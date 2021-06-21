News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar's Post-FOMC Rally Has Traders Weighing Trends, Risk Trends Lose Traction
2021-06-21 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Scenario Remains Intact amid Strengthening Demand
2021-06-19 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-06-21 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Tapering Fears Hurt Sentiment
2021-06-21 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Vulnerable to Further Losses as Tapering Fears Intensify
2021-06-21 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar's Post-FOMC Rally Has Traders Weighing Trends, Risk Trends Lose Traction
2021-06-21 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.18% Wall Street: -0.24% Germany 30: -0.40% FTSE 100: -0.45% France 40: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ogVOurA7J6
  • Gold Prices Vulnerable to Further Losses as Tapering Fears Intensify https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/21/Gold-Prices-Vulnerable-to-Further-Pullback-as-Tapering-Fears-Intensify-.html https://t.co/RQ2xpIsbr5
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cBMUg9 https://t.co/asNhHKDcHC
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 86.87%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 72.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7Pbzdipj8Y
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/N16mLBXjZm
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.35% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PguaVlVV3X
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.40% US 500: -0.47% Wall Street: -0.56% FTSE 100: -0.61% Germany 30: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nlzwBMASyE
  • NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Mar 29 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to NZD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KjSeAJnime
  • (ASEAN Fundy) US Dollar Forecast: Fed Offers Best Week in Months, Pressuring SGD, THB, IDR, PHP #USD #Fed $USDSGD $USDTHB $USDIDR $USDPHP https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/06/21/US-Dollar-Forecast-Fed-Offers-Best-Week-in-Months-Pressuring-SGD-THB-IDR-PHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/f8PgxoAoSG
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/33eqPFMBnf
Gold Prices Vulnerable to Further Losses as Tapering Fears Intensify

Gold Prices Vulnerable to Further Losses as Tapering Fears Intensify

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices paused a six-day decline as the US Dollar retreated from a two-month high
  • Hawkish-biased comments from a Fed official hinted at 2022 rate hikes, spurring a new round of selling in gold
  • Traders are eyeing $1,770 for support, breaching which may lead to further losses

Gold prices had their worst week in more than a year, falling 6.04% as the Fed’s hawkish stance spurred a new wave of concerns about tapering. Prices stabilized at around $1,770 on Monday as the US Dollar retreated slightly from its two-month high. Some investors may take this opportunity to buy the dips, but uncertainties surrounding the Fed’s next interest rate move may continue to weigh on prices.

The June FOMC meeting forecasts signaled that two rate hikes are likely by the end of 2023 as economic recovery fathers strength and inflationary pressures intensify. Last Friday, hawkish-biased comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who will be a voting member next year,further stoked fears about rate hikes.

Bullard said he sees inflation running at 3% this year and 2.5% in 2022, which “would meet our new framework where we said we’re going to allow inflation to run above target for some time, and from there we could bring inflation down to 2% over the subsequent horizon”. This suggests that conditions may be maturing by the end of 2022 for the Fed to consider tightening, which is much earlier than market had anticipated.

A flattening US Treasury yield curve also seemingly reflects markets attempting to price in the possibility of a 2022 rate hike. The 10-2 year yield spread fell to 117.4 bps on Monday, marking a drastic decline from the recent peak of 156.8 bps seen in the end of March. Looking into the last rate-hike cycle, a rapid fall in the 10-2 year yield spread was followed by the Fed’s signal of tapering QE in 2013 (chart below). This is because near-dated yields tend to rise faster than longer-dated rates during a tapering cycle.

Gold has been riding the tailwind of ultra-low interest rate environment and central banks’ quantitative easing since the Covid-19 pandemic, and thus it may be more vulnerable to a pullback when the reverse begins. Although falling longer-dated yields and a slight retreat in the DXY US Dollar index have alleviated the selloff on Monday, the near-term momentum may still be tilted to the downside as tapering fears weigh.

Gold Prices Vulnerable to Further Losses as Tapering Fears Intensify

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Looking ahead, US core PCE price index may be closely watched by gold traders for clues about rising price levels and their ramifications for the Fed policy. Core PCE – a gauge that Fed officials refer to as an inflation gauge - is expected to hit 3.4% for May. This will mark the highest level since 1991. An even higher figure may spur a new round of selling in the yellow metal and strengthen the US Dollar, whereas the opposite may lead to the reverse.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Technically, gold prices breacheddecisively below the floor of an “Ascending Channel” and thus entered a sharp correction. Prices may have found an immediate support at around $1,770 – the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Breaching this level may open the door for further losses with an eye on $1,676 for support. The MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover and trended lower, suggesting that bearish momentum is dominating.

Gold PriceDaily Chart

Gold Prices Vulnerable to Further Losses as Tapering Fears Intensify

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Tapering Fears Hurt Sentiment
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Tapering Fears Hurt Sentiment
2021-06-21 01:00:00
Bitcoin Price Stalls at Resistance - Can BTC Avoid Range-Bound Trading?
Bitcoin Price Stalls at Resistance - Can BTC Avoid Range-Bound Trading?
2021-06-18 20:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), The Fed & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
Bitcoin (BTC), The Fed & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-18 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish