We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - US Market Open
2020-01-02 12:00:00
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short USD/JPY Below 6-Year Wedge
2020-01-01 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
2020-01-01 18:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Commodity Reset – Gold to Mark Resumption, Crude Oil Pending Breakout
2020-01-01 02:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Equities Update (Thursday Close): $DJI +1.17% $SPX +0.82% $NDX +1.57% $RTY -0.44% $VIX -9.80 %
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.40% France 40: 0.36% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hbXN7uHCnr
  • Called it: "Looking ahead, #XAGUSD may rise with confidence until it hits resistance between 18.117 and 18.218." https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/12/24/Palladium-on-Path-to-Bearish-Correction-Silver-Outlook-Bullish.html https://t.co/hPKWbTuzjr
  • More than a gap and rally, the $EEM emerging market ETF is putting in for its best run since Jun 19th while clearing a well-established range high and midpoint of past two years' range https://t.co/aYB73cgLH7
  • Great read on the ever-expanding global trade conflicts https://t.co/2jToS8OzHV
  • US Yield Curve Update: 2Yr/5Yr: 9.4 2Yr/10Yr: 30.6 2Yr/30Yr: 76.4 5Yr/10Yr: 21.4
  • China-Sweden Tensions Flare Up: Another Trade War in 2020? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/12/31/China-Sweden-Tensions-Flare-up-Another-Trade-War-in-2020.html https://t.co/ESJeF9Ln9M
  • The Citi Global Economic Surprise Index rises to -5.3 after economic data prints improve slightly compared to estimates in the past few weeks https://t.co/cu68vnE02p
  • The USD/CAD sell-off is testing the first major support target and while the broader outlook remains weighted to the downside. Get your USD/CAD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/nLZ6CtD8vO https://t.co/SDJR2AWk9S
  • US #Dollar Price Outlook: #USD Testing Uptrend Support into 2020 Open - $DXY - https://t.co/eilypgCmQT https://t.co/Rw69ljHk1j
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - US Market Open

US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - US Market Open

2020-01-02 12:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT

  • USD Begins 2020 on the Front Foot
  • UK Businesses Report Reduction in Brexit Uncertainty Since Election
  • AUD & NZD Pullback From Overbought Territory
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

USD: The US Dollar begins 2020 on a firmer footing, gaining against its major G10 counterparts, having bounced back from its year-end tumble. On the technical front, the 50% Fibonacci retracement (95.90) from the Jan 2017 to Mar 2018 drop looks to have supported the greenback. However, with market liquidity relatively thin, price action may remain subdued until next week.

GBP: The Pound is among the underperformers against the US Dollar, which in turn sees GBP/USD dip below 1.3200. UK data remains soft as the final Manufacturing PMI figure slightly missed expectations, with both new orders and export orders falling sharply. Elsewhere, a BoE survey highlighted that Brexit uncertainty among firms had eased slightly since the general election. However, 42% of UK businesses (up from 34%) don’t see Brexit uncertainty being resolved until at least 2021, which in turn may keep business investment subdued, thus going against the BoE’s forecast of a material increase.

US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - US Market Open

Source: Bank of England

AUD / NZD: Amid the bid in the US Dollar, both the Aussie and Kiwi have shown a modest reversal in direction with AUD failing the hold above 0.70 after rejecting the 23.6% fib at 0.7016, while NZD breaks below 0.67. That said, with both currencies situated in overbought territory, there is a risk of a larger reversal, particularly in the NZD and thus we see AUD/NZD reclaiming 1.05.

CAD: A near term bottom for USD/CAD having traded below the 1.30 handle for the first time since October 2018. A marginal easing in oil prices as well as USD strength has seen USD/CAD break back above 1.30. However, eyes are on topside resistance at 1.3016 (2019 low) and 1.3036 (October 2019 low), which offers the first test of the recovery in the pair.

US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (02/01/20)

US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. EUR/USD Rate Forecast: 2020 Opening Range in Focus” by David Song, Currency Strategist
  2. Fed Monetary Policy Outlook in 2020: FOMC Voting Changes” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-30 07:30:00
Euro Braces For 2020 Ahead of Trade Wars, Debt Risks, Slow Growth
Euro Braces For 2020 Ahead of Trade Wars, Debt Risks, Slow Growth
2019-12-27 08:00:00
British Pound Groans on Brexit as Holidays Leave Thin Liquidity
British Pound Groans on Brexit as Holidays Leave Thin Liquidity
2019-12-24 08:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.