Top Trade Idea 2020: Short AUD/USD, Ranging USD/CAD

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Dollar 2020 Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Technical Charts
2019-12-30 15:06:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-31 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 16, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 109.58.
2019-12-31 11:23:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2019-12-31 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Close to 3-Month Highs On US-China Trade Hopes
2019-12-31 07:01:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2019-12-31 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast 1Q-2020: Can Crude Prices Push Higher?
2019-12-31 09:00:00
Gold Prices Inch Up as US Iraq-Syria Strikes Bring Risk Appetite Down
2019-12-30 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.75%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/T3HjYvFFst
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/ilJhtC1Rmm
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.78% Gold: 0.52% Oil - US Crude: 0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/j0GVbrlh5K
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 16, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 109.58. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dBn55XdeNu
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.50% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/R8soULOMwj
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.13% Wall Street: 0.11% Germany 30: -0.01% France 40: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Dj42Nl6pFd
  • Traders should know how to confidently approach, enter and exit both Bull or Bear markets. Need some insight into it? Get it from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/GhvvFrB3gz https://t.co/lvoiSgu3zD
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/0GcpsSF5Yh
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.82%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AxoAXnWEJW
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.99% Gold: 0.59% Oil - US Crude: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hzb7bBhkfn
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short AUD/USD, Ranging USD/CAD

Top Trade Idea 2020: Short AUD/USD, Ranging USD/CAD

2019-12-31 10:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

The AUD/USD rebound following the 2019 currency market flash-crash has been capped by the 200-Day SMA (0.6909), with the exchange rate staging multiple failed attempts to break/close above the moving average throughout the year.

AUD/USD Daily Chart (Chart 1)

AUDUSD Daily Chart

The behavior looks poised to persist in 2020 as a similar scenario takes shape in December. Keep in mind, the negative slope in the simple moving average dates to 2018 when AUD/USD carved a double top formation between September 2017 and January 2018.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Recommended by David Song
Download our Top Trading Opportunities for 2020
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top Trade Idea 2020: USD/MXN Set Up for a Volatility Breakout; Good Omen for Dollar, FX Vol
Top Trade Idea 2020: USD/MXN Set Up for a Volatility Breakout; Good Omen for Dollar, FX Vol
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long NOKSEK – Seasonal Trends Remain Prominent
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long NOKSEK – Seasonal Trends Remain Prominent
2019-12-31 02:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long Gold as Central Banks Remain Accommodative and Inflation Rebounds
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long Gold as Central Banks Remain Accommodative and Inflation Rebounds
2019-12-31 00:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY as Eurozone Economy Suffers from Impact of Brexit
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY as Eurozone Economy Suffers from Impact of Brexit
2019-12-30 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.