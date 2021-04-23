Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Inflation, Risk Trends

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failed Attempts to Test March High
2021-04-23 15:00:00
EUR/USD on Defense as US Dollar Firms Following Strong PMI Data
2021-04-23 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Entering Make-or-Break Territory - For Bulls and Bears
2021-04-22 21:15:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-22 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax
2021-04-22 17:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-04-23 20:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Time For Gold Bulls to Shine?
2021-04-23 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) - Positive UK Data Releases Should Stem Any Further GBP/USD Declines
2021-04-23 09:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-23 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-22 19:19:00
USD/JPY Halts Eight Day Decline as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-22 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The GBP is positioned to gain ground against its major counterparts in the near term, as a series of bullish technical patterns form across multiple GBP cross. GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP key levels. Get your $GBP market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/Ern5te9a7E https://t.co/zoLpgHKtsX
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/aDSLdhOyIl
  • This is the event risk on my watch list for the first 48 hours of trade next week, including BOJ, US consumer confidence, China ind prod, earnings (TSLA, GOOG,MSFT), etc. The subsequent two trading days have an even greater density of critical releases. #Markets #Trading https://t.co/7X50WjHbPp
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.68% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.46% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.46% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9q1jy5FpiA
  • CDC advisers reaffirm backing of Johnson & Johnson covid vaccine authorization -BBG $JNJ $SPX
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.01% Gold: -0.40% Silver: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IgZNIC9Nuj
  • Poll: What is a better timely signal of US economic health: the US 1Q GDP reading due Wednesday or the earnings from #Facebook, #Amazon, #Apple and #Google (FAANG with NFLX this past week) due Tuesday-Thursday?
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.11%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gg5T3q1Gfo
  • S&P upgrades Greece to "BB" rating citing improved governance effectiveness. Outlook is positive. $EUR
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/uh3am1E74U
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Inflation, Risk Trends

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Inflation, Risk Trends

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR WEEKLY FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST – BULLISH

Advertisement

AUD/USD price action has drifted broadly sideways over the last month or so. The Australian Dollar looks like it has started to perk up a bit more recently, however, as Aussie bulls attempt to regain lost ground and capitalize on US Dollar weakness. This may follow improving outlook for the Australian Dollar on account of the latest flash PMI data, which showed an acceleration in private sector growth to the strongest reading on record. Australia’s PMI report also noted that ongoing supply chain disruptions continued to exert upward pressure on inflation, adding that the data showed the “steepest increases in both input costs and selling charges since inception of the PMI survey.”

AUD/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 7% 0%
Weekly -8% 4% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

This brings to focus the upcoming release of Australian inflation data scheduled to cross market wires next Wednesday, 28 April at 01:30 GMT. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the consensus forecast for headline inflation stands at 1.4% year-over-year, which would reflect a notable rise from 0.9% reported last. A better-than-expected inflation print likely stands to send AUD/USD price action snapping higher whereas a disappointing figure could spark a bearish reaction by the Australian Dollar.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART WITH VIX INDEX OVERLAID: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (NOVEMBER 2018 TO APRIL 2021)

AUDUSD Price Chart with VIX Index Overlaid Australian Dollar Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

In addition to Australia inflation data, the Aussie might respond to China’s manufacturing PMI report also on tap for release next week. The ebb and flow of broader risk trends also has potential to weigh on AUD/USD price action in the week ahead. Trader risk appetite seems to be holding up quite well, which in turn, could help keep the Australian Dollar broadly supported.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Sentiment-linked AUD/USD tends to hold a strong inverse relationship with the S&P 500-derived VIX Index as highlighted on the chart above. Though the correlation between AUD/USD and the VIX has turned less negative over recent weeks, it is likely that the relationship returns to its strong inverse nature, which could boost the Australian Dollar so long as the VIX ‘fear-gauge’ continues to hang around pandemic lows.

Keep Reading – Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Levels to Watch

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-19 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-18 16:00:00
Dow Jones May Aim Higher, Backed by Earnings and Robust Data
Dow Jones May Aim Higher, Backed by Earnings and Robust Data
2021-04-18 12:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves, What to Expect From ECB Meeting
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves, What to Expect From ECB Meeting
2021-04-18 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR