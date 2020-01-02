US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report

Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JOEhWudEnK

Copper is a highly tradeable commodity that has clear chart patterns. Find out how you can create efficient #copper trading strategies here: https://t.co/747cqCh2HE https://t.co/bE4cDbFNJ8

Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.48% France 40: 0.92% Wall Street: 0.46% US 500: 0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8vB6icdsUq

Brexit Uncertainty Index fell to 52.8 in December from a prior of 55 https://t.co/krCYgm0ZER

Poll of negative yielding Euro zone government bonds dropped to a 7-month low in December, according to Tradeweb

BoE Survey - UK Businesses reported some drop in Brexit related uncertainty since December election - 42% of UK businesses don't think Brexit uncertainty will be resolved until at least 2021, up from 34%

The #FTSE 100 is a stock index representing the performance of the largest companies listed on the LSE. However, as the FTSE 100 began to include more multinational companies, another index now more accurately represents the UK economy. Learn more here: https://t.co/6hpWs3R7gm https://t.co/HkZXuLiIUS

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.62%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1C32CDNHT2

Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.14% Silver: 0.06% Oil - US Crude: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eS0vbcS2Ft