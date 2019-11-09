Australian Dollar Could Gain if US-China Trade Hopes Hold Up

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
Dollar & Yen Technical Analysis – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-08 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-08 20:40:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-08 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Surges to Yearly Open Resistance
2019-11-08 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout After Worst Week Since 2016?
2019-11-08 22:00:00
VIX: A Global Volatility Breakout Could Be Around the Corner
2019-11-08 20:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Wilt, Focus to Stay on US-China Trade News
2019-11-08 07:00:00
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Trading #gold is much like trading #forex if you use a spread-betting platform. Get your gold trading tips and strategies from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/sIclJpnDWo https://t.co/d1kZGN1Ykz
  • The drop from gold this past week was the largest loss over such a period in three years: https://t.co/UCTcatuIKe
  • Brazil held what was meant to be a transformative auction of offshore crude #oil drilling rights this week. It fell flat. The global trade war may be to blame. Get your crude oil market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/NLqNllH9BQ #OOTT https://t.co/GosX3bPj11
  • Traders should know how to confidently approach, enter and exit both Bull or Bear markets. Need some insight into it? Get it from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/GhvvFrB3gz https://t.co/CPplz5HQzG
  • 📈 Are stocks headed to the moon? Perhaps. A ‘blow-off top’ seems possible. Though a ‘fake-out breakout’ scenario seems more likely in my opinion where equities pivot lower. I suspect the catalyst will be a breakdown in trade talks beyond the window-dressed phase one agreement. https://t.co/2RtNdmIYeh
  • #Gold prices faced the worst week since 2016, but a rising support channel could keep the XAU/USD dominant uptrend intact. Rising net-long bets favor the downside scenario however. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis form @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/iSX72tKBJW $gld https://t.co/shept0acjb
  • What is #ElliottWave Analysis and how can it help you become a better trader? Join us on Trading Global Markets #podcast episode featuring @DailyFX's own Senior Strategist and Certified Elliott Wave Master, Jeremy Wagner here: https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/uoNZPBX2v4
  • #DidYouKnow crude #oil is a natural resource that differs in composition depending on its location. Find out more crude oil facts from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Ssp486xz2J #OOTT #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/9hbqqIrJDU
  • RT @FT: Moody’s lowers UK credit outlook to negative on Brexit ‘paralysis’ https://t.co/pS29i7yOvj
  • The #DAX 30 will look to continue its recent rally in the week ahead, now with an abundance of support beneath. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/M4oFjTqsog https://t.co/XRMZTEx1TS
Australian Dollar Could Gain if US-China Trade Hopes Hold Up

Australian Dollar Could Gain if US-China Trade Hopes Hold Up

2019-11-09 01:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

AUDUSD 2-hr Price Chart

Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: Bullish

  • The domestic Australian data cupboard is sparsely populated in the week ahead
  • That may leave the Australian Dollar to global risk appetite
  • Bulls may appreciate this as trade hopes are now quite high

Find out what retail foreign exchange traders make of the Australian Dollar’s prospects right now, in real time, at the DailyFX Sentiment Page

The Australian Dollar faces a quieter week for domestic economic data which will probably leave global risk appetite to drive action, and investors focused on US-China trade and the United Kingdom’s Brexit election campaign.

That’s not to say the local cupboard is entirely bare. Official Australian employment data are coming up on Thursday. The last report showed the jobless rate ticking down to 5.2% and continued a story of strong job creation which has long been one of the Australian economy’s bright spots. Assuming no drastic turnaround this week, keep an eye on the full-time/part-time split within the data as any skew toward the latter always has potential to blunt even a strong headline number. This in turn usually hits the Aussie, if not always for very long.

Keep an Eye on the RBNZ

There may also be some spillover from any action in the wake of Wednesday’s interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Futures markets have moved to price out the chance of a reduction in New Zealand’s Official Cash Rate, with early next year now favored. However, the RBNZ has been known to spring surprises and investors know it. It unexpectedly slashed the OCR by 50 basis points back in August.

In any event, the mood music around a US-China trade deal has improved considerably, with the White House appearing to countenance a roll-back of some tariffs in what’s being seen as a major effort to get an interim accord over the line. Of course, as anyone who has followed this story will know, it’s a tricky one and optimism can dissipate at any point.

However, the Australian Dollar remains close to highs not previously seen since July, having risen steadily from October’s eleven year lows, at least partly as trade-deal optimism has grown. AUD/USD is now as close to its dominant downtrend line from late 2018 as it has been since July 21.

Of course, it may well wilt again. The currency lacks much in the way of domestic monetary policy support. The Australian Official Cash Rate stands at a record low of 0.75% at futures markets think it could go lower yet, albeit with a little less conviction than they once had. These may be considerations for later in the year, however. The coming week may well see the currency quite well supported, assuming that mood music around trade doesn’t take a more somber tone.

Daily AUDUSD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
2019-11-04 13:30:00
Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook Improves as Fed Eliminates Rate Hike Potential
Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook Improves as Fed Eliminates Rate Hike Potential
2019-11-04 03:15:00
Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
2019-11-03 13:00:00
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead
2019-11-03 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.