EUR/USD
S&P 500 Leads Risk On 2020 Opening Rally, Dollar Heads Off Breakdown
2020-01-03 04:16:00
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rattled by USD Rally, Support Levels Near
2020-01-03 12:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - US Market Open
2020-01-02 12:00:00
USD/JPY Extends Losses on ISM Manufacturing Miss
2020-01-03 15:30:00
USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes - US Market Open
2020-01-03 13:35:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Targets 2019 Highs- GLD Levels
2020-01-03 15:30:00
USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes - US Market Open
2020-01-03 13:35:00
USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes - US Market Open
2020-01-03 13:35:00
Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Chokepoint
2020-01-03 12:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2020-01-03 17:00:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
2020-01-03 13:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
MARKET DEVELOPMENT –USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes

  • Crude Oil Prices Spike on Middle East Tensions
  • Japanese Yen the Clear Winner in FX Space
  • Gold Hits 4-Month High on Safe-Haven Flows
Crude Oil: Overnight, geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran had escalated dramatically after US airstrikes killed Iran’s top general at Baghdad airport, which saw Iran’s Supreme Leader call for revenge on the attack. Consequently, crude oil prices spiked higher in response to renewed risk premium in the middle east with Brent crude oil hitting highs of $69.50. Focus in the region will be on how Iran will respond, which may keep oil prices on the front foot, provided the geopolitical risk premium is sustained.

JPY: The clear winner in the FX space has been the Japanese Yen as investors flock to safe-havens. In turn, USD/JPY has dropped to fresh 2-month lows having retested the 108.00 handle. That sad, with eyes on the ISM Manufacturing PMI, 108.00 may hold on a better than expected report, although, upside is likely to be limited with the 200DMA at 108.65.

Gold: Much like the JPY, gold has also benefitted to jump in geopolitical tensions with the precious metal hitting a 4-month high. As such, gold made a firm break above $1530 before stepping back from the $1550 level, focus on the upside will be on the 2019 peak situated at $1557.

CAD: The Canadian Dollar has faired slightly better against the USD compared to its counterparts, given the boost from oil prices. Subsequently, the 1.3000 has held firm yet again, as such, with the absence of domestic data, the price action in the Canadian Dollar remains somewhat muted.

USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes - US Market Open

Economic Calendar (03/01/20)

USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes - US Market Open

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rattled by USD Rally, Support Levels Near” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Risks Reversal” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. Gold Prices Soar as US Airstrike on Iranian Military Leader Sparks Major Escalation in Tensions” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

