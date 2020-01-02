We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short USD/JPY Below 6-Year Wedge
2020-01-01 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
Gold Prices Hold Near 4-Month Highs Despite US-China Trade Hopes
2020-01-02 05:07:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
2020-01-01 18:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Commodity Reset – Gold to Mark Resumption, Crude Oil Pending Breakout
2020-01-01 02:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
2020-01-02 09:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
COT Report – Analysis and Talking Points

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to December 24th, released December 31st)

In the week up to December 24th, CFTC data showed that investors were yet again cutting back on their long US Dollar bets by $1.186bln against G10 currencies to $17.5bln. As such, bullish positioning in the greenback remains at its lowest level since mid-November.

The largest weekly positioning change had been seen in the Pound, in which speculators flipped to net long in the currency for the first time since mid-April, while net longs are now the largest since June 2018. This comes amid the continued reduction in Brexit uncertainty, particularly after the UK election with Boris Johnson set to take the UK out of the EU by the end of the month.

Sentiment in the Euro deteriorated further with net shorts rising over $10bln following a $950mln increase. That said, while bearish positioning is beginning to look stretched, with the Euro trading at its highest level since August at 1.1215, we see risks of a pullback to 1.1150. Elsewhere, positioning in the CAD saw a third consecutive weekly reduction in long bets, which may curb a further drop in USD/CAD

Across safe-haven currencies, a short squeeze in the Japanese Yen saw bearish positions cut by $970mln, with topside in USDJPY remaining limited to 109.50. The Swiss Franc saw a rather muted reduction in net shorts, which had been cut by $178mln to its lowest since September.

US Dollar

US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report

EUR/USD

GBP/USD

USD/JPY

USD/CHF

USD/CAD

AUD/USD

NZD/USD

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

