US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Biden’s Plan Hits a Hurdle. Will USD Rally Resume?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Volatility Crunch Needs Watching
2021-12-21 01:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: German Confidence; Canada GDP; US Durable Goods; US PCE; Japan CPI
2021-12-20 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Omicron Fuels Weakness in Energy Markets
2021-12-20 21:40:00
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2021-12-20 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-12-20 17:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Leading into 2022
2021-12-20 04:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Drop With Breakeven Rates After Biden Agenda Stalls. PCE Data Eyed
2021-12-21 04:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Goes to War With the US Dollar as Risk Appetite Dwindles
2021-12-20 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Impact of Bank of England Rate Hikes on FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR
2021-12-20 12:20:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Sep 30 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2021-12-20 10:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Critical Levels as Volatility Defies Santa Rally Norms
2021-12-21 03:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Volatility Crunch Needs Watching
2021-12-21 01:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Biden’s Plan Hits a Hurdle. Will USD Rally Resume?

US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Biden’s Plan Hits a Hurdle. Will USD Rally Resume?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, S&P 500,VIX, Nikkei 225, Turkish Lira, USD/TRY, RBA - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar has held steady as markets gyrate to risk assessments
  • APAC and US equityfutures recover Monday’s losses as sentiment improves
  • G-10 currency pairs are forming tight ranges.Will USD resume its uptrend?

The US Dollar has held its strength in the face of rising risks from the spread of the Omicron variant and the uncertainty to the US economy of stimulus measures not being passed by lawmakers.

Wall Street went lower overnight as the US digested news that President Joe Biden’s economic stimulus package has hit some hurdles. This comes at a time that the spread of the Omicron variant is accelerating, and the threat of economic shutdowns become more apparent.

APAC stocks had already gone lower in the Monday session and spent Tuesday recovering, as risk aversion took a breather. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index led Asian bourses higher, trading over 2% higher at one stage.

US equity futures are pointing toward a positive start. The VIX is a futures contract that measures the expected volatility of the S&P 500 over the next 30 days. Not surprisingly, it ticked up overnight as markets sold off. It has since pulled back due to the more positive Asian session today.

Foreign exchange volatility continues to move lower across most currency pairs as holiday markets appear to have started a little early. Liquidity in some markets is already thinning out and if there is a shock to the system, moves might be exaggerated as a result.

However, the Turkish Lira is an exception to this calmer environment. It has seen a wild ride over the last 24 hours. USD/TRY hit a high of 18.3624 yesterday and is now trading near 13.5000.

The recovery of Lira occurred after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a number of measures to protect domestic retail investors to curb demand for dollars.

In line with the equity markets, US Treasury yields initially went lower in North America, before recovering to be trading near Friday’s close.

RBA meeting minutes were released without too many surprises, as they had followed expectations at the December meeting.

They did consider that the February meeting could see the scrapping of asset purchases altogether if conditions turned out to be better than expected. Alternatively, they looked at tapering again at the February meeting and reviewing it again in May.

Looking ahead, Canadian retail sales data is due out and the current account balance for the US will be released.

USD INDEX (DXY) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After making a new high for 2021 in November, the US Dollar has held onto the rally as it moved sideways within a 95.517 – 96.938 range. These levels may provide support and resistance respectively.

In this consolidation pattern, volatility has been reducing, as shown by the narrowing of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band. A break either side of these bands could see a volatility breakout.

The September 2020 high of 94.742 is now a pivot point and could provide support.

USD INDEX (DXY)

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices and Stocks Fall as Omicron, Central Banks Spook Markets. Will WTI Make a New Low?
Crude Oil Prices and Stocks Fall as Omicron, Central Banks Spook Markets. Will WTI Make a New Low?
2021-12-20 06:00:00
Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-12-16 15:05:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Rate Decisions as Price Sits at Major Levels
EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Rate Decisions as Price Sits at Major Levels
2021-12-15 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-14 19:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Japan 225
USD/TRY
USDOLLAR