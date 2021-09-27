News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/CAD: Ranges Established, Is a Breakout Close By?
2021-09-27 03:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-09-27 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Norwegian Krone Jumps as Euro Awaits German Election Results. Will Energy Continue to Surge?
2021-09-27 06:39:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Month High on Supply Squeeze, 2021 Top Eyed
2021-09-27 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-26 16:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
2021-09-23 15:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-09-27 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-26 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Imminent as Cable Contracts
2021-09-25 21:00:00
GBP/USD Flattens After BOE-Induced Rally
2021-09-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dollar Have Different Views for Last Week of September
2021-09-27 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-26 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • German SPD's Scholz claims election victory, adds that a coalition agreement is possible between SPD, Greens and FDP $EUR
  • Oil Watch "SPR could release 33 to 82.5mln barrels of crude oil in series of auctions, but it is unlikely to have a material impact on crude markets given China's 10mbpd import and 14mbpd consumption" - Wood Mackenzie
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/G58J1cYv9t https://t.co/7Q5Y3RquIj
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Gov Kuroda Speech due at 05:35 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-27
  • 🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (JUL) Actual: 104.1 Previous: 104.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-27
  • Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Month High on Supply Squeeze, 2021 Top Eyed - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/09/27/Crude-Oil-Prices-Hit-2-Month-High-on-Supply-Squeeze-2021-Top-Eyed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #OOTT #crudeoil https://t.co/Rx9kbVPlys
  • 🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (JUL) Actual: 104.1 Previous: 104.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-27
  • 🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (JUL) Actual: 94.4 Previous: 94.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-27
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (JUL) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 94.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-27
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (JUL) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 104.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-27
Norwegian Krone Jumps as Euro Awaits German Election Results. Will Energy Continue to Surge?

Norwegian Krone Jumps as Euro Awaits German Election Results. Will Energy Continue to Surge?

Daniel McCarthy,

Norwegian Krone, Crude Oil, AUD/USD, Energy - Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices stormed higher along with other energy markets
  • Other commodities joined the march upward, boosting commodity FX
  • The Norwegian Krone benefitted from oil’s strength. Can crude make new highs?

The Norwegian Krone moved up as crude oil prices continued to squeeze higher. Energy and commodity markets have had a positive session as the northern winter looms. The Australian Dollar found some respite after iron ore prices continued to steady. The Euro struggled to make a move with the German federal election stillundecided. US 10-year yield held levels above 1.45%.

WTI crude traded above US$ 75 a barrel today as buyers leaped into energy assets. Coal, gasoline and natural gas have all continued to rally. News has emerged of rolling blackouts in northern China due to coal shortages, despite the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) stipulating lower power consumption goals.

This is at a time when the UK is facing a looming fuel crisis going into the northern hemisphere winter. There are also some concerns about Russian energy supply to continental Europe. A beneficiary for high oil prices is the Norwegian Krone, and it has continued to outperform. EUR/NOK hit a 5-month low today.

Another worry for commodities are the increasing costs of shipping, with the Baltic Dry Freight Index climbing to 13-year highs. The upcoming OPEC+ meeting on 4th October will be a key focus for markets.

The positive sentiment in the commodity market spilled into commodity FX with AUD/USD recovering amid iron ore, copper, nickel, gold and silver finding firmer footing. The New Zealand and Canadian Dollars also gained traction.

The Evergrande saga moved off the front page today, but another USD coupon payment is due this Wednesday. Sunac, also a Chinese property developer, revealed their financial stress on Friday and there is little official guidance from the CCP at this stage on any efforts to avoid contagion.

The German election has failed to deliver a decisive result and as a result, EUR/USD has had a quiet session in Asia. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda hit the wires late in the day and said the Bank of Japans won’t hesitate to add easing. This is a different stance to most other central banks globally, but it didn’t seem to bother USD/JPY.

Looking ahead, ECB President Christine Lagarde is due to speak at the EU Parliament and US durable goods data is scheduled for release.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Since breaking up through trend line resistance, crude oil has continued to break upside barriers. The next level to watch is the most recent previous high at 75.52 for possible resistance

There might be further resistance at 76.90, which is the high from earlier this year and in 2018. A move above 76.90 would be the highest level since 2014 for crude oil.

Not surprisingly, the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) has a steep positive gradient which could be a bullish signal.

Norwegian Krone Jumps as Euro Awaits German Election Results. Will Energy Continue to Surge?

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Treasury Yields Rise, China Bans Crypto (Again) and Evergrande: Weekend Risk
Treasury Yields Rise, China Bans Crypto (Again) and Evergrande: Weekend Risk
2021-09-24 15:07:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Snaps Back to Key Support
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Snaps Back to Key Support
2021-09-23 17:45:00
British Pound Battles US Dollar After FOMC, Before BoE. Will GBP/USD Move Lower?
British Pound Battles US Dollar After FOMC, Before BoE. Will GBP/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-23 06:34:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Holds Support Ahead of the Fed - Gold Levels
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Holds Support Ahead of the Fed - Gold Levels
2021-09-22 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
USD/NOK
EUR/NOK