03 16:06:00
USD/JPY
News
If Volatility Remains Elevated, Risk of an Unseasonal S&P 500 Bear Trend Uncomfortably High
2021-12-04 04:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Attempts to Defend November Low Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-12-02 16:30:00
Australian Dollar May Wobble on RBA Rate Decision, Omicron Variant and US CPI

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist
Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • Australian Dollar set new lows against the US Dollar last week
  • Omicron Covid-19 variant poses a risk if strict lockdowns ensue
  • Focus shifts to the Reserve Bank of Australia, 2022 guidance

The Australian Dollar continued to set new lows against the US Dollar this year, falling the most over 2 weeks since June, closing at the lowest since July 2020. The risk-sensitive currency was battered by the emerging Omicron Covid-19 variant, which could weaken global growth prospects. This is as the Federal Reserve delivered a fairly hawkish pivot this past week, removing the word ‘transitory’ from describing inflation.

Australia’s economy finds itself at the front-end of the global supply chain, making following developments around Omicron important. Lockdowns risk denting local growth. While the nation’s first few cases of the new variant have already been found, Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly noted that there is no indication that it is more deadly than other strains.

Still, AUD has been tracking a decline in commodity prices alongside a dip in global equities – see chart below. Iron ore, the nation’s key export, remains over 55% lower from peaks earlier this year. This leaves the commodity around levels before Covid. Meanwhile, the economy is rebounding from lockdowns earlier this year triggered by the Delta Covid-19 variant.

Domestically, the Aussie will be keeping a close eye on the Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision. This follows the central bank abandoning yield curve control as the RBA continues tapering bond purchases. But, Governor Philip Lowe has been reiterating that data and forecasts do not warrant a rate hike in 2022. This is contrary to what the markets are pricing in.

Taking a look at forward curves from Bloomberg, markets are seeing rates one year out around 0.9% versus 0.1% today. This may actually open the door to disappointment if the central bank continues to reiterate that policy tightening in 2022 is unlikely. Meanwhile, another strong CPI report from the United States in the week ahead may benefit the US Dollar at the expense of its major counterparts.

Australian Dollar Vs. MSCI World Index, BBG Commodity Index Futures and AU Bond Yields

Chart Created Using TradingView

*Majors-based AUD index averages AUD against USD, EUR, GBP and JPY

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

