EUR/USD Rate Forecast: 2020 Opening Range in Focus

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short USD/JPY Below 6-Year Wedge
2020-01-01 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
Gold Prices Hold Near 4-Month Highs Despite US-China Trade Hopes
2020-01-02 05:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
2020-01-01 18:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Commodity Reset – Gold to Mark Resumption, Crude Oil Pending Breakout
2020-01-01 02:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JOEhWudEnK
  • Copper is a highly tradeable commodity that has clear chart patterns. Find out how you can create efficient #copper trading strategies here: https://t.co/747cqCh2HE https://t.co/bE4cDbFNJ8
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.48% France 40: 0.92% Wall Street: 0.46% US 500: 0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8vB6icdsUq
  • Brexit Uncertainty Index fell to 52.8 in December from a prior of 55 https://t.co/krCYgm0ZER
  • Poll of negative yielding Euro zone government bonds dropped to a 7-month low in December, according to Tradeweb
  • BoE Survey - UK Businesses reported some drop in Brexit related uncertainty since December election - 42% of UK businesses don't think Brexit uncertainty will be resolved until at least 2021, up from 34%
  • The #FTSE 100 is a stock index representing the performance of the largest companies listed on the LSE. However, as the FTSE 100 began to include more multinational companies, another index now more accurately represents the UK economy. Learn more here: https://t.co/6hpWs3R7gm https://t.co/HkZXuLiIUS
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.62%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1C32CDNHT2
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.14% Silver: 0.06% Oil - US Crude: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eS0vbcS2Ft
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/uZQHx6Bthw
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: 2020 Opening Range in Focus

EUR/USD Rate Forecast: 2020 Opening Range in Focus

2020-01-02 07:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD extends the correction from the first week of December even though the European Central Bank (ECB) expands its balance sheet by EUR 20B/month, and the yearly opening range in focus as the exchange rate carves a series of higher highs and lows.

EUR/USD Rate Forecast: 2020 Opening Range in Focus

EUR/USD sits a few pips away from the August high (1.1250) as the ECB conducts a strategic review for the first time since 2003, and it seems as though the Governing Council is in no rush to further insulate the monetary union as the central bank insists that “the implementation of structural policies in euro area countries needs to be substantially stepped up to boost euro area productivity and growth potential.”

The comments suggest the ECB will call on European lawmakers to support the economy as the central bank argues that “governments with fiscal space should be ready to act in an effective and timely manner.” In turn, the ECB may merely attempt to buy time at the next meeting on January 23 as “the comprehensive package of policy measures that the Governing Council decided in September provides substantial monetary stimulus.”

Image of European Central Bank interest rate decisions

Nevertheless, the ECB’s language is likely to evolve over the coming months as President Christine Lagarde asserts that “each and every President has his or her own style of communicating,” and it remains to be seen if the Governing Council will alter the forward guidance in 2020 as the downside risks surrounding the growth outlook “have become somewhat less pronounced.”

However, the ongoing shift in US trade policy may become a growing concern for the ECB as the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR)initiates “a process to assess increasing the tariff rates and subjecting additional EU products to the tariffs.

As a result, the ECB could be forced to revisit its rate easing cycle as “the Governing Council continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner.”

With that said, the Euro may face headwinds in 2020 as the ECB relies on its non-standard measures to achieve its one and only mandate for price stability, but recent price action raises the scope for a larger correction in EUR/USD as the exchange rate carves a series of higher highs and lows.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The broader outlook for EUR/USD remains tilted to the downside as the exchange rate clears the May-low (1.1107) following the Federal Reserve rate cut in July, with Euro Dollar trading to a fresh yearly-low (1.0879) in October.
  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for EUR/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 1, with monthly high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December happened on the first day of the month.
  • As a result, the yearly opening range is in focus for EUR/USD, but the correction from the 2019 low (1.0879) may continue to unfold as the exchange rate carves a series of higher highs and lows.
  • The break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1190 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1220 (78.6% retracement) brings the 1.1270 (50% expansion) to 1.1290 (61.8% expansion) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.1340 (38.2% expansion).
  • Will keep a close eye on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as it approaches overbought territory, with a move above 70 raising the scope for a larger correction in EUR/USD as the bullish momentum gathers pace.

For more in-depth analysis, check out the 1Q 2020 Forecast for Euro

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other markets the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2020.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Trades Below 1.3000 Ahead of FOMC Minutes
USD/CAD Rate Trades Below 1.3000 Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2020-01-02 01:00:00
Bullish AUD/USD Behavior to Persist as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Zone
Bullish AUD/USD Behavior to Persist as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Zone
2019-12-31 06:00:00
Gold Price Clears November High as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
Gold Price Clears November High as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2019-12-31 02:00:00
Gold to Track November Range with US-China to Sign Trade Deal in 2020
Gold to Track November Range with US-China to Sign Trade Deal in 2020
2019-12-20 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.