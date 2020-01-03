Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Risks Reversal

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Leads Risk On 2020 Opening Rally, Dollar Heads Off Breakdown
2020-01-03 04:16:00
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rattled by USD Rally, Support Levels Near
2020-01-03 12:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - US Market Open
2020-01-02 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-03 05:00:00
US Dollar Prices May Reverse Higher as Japanese Yen Trims Gains
2020-01-03 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Soar as US Airstrike on Iranian Military Leader Sparks Major Escalation in Tensions
2020-01-03 09:10:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb on US Airstrikes, Iran's Response in Focus
2020-01-03 07:08:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb on US Airstrikes, Iran's Response in Focus
2020-01-03 07:08:00
Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader
2020-01-03 02:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/03/Crude-Oil-Prices-Up-as-US-Strike-Kills-IRGC-Quds-Force-Leader.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #iran #Soleimani https://t.co/Q9dpAyiizf
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.84% Silver: 0.71% Gold: 0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JrERE0l1Lq
  • The $USD and Japanese Yen may have experienced false upside breakouts, paving the way for what may be near-term weakness against the Euro, British Pound and Australian Dollar. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/v35FytV4Rh https://t.co/OJmzVfd1jF
  • RT @FirstSquawk: REPUBLICAN SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM: IF IRAN CONTINUES TO ATTACK THE UNITED STATES AND OUR ALLIES, IT WILL PAY A HEAVY PRICE…
  • The US Dollar may reverse against the Singapore Dollar after USD/SGD left behind a bullish technical signal. USD/MYR extended its drop after clearing rising support, will it prolong? #SGD $USDSGD #MYR $USDMYR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/03/Singapore-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-USDSGD-Price-Bottoms.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Y3a5LVNZb1
  • Spread on the Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan CDS index widens from geopolitical tension amid #IraqiEmbassyAttack and the death of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ongugLPCPX
  • RT @FerroTV: "In 2019, the global economy received some 90 interest rate cuts across 45 global central banks, which represents the largest…
  • Uh oh. Starting the new year with heightened geopolitical risk. Watching global risk trends. https://t.co/hfbGrtUUaZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.66%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pBmcnunPTJ
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Risks Reversal

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Risks Reversal

2020-01-03 11:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

AUD Analysis and Talking Points

  • AUD/USD | Risks Larger Reversal with 200DMA in Focus
  • AUD/NZD | Range Remains Tight, Outlook Favours Upside

AUD/USD | Risks Larger Reversal with 200DMA in Focus

The pair has extended its bearish reversal from the 23.6% fib at 0.7016. As such, AUD/USD is testing the 0.6930-40 support zone, which represents the October 31st and December 13th peaks respectively. With the Australian Dollar dipping on the back of renewed geopolitical tensions in the middle east, focus is on the response from Iran, whereby a retaliation could place further pressure on the Aussie and thus leave the currency at risk of falling towards the 200DMA situated at 0.6897. Given the appreciation in the pair over the past month we do not rule out a larger reversal in the pair, which could see 0.6866 (50DMA) tested. On the domestic front, trade balance and retail sales data are scheduled for January 9th and 10th.

Implied weekly range (0.6870 – 0.7000)

Support

Resistance

0.6930-40

Support Zone

0.7000

-

0.6897

200DMA

0.7016

23.6% Fib

0.6866

50DMA

0.7030

Dec 2019 High

AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Dec 2017 –Jan 2020)

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Risks Reversal

Source: IG

AUD/NZD | Range Remains Tight, Outlook Favours Upside

Given the lack of domestic data from both Australia and New Zealand throughout the holiday period, AUD/NZD has continued to trade within a relatively narrow range as both currencies tend to move in lockstep on external factors. That said, the narrative of diverging monetary policy between the RBA and RBNZ, which has resulted in the cross trading at the low 1.04s we feel this is somewhat overdone. Therefore, we see tactical upside in AUD/NZD towards 1.0550-1.0600, particularly with momentum indicators showing that the bearish bias is easing. The first hurdle on the topside however, is situated at 1.0491, which marks the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, while on the downside, support is at the 1.0400 handle.

AUD/NZD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Jul 2019Jan 2020)

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Risks Reversal

Source: IG

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD Consolidation Following Reversal
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD Consolidation Following Reversal
2019-12-11 09:10:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
2019-12-06 10:35:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD Risks Larger Bullish Breakout
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD Risks Larger Bullish Breakout
2019-11-20 09:00:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Momentum Stalling
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Momentum Stalling
2019-11-19 10:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.