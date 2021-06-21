Banxico Expected to Keep Rates at 4%, but a Hawkish Pivot May Support the Mexican Peso

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Scenario Remains Intact amid Strengthening Demand
2021-06-19 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-21 19:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-21 19:20:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb
2021-06-21 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Searching for Support After Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-21 18:18:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 2021 High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2021-06-21 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Get our analysts’ view on the key fundamentals for Oil in Q2. Download now. https://t.co/bXrPHkaSCn https://t.co/3CjqFS8nZn
  • The Bullish Cup and Handle that has been brewing in $USDTHB for some time is now on the verge of breaking higher Pushing above key resistance (around 31.606) exposes the July 2020 high at 31.858 towards peaks from the same year Learn more here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/06/15/US-Dollar-Technical-Outlook-USDSGD-USDTHB-USDIDR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/nugdcoHDNy
  • No change in interest rates is expected, but the central bank could adopt a more hawkish language in response to the deteriorating inflation outlook. Get your market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/esLi7FLRNH https://t.co/t7RqVjIf9X
  • Fed's Williams: - It wouldn't be a problem if reverse repo activity increased - It is impossible to predict when the Fed will be able to reduce its bond-buying program
  • Fed's Williams: - The Fed reverse repo facility is operating perfectly - Overnight reverse repo is running perfectly
  • Fed's Williams: - The Federal Reserve is "talking about talking about" slowing asset purchases - Employers perceive a tight job market, but this does not imply full employment
  • Fed's Williams: - I predict a moderate market response to the Fed's policy meeting - Following the FOMC, there was no minor taper tantrum
  • Fed's Williams: - We see the dangers on both sides in terms of employment and price stability - Money market rates are under increasing downward pressure
  • Fed's Williams: - The average inflation target is not based on any methodology - We have taken note of the significant increase in reverse repo usage
  • Fed's Williams: - The Fed's adjustments to administered rates were about keeping the fed funds rate within the target range - Regulators should pay attention to money market funds since they have been in trouble in the past
Banxico Expected to Keep Rates at 4%, but a Hawkish Pivot May Support the Mexican Peso

Banxico Expected to Keep Rates at 4%, but a Hawkish Pivot May Support the Mexican Peso

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

BANXICO KEY POINTS:

  • Banxico will announce its fourth monetary policy decision of the year on Thursday
  • No change in interest rates is expected, but the central bank could adopt a more hawkish language in response to the deteriorating inflation outlook.
  • A hawkish pivot in forward-guidance could support the Mexican peso over the medium term. However, in the near future, US treasury yields dynamics and broad market sentiment could be more relevant to USD/MXN price action.
Advertisement

Most read: USD/MXN charges higher, what’s driving price action volatility?

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will announce its June monetary policy decision on Thursday. The institution led by Alejandro Diaz de Leon is expected to stand pat and leave the overnight rate unchanged at 4.0%, thus keeping it steady at that level for the third consecutive meeting.

In view of the increase in consumer prices caused by supply and demand factors, Banxico could adopt a more cautious tone and reiterate that the inflation path remains skewed to the upside. As a side note, in its latest quarterly report, the central bank revised higher its CPI projection for 2021, raising its forecast to 4.8% from 3.6%, significantly above the upper limit of its target range at 4%.

With mounting inflation risks, including a rise in short-term expectations, and a more balanced outlook for economic growth aided by strong external demand and accelerating COVID-19 vaccination rates, it would not surprise if Banxico began to pave the way for some policy normalization, following in the footsteps of other emerging market central banks, such as Brazil’s COPOM.

Interested in learning about forex trading? Check out DailyFX Education

An outright hawkish tilt in its forward-guidance or a divided decision could be seen as positive catalyst for the Mexican peso mid-term. Over the longer horizon, however, any signals or message conveyed by the board now are likely to be irrelevant as the bank will have a new governor in 2022. Early this month, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ruled out a second term for Diaz de Leon when he finishes his tenure in December and nominated current Finance Minister Arturo Herrera to lead the institution. With Herrera at the helm of monetary policy, Banxico could take-on a dovish lean, although it is too soon to draw firm conclusions.

In any case, in the very short term, the Mexican peso will be more sensitive to external factors such as the dynamics of US Treasury yields and the tone of the market in response to the Fed's tightening bias. That said, if risk aversion spikes again like last week and panic-selling sets in, EMFX could suffer heavy losses, pushing the USD/MXN exchange rate towards the 21.00 or even above that. Typically, when risk-off sentiment takes hold, traders turn to the safety of the US dollar, unwinding riskier positions, an scenario that undoubtedly exacerbates volatility.

USD/MXN TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/MXN broke a key technical resistance near 20.30 last week as risk aversion boosted the greenback and safe-haven assets in general. After piercing through that barrier, the price briefly rose to 20.75 on Friday, but the buying momentum faded earlier this week, leading to a small pullback.

For USD/MXN to resume its medium term downtrend started last year, we would need to see a clear move below 20.30 on a daily closing basis (this level was previously resistance, but it is now support). If this scenario materializes, the price could head back towards its 2021 lows near the 19.60 area. On the other hand, if buyers regain control of the market and the dollar strengthens, the first resistance comes at the 21.00 psychological mark, followed by 21.63 (2021 high).

USD/MXN TECHNICAL CHART

USDMXN technical chart

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

Follow me on Twitter: @DColmanFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Forecast: The Euro Bull vs The Euro Bear
EUR/USD Price Forecast: The Euro Bull vs The Euro Bear
2021-05-04 09:15:00
Gold Price to Resume Ascent as Fed Asset Purchases Balloon
Gold Price to Resume Ascent as Fed Asset Purchases Balloon
2020-03-23 18:54:00
Gold Price Outlook Brightens as Coronavirus Panic Spurs Volatility
Gold Price Outlook Brightens as Coronavirus Panic Spurs Volatility
2020-01-27 18:07:00
Euro Forecast: Breakout or Breakdown? Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: Breakout or Breakdown? Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-01-21 19:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN